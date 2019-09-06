Crash Protection For GLD

I explain why this news shouldn't derail GLD before next year's U.S. presidential election, but I also present two hedges in the event I am wrong.

On Thursday, though, the ETF tumbled on news of future trade talks between the U.S. and China.

In June, I noted a technical analyst's prediction that GLD would break out of its trading range. It did, rising nearly 16% as of Wednesday's close.

I Should Have Posted GLD Hedges On Wednesday

On Wednesday, I found myself thinking of an article I had written about The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) back in June, "Something's About To Happen". The title for that article came from a line by Fidelity technician John Gagliardi on Bloomberg TV's "What'd You Miss" program on June 12th. You can see the full segment here, but below was the key part for GLD longs:

Abigail Doolittle: What about that MACD on the bottom, does that tell you want to get into GLD at this time? John Gagliardi: Well, the good thing is that this MACD is positive on the weekly, and I always tell people, "when in doubt, zoom out," and if you zoomed out, and you changed this from weekly to monthly, that MACD is flat as a pancake, right on the zero line for about five years. So something's about to happen, we just aren't sure what yet.

In my draft of this article from Wednesday night, I wrote:

We know now what happened: GLD climbed nearly 16% since then.

What a difference a day makes. GLD dropped 2.4% on Thursday following the biggest dollar loss for gold in three years, on news that:

the U.S. and China agreed to work toward a fresh round of trade talks and stronger than expected U.S. private sector employment data

The market reaction on Thursday brings to mind Benjamin Graham's classic "Mr. Market" allegory, in which, the market is analogized to a mentally unstable man who swings between panic and euphoria. The U.S. and China agreed to talk about trade - that's why investors dumped their gold? It doesn't make sense. It's hard to think of any mutually agreeable solution to the trade war between the U.S. and China between now and 2021. Those who think President Trump will accept a face-saving deal that doesn't substantively reduce America's enormous trade deficit with China must be unfamiliar with how long trade deficits have been a concern of his. As I noted in 2016:

It's true that Trump has modified some of his impolitic statements (an example), but on economic policy, he's been fairly consistent for decades. See, for example, this 1990 Playboy Magazine interview. In it, Trump raises similar concerns about trade as he has in his current campaign. Essentially, Trump was an economic nationalist decades ago, and remains one today.

Given that, it seems unlikely that Trump will surrender to China on trade. Similarly, China's President Xi Jinping has little incentive to concede on trade before seeing the results of next year's election in the U.S. Why not wait to see if Trump loses reelection and his successor is more accommodating? That suggests trade uncertainty will continue to weigh on markets between now and November of 2020, and the Federal Reserve likely won't be in a position to tighten between now and then, which should support gold prices. In the event my take is wrong, though, here are a couple of ways cautious GLD bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

Adding Downside Protection To GLD

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 500 shares of GLD and can tolerate a decline of 10% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. In both cases, I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value, to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of GLD against a greater-than-10% decline by late March.

The cost here was $560 or 0.78% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10% between now and late March, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-10% decline as above over the same time frame.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,025 or 1.43% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Bullish On GLD

For readers wondering why I've given BIP a bullish rating here, this is why. GLD passed both of my site's two preliminary screens on Thursday, my site's potential return estimate for it over the next six months is greater than its potential return estimate for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Because my site's potential return estimate for GLD is higher than its estimate for SPY, I have given GLD a bullish rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.