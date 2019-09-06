Lucara Diamond: Solid Diamond Mining Operations With Upside Optionality

Business overview

Lucara Diamond (OTCPK:LUCRF) supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Karowe diamond mine has been in production since 2012 and forms the core of Lucara’s operations and exploration activities.

Source: Lucara Q2 2019 earnings presentation

As shown in the slide above, Lucara is recognised in the industry as a leading producer of specials defined as single diamonds in excess of 10.8 carats. From 2012 to 2018 a total of 174 diamonds in excess of 100 carats have been recovered. It also has a history of discovering exceptionally large diamonds that sell for USD tens of millions. In May 2016, it sold a 813 carat diamond for USD63.1 million and in September 2017 it announced the sale of the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona diamond for USD53 million. This trend has continued with the latest discovery being Sewelô, a 1,758 carat near gem quality diamond that was discovered undamaged in April, 2019 though Lucara is still considering the best way to unlock value from this find.

In H2 2018, Lucara started holding blended sales tenders where both regular and exceptional diamonds are sold in an attempt to reduce inventory time for high value diamonds and produce a smoother revenue profile. However, Lucara retains the ability to tender truly unique diamonds through special tenders. Each blended tender lasts about a week with viewings held in Gaborone, Botswana. Customers inspect the assortments, submit electronic bids and the highest bidder is awarded the parcel. The blended tenders occur quarterly with Lucara’s May 2019 single tender achieving USD41.2 million in gross proceeds. Carats sold were 28% above budget due to the higher volume of fine or smaller diamonds.

Lucara is also in the process of commercializing its wholly owned digital sales platform, Clara Diamond Solutions, that utilizes proprietary analytics and cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the diamond supply chain. Rough diamonds are sold on a stone-by-stone basis driven by polished stone demand with provenance and inventory finance need reduction being key value components. Between December 2018 and July 2019 there have been seven sales conducted with diamonds totalling more than USD4.3 million in value. This includes USD2.9 million transacted in H1 2019 with manufacturers using the platform growing from 4 to 20 in this period.

The key to continued growth is increasing the sales frequency and number of participants on this two sided platform that needs more buyers (manufacturers) and suppliers (third party diamond producers) to drive volume. To truly scale beyond Karowe production, Lucara would need to onboard at least one of the world’s largest diamonds producers (e.g. Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF), De Beers and Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF)) who control about 70% of global rough diamond output. It is unclear to me why they would choose to use this platform and whether the scanning/uploading technology can be scaled to handle significant volumes.

Since July 2016, Lucara pays an anticipated annual cash dividend quarterly plus a possible special dividend depending on the company’s overall financial condition. For 2019, Lucara aims to pay an anticipated annual cash dividend of CAD0.10 per share which works out at CAD0.025 per quarter or nearly a 10% dividend yield at these share price levels.

2019 updates

Source: Lucara Q2 2019 earnings presentation

As shown in the table above, Lucara’s production in H1 2019 has displayed impressive key metric production improvements over H1 2018. This is due to a focus on operational enhancements that have resulted in a significant increase in carat recoveries at reduced costs. However, revenues are only up slightly from USD89.9 million in H1 2018 to USD91.2 million in H1 2019. The reason for this is the fall in revenue per carat to USD463 in H1 2019 and only USD417 in Q2 2019. This is due to the higher recovery of fine or small diamonds and price pressures for plus 10.8 carat diamonds. Despite this, management is forecasting a repeat of the H1 2019 levels of production and sales prices in H2 2019 to close out the full year ended December 31, 2019 with USD170 million to USD200 million in revenues on 3.0 to 3.4 million ore tonnes mined.

Valuation

Source: Yahoo finance

Since peaking in 2016, Lucara’s share price has been on a downward journey edging closer to 2013 levels. The share price has broadly tracked Lucara’s revenues lower from a high in 2016 of USD295.5 million falling to USD176.2 million in 2018. With high fixed costs, operating cash flows followed revenues lower at a time of elevated capex on waste stripping, underground feasibility studies and improvements to maximize carat recoveries. The combination of lower revenues, higher capex and generous dividend payouts has depleted the cash balance of USD134.8 million at the beginning of 2016 to only USD7.1 million (net cash balance of USD2 million) at June 30, 2019.

