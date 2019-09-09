Calavo Growers: Structural Issues, 70% Downside

We believe Calavo will earn $1.60 of adjusted earnings next year. At 20x EPS, it would trade at $32/share, nearly a 70% decline from current levels.

Calavo has recently extended over $30M of credit to an unprofitable start-up in which Calavo's board members have invested over $13M of equity.

Calavo's CEO, President of RFG, and other insiders have sold nearly $20M of stock since March of this year and reduced their collective holdings nearly 40%.

We believe Calavo continues to lose share in avocados by paying CA growers substantially less for avocados than competitors. We believe this practice has helped inflate gross profit per box.

We believe Renaissance Food Group (RFG) is in the process of experiencing a substantial decrease in demand from its largest customer which should result in RFG growth turning negative.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) is a provider of fresh avocados, fresh-cut food, meal kits, and guacamole to grocery chains and food services. Bulls believe that Calavo can compound EPS and revenue at a double-digit rate for many years, driven by Americans’ insatiable appetite for avocados, as well as secular trends in grocery towards fresh-cut fruits / vegetables, meal kits, and prepared food. Although Calavo operates in structurally growing areas of food, we believe investors are overlooking various company specific issues that we estimate will lead to a 50% decline in earnings in the coming year and make it challenging for Calavo to grow longer-term. At 20x 2020E EPS, we value the stock at $32 per share, nearly 70% below where the stock trades today. In particular, we highlight:

We believe Renaissance Food Group (RFG) is in the process of experiencing a substantial decrease in demand from its largest customer, Kroger and related brands, which comprise nearly 50% of RFG’s business. Instead of growing topline at management’s long-term double-digit rate, we expect the RFG segment to decline in the coming quarters (potentially substantially) based on a change in strategic direction at Kroger Corporate, the recent announcement that RFG’s co-packer in the Midwest will be shutting down part of its operations, and a recent slew of serious food safety issues impacting RFG’s reputation. Furthermore, we believe this development is common knowledge in industry, but not something that Calavo has fully disclosed in public commentary to investors. We believe Calavo’s Fresh business is seeing volume declines despite a growing avocado market. We believe Calavo has harmed grower relationships, especially in California, by paying substantially less for avocados from farmers than competitors. This has resulted in substantial share losses and grower angst in California. We believe these practices have contributed to record high gross profit per box for Calavo, relative to history and relative to competitors. We do not believe current Fresh segment margins are sustainable and that Calavo will continue to lose share as long as these short-term oriented practices continue. Calavo’s unconsolidated subsidiary, FreshRealm, continues to be an unprofitable venture with little signs of progress in growing its business or stemming its losses. Despite losing its largest customer (Kroger) late last year and only owning 37% of the equity, Calavo has, since August 2018, funded 100% of Freshrealm’s losses via a combination of secured – and more recently – unsecured debt. We do not believe extending unsecured credit to an unprofitable start-up is in the best interest of shareholders – especially considering the magnitude of the losses, which were over half of Calavo’s EBIT last year. We note that Lee Cole, Calavo’s CEO, and 3 un-named Calavo directors have combined invested over $13M personally in FreshRealm, mostly in late 2017 and early 2018 before Kroger acquired Home Chef and shut down its relationship with FreshRealm. While these Calavo executives have not invested further equity, Calavo itself has since chosen to fund losses via secured and unsecured credit, $30M today and counting. We believe management and the board are conflicted and are not acting in the best interest of shareholders. Calavo’s insiders have a history of very well-timed insider sales. Most notably, Lee Cole, Calavo’s CEO, has twice sold in excess of $10M of stock shortly before Calavo reported disappointing quarters. More recently, Lee Cole, Jim Gibson (RFG’s president), Calavo’s CFO, and two long-time insiders in Calavo’s Fresh segment have collectively sold nearly $20M of stock since March of this year. We speculate that insiders’ sales are consistent with our view of the challenges the business faces in the quarters ahead. Taken together, we believe Calavo faces substantial fundamental challenges in two of its three business segments that will make it difficult for the company to grow, compounded by conflicts of interest that we believe should concern investors about the overall stewardship of the business. We believe normalized earnings – excluding FreshRealm’s losses—are only $1.60 a share, less than half of consensus FY20 earnings. At 20x our estimate of normalized earnings, we arrive to a fair value of $32 a share, or almost a 70% decline from current levels.

