Shimao Property: M&A And Spin-Offs Are Potential Re-Rating Catalysts, But History Suggests Caution

Shimao Property plans to spin off its hotels and property management business in 2021, which will help it to unlock the value of its recurring income streams.

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Shimao Property Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY) [813:HK] is back on the path of growth since 2017 after stagnant contracted sales growth in the 2014-2016 period. The company's contracted sales for the first eight months of FY2019 grew 41% YoY, and future growth is backed by its M&A-driven land banking strategy. The planned spin-off of the hotels and property management business in 2021 could also offer potential upside in the future.

Shimao Property's valuations are above historical averages. It is trading at 6.3 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, representing a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 5 times. The stock is valued by the market at 1.1 times P/B versus its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 0.8 times.

Shimao Property's history of rapid contracted sales growth in 2012 and 2013, followed by a period of stagnant growth between 2014 and 2016, suggests caution over extrapolating the company's current growth momentum into the future. Acquiring land bank via M&A also has its own set of risks, with respect to satisfying the interests of creditors and other equity holders before Shimao Property can proceed with the development of the property projects.

I suggest staying on the sidelines for now and monitoring how well the company executes on its sales and land banking strategies, before considering a position in the stock.

Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in July 2006, Shimao Property is a Mainland China property developer with a portfolio of residential, commercial and hotel properties. As of end-June 2019, Shimao Property has approximately 301 projects in 101 cities in China with a total land bank of approximately 64.07 million sq m.

Shimao Property's contracted sales for the first eight months of FY2019 were RMB141.9 billion, representing a 41% YoY increase and 68% of its full-year FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB210 billion.

M&A Has Become A Key Land Banking Strategy For Shimao Property

In 1H2019, Shimao Property spent RMB78.8 billion acquiring 60 parcels of land with a total Gross Floor Area or GFA of 14.1 million sq m. Mergers or acquisitions, or M&A has become a key source of land bank for Shimao Property in 1H2019. Approximately 64% of the company's land bank acquired in 1H2019 in terms of GFA came from M&A, versus 31% in FY2018. With respect to land cost, approximately 60% of Shimao Property's land acquired in 1H2019 was sourced from M&A, compared with 23% in FY2018.

Using M&A as a land banking strategy can result in land purchases at a cheaper price compared with open market purchases or participating in public auctions, if executed well. Shimao Property's average land cost for its 1H2019 land acquisitions was RMB5,581 per sq m, which is approximately 30.9% of the company's average selling price of RMB18,048 per sq m for its projects in the same period. This suggests that Shimao Property's M&A land banking strategy was executed well in 1H2019, leading to a relatively low average cost of land acquired.

Shimao Property has a manageable net gearing of 59.6%, which puts it in a strong position to capitalize on M&A opportunities in China, where many highly geared small and medium property developers are forced to sell their property development companies and projects when they can't repay or refinance their debt. At the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 27, 2019, Shimao Property highlighted that it expects more M&A land banking opportunities in 2H2019 and beyond:

And if you ask me, do we have any of such (M&A) opportunities, I can tell you that even more because in China the property market is a market with very high gearing ratio. So in certain areas, for example, Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Suzhou, they are under a lot of pressure. But in third and fourth tier cities, if there's not much pressure and they can loosen them, they cannot be under a tight watch. And a lot of developers, they have borrowed a lot of money and this is why we can have so much M&A. And this is because there's no premium and there's no pricing power with these people that we acquire the business because they need to pay back billions of RMB next month. They cannot bargain with us. You cannot say that top 100, the top 20 is safe, but you're wrong. Now the banks, they are looking at your cash flow, looking at your balance sheet. For the first half of the year, we have actually acquired top 20 firms. And in the past 2 months, we also have strategic cooperation with top 10 companies and they may not be small property companies. The small companies are the majority, but we also work with big companies as well. And so I think that there are more opportunities, and we will have higher requirement.

Recent M&A targets include Fuzhou-based Tahoe, China's 20th largest property developer in 2018 in terms of contracted sales, which has sold stakes in multiple property development projects to Shimao Property this year, because Tahoe needs "funds to pay debt obligations due this year said to total RMB 59 billion" according to a May 1, 2019, Mingtiandi article.

Planned Spin-Off Of Hotels And Property Management Business In 2021

In the company's 1H2019 results presentation, Shimao Property indicated that it has plans to spin off its hotels and property management business within three years or in 2021. This could help the company monetize its recurring income streams.

As of end-June 2019, Shimao Property has 78 self-owned branded hotels comprising 11 hotels in operation and 67 hotels under planning & construction with a total of 13,000 hotel rooms across 44 cities. Revenue and EBITDA for its hotels grew by 13.2% and 7.8% YoY to RMB1.0 billion and RMB290 million, respectively, for 1H2019. Shimao Property is targeting a revenue of RMB4 billion for its hotels in 2020, double that of the hotels' 1H2019 annualized revenue of RMB2 billion.

