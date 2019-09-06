Natural Gas Market Overview: Total Supply Is Still Stronger Than Total Demand

Over the next 40 days, relative total demand curve is expected to remain mostly below the relative total supply curve.

We currently expect the EIA to report a build of 84 bcf next week which is 16 bcf larger than a year ago and 11 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This report covers the week ending September 6, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 613 bcf for the week ending September 6 (up 0.9% w-o-w and up 3.5% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive and edged up from +18.10% to +18.50%. We calculate that total natural gas demand in the U.S. has been expanding in annual terms for 20 consecutive weeks now (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree days (CDDs) increased by 8.8% w-o-w (from 76 to 83). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was 2.0% below last year's level. Still, total demand for natural gas is growing in annual terms due to bullish non-degree day factors and stronger exports as well as because of structural factors.

The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were above the norm (2.7 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

Despite a 16.4% y-o-y drop in the price of Central Appalachian coal, average NG/Coal spreads remain very low, allowing coal-to-gas switching to stay above 7.0 bcf/d (no less than 1.5 bcf/d above the 5-year average).

Wind speeds were mostly weaker y-o-y, while hydro inflows were stronger. On balance, these two factors probably added an extra 150 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector in the week ending September 6.

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, however, the net cumulative effect from non-degree day factors this week was very bullish, at +4.0 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

Total exports were down 13.0% w-o-w - primarily due to weaker LNG sales (as a result of statistical base effect) and lower pipeline nominations for Canada. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served eight LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 28 bcf. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 6.0 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 17.40% in the week ending September 6.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations;

Please note that our LNG exports' estimates and calculations are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows.

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 118 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 93.12 bcf/d in September, 93.23 bcf/d in October, and 93.36 bcf/d in November. In the week ending September 6, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 100.0 bcf per day (up 0.1% w-o-w and up 7.6% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total supply-demand balance for the week ending September 6 should be around +12.5 bcf/d, which is 4.2 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2018. However, next week (ending September 13), we expect the balance to get tighter (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 84 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +87 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average is currently projected to narrow from -82 bcf today to -49 bcf for the week ending September 20.

In absolute terms, total supply remains near all-time highs. In relative terms, total demand is also a record high (for this time of the year). However, total demand is clearly not strong enough to erode y-o-y storage surplus. Over the next 40 days, relative total demand curve is expected to remain mostly below the relative total supply curve (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand (av. fw.) = 5-day average demand brought forward by five days.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.