1. RFG at risk of substantial volume declines with its largest customer

RFG provides fresh-cut fruits, fresh-cut vegetables, wraps, and salads for grocery chains. Some grocers do this in-house. The bulk of grocers, like Kroger, outsource to firms like RFG. RFG accounted for 41% of Calavo revenue and 29% of Calavo gross profit in FY18.

Calavo discloses Kroger as a 20% customer in its filings, or about $210M of Calavo revenue in FY18. Based on conversations with competitors and former employees, we believe the vast majority of this revenue ($200M+) is Kroger’s business with RFG. This is also supported by a LinkedIn profile of a current RFG employee, who notes in her profile that she manages “$200M+ perishable food sales into a national retail grocer”. This equates to roughly 45% of RFG’s FY18 revenues. We’d also note that Calavo recently purchased a Kroger Fresh Kitchen facility in Atlanta, Georgia, which we estimate is another $30M of run-rate revenue. Proforma for this acquisition, we believe Kroger and associated banners are closer to 50% of RFG revenues.

Based on conversations with other Kroger Fresh Kitchen vendors and our own field work, we believe the Kroger’s business with RFG is at material risk in three ways.

A) Shift in Kroger corporate’s value-added fresh strategy

Kroger has used a national model to do procurement for their “Kroger Fresh Kitchen” program. As one of Kroger’s largest partners, RFG created a national menu and delivered that menu to many of Kroger’s 2,800 stores throughout the country. Industry sources say this frustrated some stores, who wanted more control of their menu and level of inventory. Kroger corporate, however, mandated stores to stock to a “corporate planogram” based on store size and Kroger banner. This practice gave little say to regions and individual banners in vendor selection / inventory stocking / menu selection. The national model helped to promote availability of fresh product in every Kroger store, but also resulted in high levels of “shrink” (inventory going bad) in stores without enough demand to support the level of inventory required under the corporate planogram. This meant many Kroger stores purchased RFG product well in excess of actual demand. Kroger regularly sent auditors to look at the shelves of each store to measure compliance with the corporate planogram as a way of enforcing the corporate mandate.

Due to recent management changes and continued high levels of shrink, we believe Kroger is actively rethinking the way they handle their fresh program. As part of this effort, we believe Kroger gave stores at the district level (subregions of ~15 stores) more autonomy around the beginning of July 2019. The districts were now able to choose a) which products to stock, b) how much of each product to stock, and c) which vendors to source from. The national Kroger Fresh Kitchen program is still operating; however, it is now merely a “default” plan for Kroger stores, rather than a nationwide corporate mandate. We believe the immediate impact will be Kroger stores right-sizing their fresh inventory – resulting in substantial reduction of RFG volumes.

In addition to talking to industry participants, we visited 26 stores in 5 different cities near RFG distribution centers across the country. We took pictures after 10am, when shelves are usually fully stocked for the lunch rush. Before July 4th, a typical store’s fresh-cut fruit or vegetable section was required by corporate to be fully stocked – something like this:

Source: Self-taken.

However, we found nontrivial evidence of reduced RFG volumes in most stores:

Picture Set A (obvious RFG volume reduction):

Picture Set B (less obvious, but equally important):

Source: Self-taken.

We note three manifestations of reduced RFG volumes from the state of Kroger fresh-cut shelves today:

Barren shelves – see Set A. We found RFG sections like this in 11 of 26 stores we visited. Reducing RFG shelf space. Even if fresh-cut product is not selling well, store managers use a number of tactics to make fresh-cut sections look healthy for customer perception. For example, notice the watermelon quarters and halves in picture B.2. These are lower value-add SKUs that are done in-house by Kroger, not RFG. This shelf space in the Kroger planogram was previously designated for RFG fresh-cut fruit product. Even though this shelf looks healthy, we note the presence of the watermelon effectively reduced RFG volumes by 33%. We found this tactic being used by produce managers in 12 of 26 stores. Lower depth of inventory. Produce managers have reduced inventory per SKU for many products, so that only the front of the shelf is stocked. See picture B.1 – note that only 2 SKUs (butternut squash and guacamole) have more product behind the front one. This reduces volumes substantially, by 20-70% per “shallow” SKU. By our judgment, we saw a nontrivial amount of shallow SKUs in 14 of 26 stores.

