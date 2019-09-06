Times China: Beneficiary Of Urban Redevelopment, But High Funding Cost And USD Debt Exposure Remain Concerns

The company does not have plans to spin off its property management business in the near-term.

The company is also a Greater Bay Area play, with the area accounting for approximately 62.6% of its total land bank as of end-June 2019.

Times China is differentiated from a majority ofMainland China property developers on the basis that it sources a significant proportion of its land bank from urban redevelopment projects.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Times China Holdings Limited (OTC:TMPPF) [1233:HK] for its ability to source land bank from urban redevelopment projects and its significant exposure to the Greater Bay Area. The stock's valuation is inexpensive as well. Times China trades at 4.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E on par with its historical five-year forward P/E of approximately 4 times.

However, Times China's high funding cost at 7.55% and high proportion of USD-denominated debt at 39% of total debt remain concerns. Also, the lack of corporate actions-related catalysts such as a spin-off of the property management business could make it difficult for the market to re-rate the stock.

While the company's urban redevelopment project pipeline and exposure to the Greater Bay Area should be positive in the mid-to-long term, the execution of urban redevelopment projects and Greater Bay Area plans are dependent on the decisions and priorities of the Chinese government in the short term. I prefer a greater margin of safety and propose an entry price of HK$10.51 pegged to the stock's historical five-year average P/B.

Company Description

Started in 1999, Times China is a Mainland China property developer with a focus on Pearl River Delta region in Guangdong (which forms part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area) and urban redevelopment projects.

Times China is primarily a property development company with the property development business accounting for 93% of the company's 1H2019 sales. Property leasing, property management and land sales contributed the remaining 7% of Times China's revenue for 1H2019.

The company achieved RMB43.14 billion in contracted sales for the first eight months of 2019 or annualized contracted sales of RM64 billion, slightly behind in terms of progress in meeting its full-year FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB75 billion.

Beneficiary Of Urban Redevelopment Projects As A Key Source Of Land Banking

It is challenging for most Mainland China property developers to acquire substantial quality land bank at reasonable prices. Participating in land auctions or other mergers & acquisitions of smaller property companies tends to make property developers the victims of the "Winner's Curse" as they overpay for land due to competition.

Times China is differentiated from a majority of Mainland China property developers on the basis that it sources a significant proportion of its land bank from urban redevelopment projects. Urban redevelopment in China refers to "converting existing, often dilapidated, buildings into new homes."

In 1H2019, Times China acquired 21 parcels of land with a total Gross Floor Area, or GFA, of approximately 5.2 million sq m to add to its land bank. In comparison, Times China completed four urban redevelopment projects in the same period, which led to a 1.51 million sq m increase in the GFA of its land bank. This is almost double the 0.81 million sq m of converted land sourced from urban redevelopment projects in FY2018. The newly converted land as a result of the completion of the four urban redevelopment projects is significant, representing salable resources of approximately RMB31.9 billion in terms of future contracted sales, which is the same level as Times China's 1H2019 contracted sales of RMB31.23 billion.

As of end-June 2019, Times China has a total land bank of approximately 23.1 million sq m, including the 1.51 million sq m of newly converted land from the four urban redevelopment projects. The company has a pipeline of 85 urban redevelopment projects with a total GFA of approximately 28 million sq m.

Times China expects the pace of land conversion from urban redevelopment projects to accelerate in the next few years. It guides for 44 urban redevelopment projects (of the current 85) to be completed and approximately 12 million sq m of land to be converted in the next three years between FY2019 and FY2021. The 12 million sq m of land expected to be converted is more than half of Times China's current land bank of 23 million sq m.

On the company's website, Times China calls itself "a leading urban development service provider in China." Times China is considered one of the first movers in the urban redevelopment space, with six to seven years of experience with urban redevelopment projects. Although there are now other property companies gradually entering the urban redevelopment space, Times China still retains its edge due to its track record, operating efficiency and relationships with various regulatory bodies which it has worked with together on past urban redevelopment projects.

