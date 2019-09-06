General Electric: Where There's Smoke, There's Fire

Harry Markopolos. Source: San Antonio Express

Shares of General Electric (GE) were under pressure after Bernie Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos accused the company of fraud:

Forensic accountant Harry Markopolos - who correctly identified the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme - released a 175-page report Thursday. In it he claims General Electric is a larger accounting fraud than Enron. "GE's $38 Billion in accounting fraud amounts to over 40% of GE's market capitalization," writes Markopolos. "Making it far more serious than either the Enron or WorldCom accounting frauds." The report focuses on General Electric's former long-term care insurance business. Markopolos says GE needs an additional $29 billion in insurance reserves to cover the remaining policies. According to The Wall Street Journal, Markopolos shared the report with an unidentified hedge fund before its release and will share in the profits, if any. The Journal also said Markopolos hopes to collect a cash reward as a whistleblower.

GE CEO Larry Culp referred to the allegations of financial misconduct as "market manipulation." However, I believe where there's smoke, there's fire.

Markopolos Exposed GE's Negative Working Capital

I have been bearish on GE for a few years now. I assumed revenue and earnings from its industrial businesses would slow after the economy peaked. I only focused on the company's balance sheet after it abandoned its commercial paper program in Q4 2018. The Markopolos report highlighted GE's negative working capital, which I had not previously noticed:

GE's 2018 year-ending working capital was minus $14.3B with BHGE and minus $20.3B without! Knowing this was critical information for investors, lenders, vendors, retirees, and regulators it was a willful omission on their part to not provide customary working capital reporting and disclosures in their 10-K. Do a word search on "working capital" and you will see GE spreads out its discussion of working capital over numerous pages of their 10-K and only discusses changes in working capital, but never gives you a true picture of how dire their financial position is.

I initially found the reference to negative working capital rather odd. Why would a company as large and respected as GE have negative working capital? Why would rating agencies and analysts not question it? I did my own analysis and estimated that at Q2 2019 working capital for the industrial arm was -$12.8 billion.

I find GE's negative working capital alarming. In my opinion, this -$12.8 billion balance could be considered a capital hole. It leaves the company vulnerable in case of a downturn in the business. GE's cash flow, debt and credit metrics may look more favorable than they really are.

GE could correct this by paying down payables and debt. This would likely create negative cash flow which could draw the ire of analysts and investors. Secondly, CEO Larry Culp likes to talk up the company's strong liquidity. It has $20 billion of cash. However, it would be difficult to say GE's total liquidity is strong if its working capital is negative.

GE May Not Be Able To Sustain A Hit To Insurance Reserves

A major argument from the Markopolos report was that GE Capital ("GE Capital") may need to increase reserves for its long-term care ("LTC") business. As policyholders who bought these LTC policies continue to age and file claims, it could impact the insurance company's reserves. Last year GE announced it would make statutory reserve contributions of approximately $15 billion over the next seven years. The company also took an after-tax loss of $6 billion.

Many of those LTC policies were written decades ago. There is a perception that (1) policyholders are living longer than what was originally assumed when the policies were first written and (2) GE (and others) may experience higher payouts than was originally assumed. A Morgan Stanley analyst believes reserves could be light by about $4 billion:

The troubled long-term care insurance portfolio is "outside the core." It's a key risk all Wall Street analysts are considering. "We don't endorse the bear case [on the portfolio] so much as acknowledge the lack of near-term resolution," writes Pokrywinski. He believes the earliest time investors can get more comfortable with insurance assumptions is the first quarter of 2020, when the insurance annual cash-flow test is done for insurance regulators. "Our base case assumes an additional $4.3 billion of contributions beyond what management has outlined," adds the analyst.

An after-tax hit could be around $3 billion (assumes a 30% tax shield). This would lower GECC's equity by another $3 billion. GE would have to contribute this amount to GECC in order to make its financing arm whole.

At Q2 2019 GECC had debt of $$61 billion and equity of $13 billion. Its debt-to-equity was 4.5x. To reduce GECC's debt-to-equity to 4.0x (GE's goal), then GE would have to contribute $1.8 billion to GECC. This is important, as GE is highly indebted.

I currently estimate the company's debt/run-rate EBITDA is at 7.4x. After the $21 billion sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR), GE's pro forma debt/EBITDA would improve to 6.5x. This assumes the entire purchase price (excludes tax leakage) would go to pare debt.

If GE had to use $1.8 billion of the sale proceeds for a capital contribution to GECC, then the company's pro forma debt/run-rate EBITDA would deteriorate to 6.6x.

If the company had to contribute another $3 billion of the sale proceeds to GECC to offset a potential reserve hit, then GE's pro forma debt/EBITDA would deteriorate to 6.8x.

Debt/EBITDA at or near 5.0x is usually considered on the cusp of junk status. GE bulls believe the Biopharma sale could be a cure-all for its debt woes. However, pro forma debt/EBITDA from 6.5x to 6.8x would still leave the company highly indebted. Whether its credit quality would be poor enough to warrant a downgrade to junk status is unclear.

Conclusion

GE's negative working capital and high debt/EBITDA illustrate how badly impaired the company's balance sheet really is. I am not sure the investment community is fully aware of this. Where there's smoke, there's fire. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.