Although hard to quantify, we believe this change in decision-making power will likely reduce total RFG volumes with Kroger somewhere between 15-30% starting in July 2019. This is largely based on our observation that about half of stores showed a material decline in inventory, and that on average, those shelves were likely 30-50% less fully stocked than they had been previously.

Further, as Kroger formulates their new fresh strategy, we believe there will be additional risk to RFG’s volumes with Kroger. Kroger corporate’s shift to a regional focus naturally favors local / specialized providers. At minimum, we believe this dynamic makes RFG hard-pressed to win additional volumes in the new Kroger fresh regime. In fact, we can envision scenarios in the new fresh regime where RFG loses chunks of its existing business to regional competitors.

We believe Calavo’s recently reported Q3’19 results show emerging signs of the Kroger headwind. We believe, adjusting for the acquisition of the Atlanta facility, RFG revenues were flat to down slightly organically.

We expect the business to decline further organically in Q4’19 and headed into FY2020, which should pressure gross margins due to higher absorption of fixed costs.

B) Food safety issues endangering Kroger Midwest business (and national grocer relationships as a whole)

RFG uses their own kitchens and warehouses in their established regions, but relies on co-packers in areas where they lack physical operations to fulfill their business. We believe RFG pays co-packers a fixed price for each product SKU, then sells the product with a small fixed markup to the grocer customer.

We believe Caito Foods in Indianapolis, owned by SpartanNash, supplies all of RFG’s Midwest customers. Caito supplied RFG with fresh-cut fruits & vegetables through its core operations and prepared foods (i.e. salads and deli products) through Caito’s Fresh Kitchen operations.

In March and April of 2019, 112 people contracted salmonella from melons procured from Caito Foods. RFG customers, including Target in IL and Kroger’s in 7 states, were impacted. These products were distributed under RFG’s brand. Although the co-packer is operationally responsible for food safety and quality issues, RFG – as the vendor under contract – is ultimately responsible to the retailer.

This was not the first time Caito had food safety issues. The 2019 Salmonella outbreak was the 4th major recall from Caito in 10 months, three of which affected Kroger and all of which affected major retailers. Notably, RFG had the same salmonella outbreak in melons in 2018 that sickened 77 people. (The other two were associated with corn and romaine.) Packers are expected to have robust safeguards for this, both a) sampling incoming produce from growers to detect contamination and b) procedural best practices to prevent equipment from contaminating other product after infected produce has been processed. The same outbreak twice is akin to cardinal sin in the grocery supply chain. Our understanding, based on industry conversations, is that this second most recent round of food safety issues has resulted in reduced ordering from RFG’s Midwest customers short-term and questions amongst certain vendors about their long-term commitment to RFG in light of these issues. We believe Kroger in the Midwest, as well as other Midwest customers of RFG, have likely reduced purchases in excess of declines seen in other regions, providing further downside to revenue in the segment. Calavo’s Q2 2019 press release called the co-packer issue out as a headwind that would reduce growth in the back-half of the year.

We believe that RFG’s Midwest dependency on Caito, and the associated recalls, has harmed RFG’s reputation and will make it more difficult for them to keep existing business especially in the Midwest.

C) RFG Midwest co-packer shutting down prepared foods operation

SpartanNash announced on August 14, 2019 that they are shuttering Caito’s Fresh Kitchen, pressured by the aforementioned and continued losses due to subscale order volume. The Caito Fresh Kitchen was a massive 118,000 sq. foot facility that generated a meager $20M of run-rate revenue. We believe that Caito anticipated volumes that were multiples greater – we have heard examples in industry of sub-100,000 sq. foot facilities generating nine-figures of revenue. As Caito’s Fresh Kitchen name-sake would also suggest, we presume that $20M was almost entirely from the RFG-Kroger relationship.

As a result of the closure, we believe RFG is unlikely to retain Kroger’s Midwest prepared foods business. SpartanNash announced it will sunset the Fresh Kitchen operation by the end of CY19; the Indy Star subsequently reported that layoffs are expected to begin in the next few weeks. RFG would be unable to build a new operation in this time period – USDA and other 3rd party certifications make the process 9-12 months at minimum to start a new plant. Kroger would be forced to contract with another distributor to bridge the supply gap in 1H20; sticky relationship dynamics would make Kroger unlikely to switch back to RFG thereafter. Therefore, we believe this will have a minimum revenue run-rate impact of at least $20M to RFG.

