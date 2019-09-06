Currently, Treasury rates are falling faster than credit spreads are rising, causing "credit" ETFs to increase in value when the risk is actually rising.

As economic growth continues to slow, credit spreads will likely continue to widen.

The Signal From Credit Spreads - It's Not What You Think

Several popular analysts and TV pundits have been citing investment-grade or high-yield credit ETFs as a bullish signal as the price of these ETFs has been hitting new highs.

The signal that is being sent from the credit market is much different than the price of a "credit" ETF.

Embedded in a "credit" ETF are Treasury rates as these ETFs are total return vehicles and not "credit spread" ETFs. For example, since January 2018, we have seen credit spreads rise, a bearish signal that indicates more risk, yet the price of ETFs such as LQD has risen.

Why is this? Well, if Treasury yields decline more than credit spreads widen, the nominal yield on a corporate bond will fall and the price of the bond appreciates. This appreciation, however, is coming entirely from the decline in Treasury rates as more risk is being priced into that corporate bond relative to Treasury rates.

Credit spreads, or the risk priced into corporate bonds over Treasury bonds, track the economic cycle. When growth is accelerating, spreads tighten as risk is reduced and when growth is decelerating, risks rise so spreads widen.

Looking at BBB-spreads, we can see a steady rise since the end of January, the inflection in the economic cycle.

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The quality spread, or the difference between A-rated spreads and BBB-rated spreads, one of my favorite indicators from the credit market, has been showing increasing risk in BBB paper relative to A-rated paper.

Quality Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

While we have seen a slow and steady rise in investment-grade credit spreads, there has been a material widening in the junk bond space with spreads of CCC-rated bonds hitting the highest level since the December 2018 credit freeze.

US Corporate CCC Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The signal from the credit market is much different than some media pundits would have you believe. Citing ETF LQD or watching "credit" ETFs may be giving you false signals as to the message coming from the credit market.

Even though these "credit" ETFs have been rising in value, the risk priced into corporate bonds relative to Treasury bonds has been rising, perfectly in line with the economic cycle.

Leading indicators, both long and short, continue to suggest that economic growth will remain in this phase of deceleration.

As long as growth continues to slow, the risk priced into corporate bonds over Treasury bonds will continue to rise.

Start Using The Economic Cycle To Your Advantage If you understand the economic cycle, you can profit from the opportunities that emerge from its ebb and flow. With a membership to EPB Macro Research, you will understand where to put your money and when to move it in virtually all stages of the economic cycle. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial before the price increase! You have nothing to lose by joining for free but if you learn how to navigate the economic cycle, it will change the way you invest forever. Click this link for a FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.