Management is forecasting 2019E revenues will be in a similar range to 2018 which indicates 2019E operating cash flows may also come in around 2018’s USD45 million. Subtracting the USD30 million in 2019E dividend payments only leaves USD15 million for capex with USD12 million already spent in H1 2019. Without a revenue uptick, Lucara may need to draw further on its USD45 million credit facility to fund capex and dividends. Value-wise, Lucara has an enterprise value of about USD320 million and annualizing H1 2019 adjusted EBITDA of USD38.6 million implies a 2019E adjusted EBITDA multiple of around 4.2x. This looks cheap particularly considering Lucara achieved an EBITDA of USD185.4 million in 2016.

Risks:

Liquidity and dividends: as explained in the valuation section, Lucara may struggle to achieve cash flow break even after capex and dividends in 2019. Any shortfall will need to be funded out of its credit facility. Taking on debt at this time of market weakness is at the very least optically negative. The dividend looks like the obvious place to preserve cash despite management’s assertions otherwise on the Q2 2019 earnings call. Recession and access to capital: diamond demand is cyclical and particularly during prolonged economic downturns Lucara may need to seek out external financing to fund operations at a time when credit markets could be difficult to access. However with minimal debt, management believe Lucara is well positioned to take advantage of further market weakness Extending mine life: in order to extend mine life from 2026 to 2036, Lucara needs to migrate from open pit to underground mining and incur significant capex to do so. On the Q2 2019 earnings call, management was keen to remind investors that USD200 million spent on Karowe’s open pit activities produced USD1.4 billion in revenues over seven years. In addition, the ore body is getting richer with depth. Clara: remains in the early stages of commercialization which comes with all the associated risks of mainstream adoption, intellectual property rights protection and adapting to technological advances. In addition, as Clara scales beyond Karowe production there may be conflicts of interests with other diamond miners reluctant to sell their diamonds on a platform owned by one of their competitors. Collaboration with Sarine Technologies is another variable to take into consideration. Synthetic diamonds: if consumers accept synthetic alternatives on a significant scale it will inevitably affect natural diamond prices and demand. In 2016-2017, Bonas Diamond Brokers estimated synthetic diamonds account for 3% of total natural diamond production volume. Personally, I think natural diamonds will retain their premium status and pricing particularly for the higher value specials Lucara is known for. Union activities: in July 2018, the Botswana Mine Workers Union informed Karowe Mine Management that it had recruited sufficient Karowe Mine employees to start union negotiations. This introduced union related risks into Lucara’s investment profile. In April 2019, a memorandum of agreement was successfully negotiated for the period ending March 31, 2021. Single mine and country exposure: though Lucara is currently commercializing Clara and is exploring other interests (e.g. the Orapa kimberlite field), it is presently solely dependent on the Karowe Mine in Botswana Other: a secular shift by millennials who are displaying a preference for experiences over possessions

Key takeaways

The key attractions of Lucara for investors is that it is a high margin diamond producer due to its disproportionate share of exceptional diamond discoveries that basically feed directly to the bottom line incurring little incremental costs outside of taxes. It operates out of a politically stable country, Botswana, and has cordial union relations. It has a capable management team with 22% insider holdings. Its Karowe Mine has estimated mineable reserves to 2026 and feasibility studies indicate potential for underground mining to extend mine life out to at least 2036.

Upside optionality derives from a strengthening diamond market with strong long-term prospects due to limited supply, Lucara’s potential for uncovering more exceptional diamonds, an ore body getting richer with depth and its digital sales platform Clara. However, risks include continued diamond price pressures especially in a recessionary environment, single mine and country exposure and the encroachment of synthetic alternatives. Given the general market weakness, Lucara’s depleted cash reserves, questions about the sustainability of its dividend and its share price bottoming around USD0.50 in 2013 (a further 40% fall from today’s share price levels) , I think I will take a neutral stance for now.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.