Furthermore, RFG’s questionable ability to supply prepared foods to Kroger Midwest is yet another reason for Kroger Fresh Kitchen to reconsider their choice of Midwest supplier for fresh cut fruits and vegetables. Industry participants indicate that Kroger prefers using one vendor for all fresh product in a given region, rather than procuring piecemeal. Any additional volume reduction in Midwest Kroger’s would be material – we estimate RFG’s business with Kroger in the Midwest at close to $100M in revenue.

RFG’s recent capex investments only increase its exposure to the Kroger relationship. RFG recently acquired a packing center in Atlanta, GA; common industry knowledge is that the lynchpin customer of the facility is Kroger. RFG is also ramping up operations in their new Pacific Northwest facility, which replaces a previous co-packer relationship that serviced Fred Meyer (Kroger’s PNW banner). Unlike co-packer business, where RFG makes a lower but fixed margin, expansion of wholly owned operations expose RFG to the negative operating leverage associated with a decline in business.

We note that Jim Gibson, president of RFG, has sold over $4.4M, or over 80% of his stock in the last 6 months.

2. Calavo’s Fresh Products business is losing market share and over-earning

Calavo is one of the largest packers and distributors of avocados in the United States. They buy from farmers in CA, Mexico, Peru, and Chile, provide packing services in CA & Mexico, and ship to retailers and food service across the US. This is mostly a logistics and distribution business, with very modest amounts of differentiation, barriers to entry, or unique value-added services. According to Calavo’s 2018 10K, there are over 100 US avocado marketers and/or importers of avocados. This Fresh segment accounted for 51% of Calavo revenue and 48% of Calavo gross profit in FY18.

Avocado distributors typically evaluate their performance on a “gross profit per box basis”. A box of avocados contains 25lbs. Given the generally commoditized nature of the services Calavo provides for avocados, we don’t believe there is a fundamental reason why Calavo’s profitability should be substantially different than that of its competitors. Based on industry conversations and Calavo’s own historical commentary, we believe $2-3 per box is a normalized margin for an avocado importer/marketer. After years of consistently making industry standard margins, Calavo began to make substantially more per box:

Source: Calavo filings.

This is particularly noticeable looking at the data on a quarterly basis – after years of stable gross profit per box, gross profit per box begins to become much more volatile in a higher range:

Source: Calavo filings.

The company claims this is due to value-added services, like ripening, or bagging services, like this:

While we think “value-added” services may have modestly contributed to the improvement in gross profit per box, we believe Calavo has captured outsized margins by paying less than market rates to their growers.

Calavo originated as a farmers’ co-operative in 1924. For most of its history, Calavo operated under a consignment model with CA growers. Calavo describes this relationship in their 2016 annual report as follows:

“California avocados delivered to our packinghouses are grouped as a homogenous pool on a weekly basis based on the variety, size, and grade. They are then graded, sized, packed, cooled and, frequently, ripened for delivery to customers…The proceeds we receive from the sale of each separate avocado pool, net of a packing and marketing fee to cover our costs and a profit, generate the initial amounts considered to be paid back to the growers once a month. The packing and marketing fee we withhold is determined by our Chief Executive Officer and is revised from time to time based on our estimated per pound packing and operating costs, as well as our operating profit. This fee is a fixed rate per pound packed. These amounts are then compared to field quotes provided for each avocado pool, with the resulting final payment determined based on the field quotes to the growers.”

About 2 years ago, Calavo changed from a consignment model above to a fixed price model. Calavo describes this model in their 2017 annual report as follows:

“In California, avocado growers are provided daily field quotes, on a per pound basis, for most fruit. These quotes are based on the variety, size, and grade of California avocados and are calculated based on our expectations of how much we believe we will sell the fruit for, less our anticipated costs and our desired margin. Ultimately, we pay/settle with our California growers once a month.”

As the industry switched to this model, we believe Calavo started to pay its growers substantially less for avocados than competitors. Calavo’s growers did not immediately pick up on this – Calavo in 2016 purchased fruit from more than 1,900 CA growers, many of which are small family farms that were part of the Calavo co-op and have been selling their avocados exclusively to Calavo for generations. We believe this procurement change has contributed to the record gross profit per box Calavo earned in FY17 and so far this year.

