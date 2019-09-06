Five Below - Paying A Premium Price For A Discount Store

I do not expect the growth streak to end and consider this stock to be a great, long-term investment.

Five Below is one of the more "expensive" retailers on the market with regard to valuation.

After a few weeks of discussing struggling retail companies with a few exceptions, it's time to discuss one of the good ones: Five Below (FIVE). This Pennsylvania-based specialty retailer is growing by opening new stores and adapting to a market where low-price retail is doing very well. The company's long-term outlook is very promising, and growth measures will provide strong sales and earnings growth for years to come. The stock is not cheap, but I think it's worth to pay a premium price for a discount retailer. In this article, I will explain why.

Source: Five Below

Why Pay A Premium For A Discount Store?

Or in other words, where is growth coming from?

To answer this question, one has to dig a bit deeper to fully understand why this company is doing so well.

Five Below has grown its sales (on a TTM basis) from less than $200 million in 2010 to currently $1.7 billion in less than 10 years. During that period, net income has increased 15 fold. Adding to that, operating margin has been in an uptrend even after 2015 when a lot of retailers had to deal with peaking margins - especially brick-and-mortar retailers.

At this point, the company is valued at 43.1x earnings, which is more than 10 points above the retail average. Based on next year's earnings, the valuation falls to 32x. The PEG ratio is at 1.90.

None of these numbers are "cheap" if that even is a thing. What these numbers indicate is high growth. One could even say that these numbers require high growth to justify the premium. In other words, before having to look at a single fundamental number or idea to support growth, one needs to get a lot of good news in order to become a (potential) buyer.

The good news is that the company is delivering. The latest Q2 results released at the end of August confirm that growth is indeed high. EPS soared 13% to $0.51, which was in line with expectations. Sales improved by 20% to $417 million. Every single quarter over the past few years has reported sales growth close to 20%. The worst quarter (Q3/16) reported 18% growth.

Comparable store sales were up 1.4%, which was at the lower end of the company's expectations. Thanks to the success of newly opened stores, the company was able to report EPS at the upper end of management expectations.

In the second quarter, Five Below opened 44 new stores, which is four more than initially planned. Stores were opened across 21 states pushing total first-half store openings to 83. On a full-year basis, the company expects to open 150 new stores, which is at the high-end of management expectations. Thanks to a less than one-year average payback on new store investment, the company believes that opening new stores is the best way to allocate capital.

In the second quarter, the company had some headwinds from a cool start to the summer which impacted traffic and seasonal products. Nonetheless, the company was able to benefit from trends that benefited Toy Story 4 and Lion King related merchandise. Adding to that, 50% of stores received support from TV advertising, which is up from 40% in the prior-year quarter.

Weather headwinds and product trends are ever changing, and although one of the reasons why the company is doing so well, I am more focused on other growth initiatives. Of these initiatives is the finished southeast distribution center which is fully operational and positioned to support over 250 stores in 2019. The next DC will be in the Houston metro area and has already been approved.

Remodeling is another thing the company is working on. 35 of 50 stores have already been remodeled so far this year. Customers love the "freshness" of the look and the bright signage making the stores appear more open. Remodeled stores are also performing very well with regard to comps as comps growth has been in the mid single digits.

Another growth measure is the start of ten below products. Yes, that's the risk one has to deal with when calling a company Five Below in an environment where central banks stimulate inflation. All kidding aside, the new ten below products will allow the company to sell products in a higher price range. This concept is being tested in 25 stores and includes Xbox and Wii video games as well as Nerf toys, RC robots and other products. I think this is a simple but very powerful idea as the discount market is too large to just focus on the items close to five dollar. I even think that this will be a major driver of growth in the future along with remodeled stores.

Moving over to tariffs, the company is obviously concerned given that tariffs could lead to forced price increases. The good thing is that management believes that very strong sales growth will offset the impact from tariffs. The company is also working on vendor negotiations, price increases and process efficiencies to offset pressure from tariffs. One example is the price increases of $5 items to $5.55 in two major markets. So far, the results have been positive which, in my opinion, could lead to an overall higher price level of store items.

Speaking of prices and tariff pressure, gross margin came in at 35%. This was flat compared to the prior-year quarter as investments related to the southeast DC offset positive factors. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales were slightly higher as a result of the new southeast DC and the new lease accounting standard. These factors were partially offset by lower corporate expenses.

On a full-year basis, the company has widened the sales growth range to 20.0% to 21.3% as a result of the ongoing trade war. The store count is expected to rise by 20% to 900 stores. Net income is expected to grow at least 15.9%.

The Bottom Line

All things considered, I think Five Below is a great, long-term stock. The company continues to deliver double-digit sales and earnings growth as the store count is rapidly expanding backed by positive comparable store sales growth and growth measures that are accelerating comps growth. In addition to that, I like that margins have been doing so well despite the general pressure on retailers and ongoing investments in supply chain efficiencies and distribution centers.

Even the ongoing trade war has not been able to hurt the company. Look at what happened as soon as China and the US made clear that new negotiations will take place on the short-term. The stock went up by almost 7%.

Source: FINVIZ

I don't care that the stock is not "cheap". It makes perfectly sense that investors are paying a premium price, and I doubt that it takes long until the stock breaks its all-time highs.

On the mid- and long-term, I expect a lot of benefits from higher prices and the decision to sell items close to $10. This will likely boost the customer base and improve same-store sales.

I am excited and cannot wait until the next earnings call.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.