Greater Bay Area Focus

I discussed about the growth potential of the Greater Bay Area, a project aimed at enhancing connections and links between Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong and developing the area into an economic powerhouse, in my earlier article on Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCPK:YUEXF) (OTC:GUAZY) [123:HK], which generated 62.8% of its 1H2019 contracted sales from the Greater Bay Area. While there are concerns about a possible delay in plans relating to the Greater Bay Area due to the current ongoing anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area is a multi-year project involving Guangdong and Macau as well, which should not be affected taking a longer-term view.

Times China is also another Greater Bay Area play. The Greater Bay Area accounts for approximately 62.6% of Times China's total land bank of approximately 23.1 million sq m as of end-June 2019.

Specifically, Qingyuan, Guangzhou and Foshan located with the Greater Bay Area represented approximately 25%, 16% and 13% of the company's total land reserves. Of the 21 parcels of land with a total GFA of approximately 5.2 million sq m acquired in 1H2019, six parcels of land with a total GFA of approximately 1.9 million sq m were bought in Guangzhou and Foshan within the Greater Bay Area. Guangzhou and Foshan also contributed 31% and 27% of Times China's 1H2019 contracted sales respectively.

High Funding Cost And High Proportion Of USD-Denominated Debt

Times China has a manageable net gearing of 70.8% as of end-1H2019. Debt refinancing risks are also limited, with only 20% of its total debt up for refinancing within the next one year. But its funding cost of 7.55% (7.59% for onshore financing and 7.47% for offshore financing) is relatively high, compared to the 5.9% average funding cost for Mainland China property developers in 2018.

There are two mitigating factors associated with the company's high funding costs. Firstly, Times China's funding cost could come down in 2020 with the refinancing of $300 million in USD-denominated senior notes which carry a 10.95% coupon rate and are due in 2020. On August 28, 2018, the company announced that it is raising an additional $100 million with the issuance of new senior notes due 2023 which carry a coupon rate of 6.75%. Times China has indicated that it will use part of the proceeds to repay its existing debt.

Secondly, S&P raised Times China's credit rating from BB- to B+ in March 2019, although Fitch maintained its credit rating for Times China at BB-. This could help Times China to secure lower-cost financing in future and possibly lower its funding cost over time.

Another concern for Times China is its high proportion of USD-denominated debt. USD-denominated debt accounted for 39% of the company's total debt as of end-June 2019. With expectations that the Chinese yuan will either remain weak or further weaken in response to current U.S.-China trade tensions, Times China's interest expenses could increase in RMB terms with the further weakening of RMB versus USD.

Lack Of Property Management Spin-off Catalyst

In my recent article on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer China Resources Land Limited (OTC:CRBJY) (OTCPK:CRBJF) [1109:HK], I mentioned that there are many Mainland China property developers that either have already spun off their property management business or are currently making plans to do so. This is due to the higher valuation multiples of property management companies generating recurring income vis-a-vis property developers whose earnings are arguably more volatile and cyclical.

Times China's property management business generated revenue and operating profit of approximately RMB333 million and RMB40 million respectively for 1H2019. Times China has indicated that it has no plans to spin off its property management business yet. This could be possibly due to the property management business's lack of scale. As a comparison, China Resources Land's property management business generated seven times the revenue of Times China's property management business for 1H2019.

Nevertheless, the lack of a potential catalyst regarding the spin-off of its property management business could make Times China unattractive relative to its peers which have the opportunity to possibly monetize their recurring income streams in the near term.

Valuation

Times China trades at 4.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 3.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$12.58 as of September 4, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is on par with its historical five-year forward P/E of approximately 4 times.

Times China is valued by the market at 1.26 times P/B versus its historical five-year mid-point P/B of approximately 1.05 times.

The stock offers a trailing dividend yield of 6.2% and forward FY2019 dividend yield of 7.2%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Times China are a slower-than-expected progress of urban redevelopment projects, a weaker-than-expected Chinese yuan relative to USD, and a delay in Greater Bay Area plans.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.