Calavo’s main competitors in CA also began sending daily price sheets to growers in the FY17 period. This allowed for greater pricing transparency in the market, as growers could now compared daily, fixed quotes offered between packers. As farmers have realized Calavo’s pricing is well below competition, they have begun to shift volumes to Calavo’s competitors.

Based on conversations with growers and competing packers, we have compiled several datapoints of actual prices quoted to growers this year from Calavo and competitors. We believe this procurement pricing is not sustainable and explains Calavo’s market share losses in CA.

As gross profit per box for Calavo spiked, Calavo has seen its market share of California fruit fall from 30% to 22% in 2018. Based on industry commentary, we estimate share falls to 19% for FY19. This implies Calavo will sell 65% less avocados from CA in FY19 than they did only 4 years ago.

Calavo has also struggled to source volumes from emerging avocado regions, namely Chile and Peru. In these regions, Calavo buys avocados from local farmers and acts as a marketing agent in the US. Industry standard commissions for this service are 8%.

This process involves a degree of faith from growers, as it’s hard to verify what Calavo actually sells the fruit for. We believe the few growers who have worked with Calavo in Peru and Chile have been dissatisfied with the prices they received for their fruit, leading to very low market share for Calavo in these increasingly important and growing regions.

In aggregate, Calavo has underperformed a secularly growing avocado market. Calavo’s pounds of avocados sold have declined 6% between FY13 and FY18 despite total shipments of avocados to the US growing 44% over the same period.

3. The FreshRealm Problem

FreshRealm is a 37% owned equity interest of Calavo. The company was founded in 2013 by Calavo’s Head of Investor Relations, Michael Lippold. It began as an operation within Calavo, who provided the initial financing (we estimate ~$3M). Calavo then spun Freshrealm out as its own company in 2014.

The founding team members are not your prototypical tech-enabled food entrepreneurs. Michael Lippold started Freshrealm as a side project while running Investor Relations for Calavo. Prior to his tenure at Calavo, he worked as a research analyst at Craig Hallum and, prior to that, was a PM at a now defunct quant hedge fund Telluride based in Wayzata, Minnesota (population 3,688). Lippold eventually convinced the Calavo executives to invest personal and company money in the business.

FreshRealm received its first meaningful investment outside of Calavo ($10M for a 28.6% stake in 2014) from Impermanence LLC – a newly formed LLC that includes Michael Lippold and his former boss at Telluride, Peter Hajas, as well as other undisclosed investors. Freshrealm’s initial team consisted of mostly former Telluride employees. Scott Hoyt, a former Risk arbitrage PM at Telluride and Freshrealm cofounder, managed the development and launch of Freshrealm’s key technology, the vessel. Freshrealm’s CTO was formerly the CTO of Telluride. Peter Hajas himself, shortly after shutting down his quant hedge fund and investing in FreshRealm, began working as its Chief Business Officer.

Freshrealm’s initial idea was to create the technology that would power start-up meal kit companies like Blue Apron. The centerpiece of their offering was a product called “The Vessel.” For lack of a better description, the Vessel is a mini-fridge. A B2C meal-kit provider would ship the Vessel to you with fresh meal kits inside. When you are done, you can send it back to the delivery company via UPS.

In Q3’15 and Q4’15, Calavo and its executives put more money into the business. Calavo invested another $0.8M, two executive officers of Calavo collectively invested $1.8M, and 3 directors collectively invested $0.3M. Based on an April 2017 shareholder list, we believe the bulk of this initial investment from the Calavo executives to be by RFG’s founder and Ken Catchot, Calavo’s former COO who left to become the CFO of Freshrealm roughly a year after investing. In Q4’16, Calavo invested another $3.2M. By the end of FY16, FreshRealm had raised:

$10M of equity from Impermanence LLC

$7M of equity from Calavo

$1.8M of equity from 2 Calavo officers (we believe mostly Ken Catchot)

$0.3M of equity from 3 members of Calavo’s board

Around this time, Freshrealm found a tent-pole customer for the Vessel, a start-up called Terra’s Kitchen. Terra’s Kitchen got some press during the meal kit craze. Calavo frequently referenced Terra’s in meetings with investors. Terra’s Kitchen secured financing in 2016 from Kiwi Ventures, a small VC firm that invests $250k-$1M in seed rounds. It received further funding in a second round from undisclosed parties in early 2017.