Shimao Property's property management business tripled its revenue to RMB1.6 billion in 1H2019 from RMB524 million in 1H2019, as the property management business grew in scale. The company expects the property management business to achieve a revenue of RMB8 billion when it lists the unit in 2021, and GFA under management to increase from 100 million sq m to 300 million sq m by then.

In my recent article on China Resources Land Limited (OTC:OTC:CRBJY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:CRBJF) [1109:HK], I highlighted that there are an increasing number of Chinese property developers which have spun off their property management unit or planning to do so, to capitalize on the high valuation multiples of property management services companies.

History Suggests Caution On Growth Momentum

During Shimao Property's 1H2019 results briefing on August 27, 2019, one of the sell-side analysts posed a question on the sustainability of the company's growth, highlighting that the company's growth momentum stalled in the 2014-2016 period after high contracted sales CAGR of around 50% in 2012 and 2013.

Shimao Property addressed the question well, emphasizing that it has made changes since then to address some of the past issues in terms of management capability and product quality:

Well, I think that this is a great question. Yes, indeed, in 2012 and 2013 after 50% of growth, we stopped for 2 to 3 years. And again, we entered top 10...Well, I remember a lot of investors saying that it's hard for a property company to realize RMB 100 billion, but now a lot of them are and perhaps possibly over 40 property companies this year. At that time, I think that our scale, our team were not ready. But now I'm very happy with my team and with a lot of our regional managers, regional CEOs, they have incentives. We also have a reward pool, and we are incubating a lot of vice presidents. And in the past, in terms of our quality and satisfaction of our customers, we were mid-range...And now our quality and our satisfaction of customers were top 3. And for national policy, again your houses are there for people to live in. So to live in, you need to have good quality. You cannot have leaking issues, et cetera. So again, quality is very important. And we also have very good land reserve in this year. We have worked with our partners and we're also seeing good quality of land reserve, a lot of which is allocated and distributed in Greater Bay Area.

Shimao Property's contracted sales grew from RMB30.7 billion in 2011 to RMB 46.1 billion in 2012 and RMB67.1 billion in 2013. In 2014, the company's contracted sales grew by under 5% YoY to RMB70.2 billion. In the next two years, Shimao Property failed to deliver growth, with contracted sales of RMB67.0 billion and RMB68.1 billion in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Starting 2017, Shimao Property embarked on a new growth phase, achieving contracted sales of RMB100.8 billion and RMB176.1 billion for 2017 and 2018, respectively. In 1H2019, Shimao Property continued its strong growth momentum with contracted sales of RMB100.3 billion representing a YoY increase of 38.7%.

Apart from the sustainability of its contracted sales growth momentum, Shimao Property's M&A land banking strategy also comes with its own set of risks. While acquiring projects from distressed property developers is a good way to get a bargain, Shimao Property also needs to grapple with creditors and other parties with partial equity stakes in or rights to the property development projects. Shimao Property needs to satisfy the interests of creditors and equity holders of the acquired property projects before it can proceed with development.

Headline Foreign Currency Debt Exposure High But Net Exposure Is Low

Shimao Property has been increasing its foreign currency debt exposure in 2019. In February 2019, the company issued $1 billion of senior notes with a 6.125% coupon rate due 2024. In July 2019, Shimao Property raised an additional $1 billion with the issuance of senior notes with a 5.60% coupon rate due 2026. Both of these are USD-denominated debt.

As of June 30, 2019, USD- and HKD-denominated debt accounted for 57% of Shimao Property's total debt. With the Chinese Yuan weakening against the USD, Shimao Property's foreign currency debt exposure is a concern.

But Shimao Property clarified at its 1H2019 results briefing that its net foreign currency debt exposure is much lower due to a natural hedge for its HKD-denominated debt:

But in Hong Kong, actually we have 2 more projects and investors always ask Shimao has something that's not great. You have a lot of debt. Yes, perhaps we issue a lot of debt, but for debt and syndicated loans, we have 57% and 57%, yes, indeed, highest and the industry average is 40%, but our 3 projects in Hong Kong, 2 residential actually you can sell for HKD 50 billion and our equity one is HKD 10 billion. And what we collect would be Hong Kong dollars. And for our hotel it's also Hong Kong dollars. So I have 60% that I can hedge. And we -- I only have about 40%, 40% of 57%, which is 20-something percent. And do you think that I have a lot of foreign currency and a lot of these 3 projects. If you account these, then we are actually the lowest foreign exchange risk. And we are going to sell end of next year.

Valuation

Shimao Property trades at 6.3 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 5.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$23.10 as of September 5, 2019. Its forward FY2019 P/E is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 5 times.

The stock is valued by the market at 1.1 times P/B versus its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 0.8 times.

Shimao Property offers a trailing 5.6% dividend yield and a forward FY2019 6.2% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Shimao Property are a failure to execute its M&A growth strategy well, a weaker-than-expected Chinese Yuan relative to the U.S. dollar and a delay in the spin-off of its hotels and property management business.