Terra’s Kitchen has not raised a formal venture since 2017, and as of August 12, 2019 is no longer doing home delivery.

At the time, however, Freshrealm began exploring providing meal kits to grocery stores. Unlike in meal delivery, where Freshrealm claimed the Vessel differentiated its business model, Freshrealm lacked a clear advantage in offering meal kits to grocers. That did not stop Calavo from investing another $7.5M in the company in 2017. Later in 2017, Lee Cole (Calavo’s CEO) invested $7M, followed by a $1.5M investment in December. In early 2018, three board members each make additional investments, one of $1.8M, and two of $1.2M each.

In Calavo’s Q4’17 press release, Lee Cole proclaims:

"Fiscal 2018 is expected to be a watershed year for FreshRealm. After several years of planning and development…gained considerable traction in FY17 with customer expansion that has been exciting to watch."

“We believe it to be a harbinger of additional new customer penetration to come and revenue is expected to reach nine figures in 2018."

We believe most this excitement revolved around Freshrealm’s new relationship with Kroger, whereby it would provide meal-kits to Kroger stores nationwide. We believe that Caito’s Fresh Kitchen in Indianapolis fulfilled Kroger orders for FreshRealm and were a material portion of Caito’s presumably high revenue expectations. In fact, Caito Foods was itself an investor in FreshRealm.

Further, in Q1’18, Freshrealm announced an agreement with Weight Watchers to license their brand and provide meal kits into retail stores.

As of Q2’18 (ended April 30, 2018), investment in Freshrealm was as follows:

$10M of equity from Impermanence LLC

$14.5M of equity from Calavo

$8.5M of equity from Lee Cole, Calavo’s CEO

$1.8M of equity from 2 Calavo officers (we believe mostly Ken Catchot)

$4.5M of equity cumulatively from 3 members of Calavo’s board

In May 2018, Kroger announced they will be buying their own meal-kit company, Home Chef, raising speculation Kroger may move away from Freshrealm. Since this announcement there has been no disclosed incremental investment by any Calavo executive, board member, or FreshRealm co-founder.

In July 2018, despite the potential loss of Freshrealm’s biggest customer, Calavo invests another $3.5M in Freshrealm alongside an undisclosed third-party. Further, Calavo extends a $12M secured promissory note to Calavo in two tranches. The first tranche of $6M of was made available immediately. The final $6M was subject to FreshRealm having greater than $17M of revenues in two consecutive months.

In October 2018, industry press noted that Freshrealm will be replaced at Kroger by Home Chef. Despite Freshrealm losing its largest customer and failing to meet the sales thresholds set forth in the promissory note agreement, Calavo waived the sales condition on $3M of the remaining $6M of secured loans in October 2018. Calavo waived the sales condition on the final $3M of secured loans just one month later, in November 2018.

Instead of hitting Lee Cole’s “nine-figure” sales goal in CY18, Freshrealm did $38M in revenue, -$11M in gross profit, and burned -$32M in cash. Freshrealm also lost Kroger, who comprised 81% of Freshrealm FY18 revenue. At this point, it would seem logical for Calavo to either a) take control of the company, wipe out the existing equity investors (including Lee Cole and three members of Calavo’s board) and continue funding the losses while retaining all the upside or b) stop lending money and force FreshRealm to wind down.

Instead, Calavo began extending unsecured loans to fund FreshRealm’s losses, preserving existing equity holder’s option on the equity without diluting their holdings or forcing them to inject additional equity to fund continued cash burn. We struggle to see how this benefits Calavo shareholders relative to getting additional equity. This would, however, seem beneficial to Freshrealm shareholders who could be wiped out or diluted if Calavo invested more equity or took possession of the company.

In its Q1’19 earnings release, Lee Cole described the aforementioned loans as follows:

“I remain enthusiastic about FreshRealm—an unconsolidated subsidiary in which Calavo continues to hold a significant ownership stake. My enthusiasm is primarily supported by a meaningful new contract that FreshRealm signed last quarter to supply a large multi-national, multi-channel retailer, as well as cost saving initiatives inside FreshRealm. Also during the most recent quarter, Calavo completed its previously disclosed debt-financing and extended additional new loans to FreshRealm, primarily to support this budding customer relationship and other growth.”

Between late 2018 through Q3’19, Calavo extended $17.1M of unsecured loans to Freshrealm, maturing October 2019 with an option to extend the maturity another year. In Q3’19, Freshrealm sales fell 53% YoY, they lost another $6M of net income, and Calavo accelerated its rate of extending unsecured loans from Q2 ($5.4M in Q3 vs. $4.2M in Q2).

In summary, by Q3’19(ended July 31, 2019), FreshRealm has received:

$10M of equity from Impermanence LLC

$18M of equity from Calavo

$8.5M of equity from Lee Cole, Calavo’s CEO

$1.8M of equity from 2 Calavo officers (we believe mostly Ken Catchot)

$4.5M of equity cumulatively from 3 members of Calavo’s board

$3.5M of equity from an undisclosed 3 rd party

party $13M of secured loans from Calavo

$17.1M of unsecured loans from Calavo

Ken Catchot – RFG co-founder, ex-Calavo COO and Freshrealm board member / sitting CFO as of late Feb 2019 – is no longer with Freshrealm today.

4. Well Timed Insider Transactions

In the last 4 years, Calavo CEO Lee Cole has a good track of timing his insider buys and sells. Since 2015, Lee Cole has sold stock three times. In the first two cases (Q3’15 and Q4’18), Calavo reported results that sent the stock down greater than 10%. Coincidentally, these are the only two quarters since 2015 where the company saw a double-digit decline in share price post earnings. We think his recent insider activity (selling $10.4M in Q4’18 and $14.5M before Q3’19) support our fundamental bearish view on the business.

Q3’15 share sales

Calavo reported excellent results in Q2’15. Their fresh avocado business grew volumes “nearly 20%”, RFG grew revenues 23%, and, in Calavo’s words, “revenues and gross margins reach[ed] new historic highs for any quarter in company history.” Lee Cole stated in the release that he expected double-digit avocado volume growth to continue “and even accelerate” in the second half of the year. He also noted that RFG continued “to expand revenues above our 20% forecast growth rate,” a level of growth they had generally forecast RFG would grow at for the balance of the year.

After these strong results and bullish outlook, Lee Cole sold 44% of his shareholdings, or $18.6M worth of stock, between early June through mid-July 2015.

In September, Calavo reported Q3 results that missed analysts forecasts and their own forecasts. RFG grew revenues only 10.3% in the quarter and reduced its growth outlook for the year to 15%. Avocado volumes grew 15%, still strong, but below prior quarter growth and well below estimated market growth for the year of 25%. Calavo’s stock proceeded to fall (27.6%) over the following 13 days.

Q2’17 share purchase

In mid-March thru mid-April 2017, Lee Cole bought $8.1M of stock in two trades, increasing his holdings by 30.5%.

In June, Calavo reported stellar Q2 results, posting 23% revenue growth and 34% EPS growth, beating top and bottom-line consensus estimates. Fresh segment revenues grew 24% YoY and increased gross profit 69% YoY on the back of rising avocado prices, far outpacing management’s modest FY guidance of “double-digit revenue growth and an increase in gross margin dollars [in Fresh]” from the Q1 earnings release. RFG also grew revenues 24% YoY and gross profit 11% YoY. Calavo’s stock proceeded to rise 10.3% over the following 4 days.

Q4’18 share sales

In Q3 2018, Calavo reported excellent results, posting 71% net income growth and 58% operating income growth. For RFG, Lee Cole stated that he expects “year over year sales and gross profit through the remainder of the year…to be generally in line with the growth experienced this quarter” – implying at least 8% revenue growth and 46% gross profit growth. Lee provided minimal outlook around the Fresh avocado business, except that a) Calavo expected market volume to grow 20% this year and b) Calavo achieved volume growth of 18% in Q3’18. Post reporting these results, Calavo hit an all-time high in share price.

After over 3 years of without selling a share, Lee Cole sold $10.4M of stock (17% of his shares) halfway into Q4’18 over 2 days.

In December, Calavo reported Q4 results ended October 31. RFG revenues grew 6% and gross profit grew 26%, meaningfully below the YoY growth posted in the prior quarter. Despite growing avocado volumes in excess of 50%, Fresh saw gross profit fall 59% as the company lapped extraordinary gross margins from the prior year period. Lake Street, one of the few analysts covering the stock, reduced 2019E earnings from $3.81 to $2.97 post the earnings release. Calavo’s stock proceeded to fall (15.5%) over the following 5 days.

Q3’19 share sales

Multiple Insiders sold stock ahead of Q3 earnings. Lee Cole sold $14.5m worth of stock (30% of his holdings) ahead of Q3 earnings. Calavo’s CFO conducted first sale since joining in 2015, selling 20% of his holdings for ~$300k. Most notably, the president of RFG has sold ~83% of his shares (~$4.2M) since March 2019 – around the time we believe RFG learned about Kroger’s pivot to the regional decision-making model for sourcing fresh and prepared product.

5. Valuation / Downside

Given a) likely volume reductions and associated operating deleveraging and RFG due to Kroger, b) normalization of margins in fresh produce, and c) continued losses at FreshRealm, we believe the company should earn $1.60 of normalized EPS in 2020 (excluding losses at Freshrealm). At a 20x earnings multiple, this implies a $32 stock price. We would argue FreshRealm deserves a negative value on the entirety of its cash burn, given Calavo is funding 100% of its losses despite only owning 37% of the equity. Valuing Freshrealm at 2x run-rate net losses would subtract $4 from our price target, arriving to a total price target of $28 a share – nearly 70% downside from today’s levels.

6. Risks

We see several key risks that could help to offset the headwinds we highlight:

Fresh business profitability is highly volatile. If the avocado markets are volatile enough, Calavo can make outsized gross profit per box in any given quarter. We believe part of the avocado business is essentially a trading business – if you are willing to take risk as a packer or distributor, you can make outsized margin (or lose money). Volatility creates more opportunities to make these kinds of bets. In times of extreme market tightness and rising prices (as we have seen recently), these opportunities exist to a greater degree and may support higher margins short-term. Despite company-specific headwinds, there is a general shift towards more fresh-cut produce and prepared food in grocery. These trends may allow RFG to at least partially offset the headwinds we have noted. Despite the food safety issues and Kroger-specific issues we highlight, this is a growing market where opportunities do exist to win new business with other grocers or customers. Recent RFG gross margins were burdened by unusually high raw material costs until Q3’19. Though we expect revenue losses and associated operating deleveraging to pressure margins, further alleviation in raw material cost pressures in this segment could at least partially offset the headwinds we forecast. Analysts forecast EPS of $3.46 next year. Although we find it highly unlikely the company can reach this kind of earnings, it is plausible if everything goes right (continued elevated gross margins in Fresh combined with RFG growth and margins exceeding our forecasts). At 32x 2020E earnings, the high end of where Calavo has traded historically, the stock could trade for $111 – ~20% upside from current levels. Calavo is a simple, unique story in food. In a world of tremendous macroeconomic uncertainty, Calavo offers a seeming safe haven of strong secular trends that are unlikely to abate (growing avocado and value-added produce demand). This creates risk that investors either look through weakness in the business or ascribe a higher multiple than we believe is appropriate. 25x a more conservative estimate of earnings ($2.28 2020E) implies $57 / share – still substantial downside but less than we think is warranted. We also believe this level of valuation (~15x EBITDA) is a generous multiple that an acquirer could pay.

7. Conclusion

We see Calavo as a troubled business trading at a valuation consistent with a secular grower / compounder. We expect continued and accelerating weakness at RFG in the coming quarters, beginning in Q4 as the full effect of Kroger stores stocking to local levels is felt. We see further downside risk in the first half of next year and beyond as Kroger rolls out a more localized Fresh Kitchen strategy that favors smaller vendors than RFG. We expect fresh margins to normalize to closer to $3/box in the upcoming, on the back of recent declines in pricing. We expect Calavo to continue to lose market share in avocados, which will make volume growth challenging, as it has the last several years. As investors appreciate the structural issues at RFG & the fresh segment, and potentially continue to see loans to an unprofitable FreshRealm, we believe earnings estimates will come down substantially and investors will realize the future is not as bright as they thought.

I am/we are short CVGW.