Sports Direct: Rock Bottom May Be Near

Stock sentiment has reached its lowest level in years; the decline in stock price is justified but it could soon become a tremendous opportunity.

The company has a solid track record in turning businesses around, and it well positioned to do so with House of Fraser and Jack Wills.

Investment Thesis

The market has been very harsh with Sports Direct (OTCPK:SDIPF) (OTCPK:SDISY) in the last 5 years, pushing the stock down 70% from its peak in August 2015. Negative sentiment surrounds the stock and its CEO Mike Ashley, and a few bad acquisitions have deteriorated the Company's financials. Despite this, I believe the market may have overreacted. The company is still sound financially and has the capabilities and resources to stir the business towards a path of higher profitability.

Introduction

Sports Direct is the UK's largest sporting goods retailer, operating a portfolio of sport, fitness, and fashion brands. It was established in 1982 by Mike Ashley and has grown rapidly since then, both organically and through acquisition of other brands and stores. Today it has become the UK's leading sports retailer, notorious for the deep discounts, the extensive variety of products and brands displayed, and its candid efficiency.

Strategic Capabilities At Risk

In the last year, the Group’s Sports Retail division accounted for 89% of total revenue. The remaining 11% of total revenue is earned by the Brands division with 5% and the Premium Lifestyle division with 6%. The Sports Retail division constitute the backbone of the Company, supplying a wide range of sports and leisure equipment. The Premium Lifestyle division offers apparel from contemporary luxury brands, with a focus on high end and on trend products. The third and last division is named Brands (Licensing and Wholesale). It involves the management of the Group’s brands such as Everlast, Lonsdale, No Fear, Karrimor, and many others.

The synergy between these three divisions is crucial to Sports Directs’ success, allowing to achieve efficiency and to offer low prices, gaining a solid competitive advantage. In fact, the Group produces a large share of what it sells under a variety of brands, keeping prices low while achieving high margins. The Company also has a remarkably lean supply chain. Sports directs cuts costs maintaining total control of the logistics, rather than use third party firms. In fact, it operates centralized commercial and support functions from a National Distribution Center, the Shirebrook Campus. This allows significant scale benefits for the Group’s businesses, increasing efficiency of daily operations and synergy potential.

However, Brexit could put all this at risk. If the UK cannot get to a deal with the EU concerning the movement of goods across the continent, the efficiency benefits and synergy potential could be significantly undermined. An early indication of this is the hefty tax bill that Belgium presented to the company last month. In a Brexit no deal scenario, things could only get worse. The company declares to be discussing Brexit regularly and to have prepared several warehouses in continental Europe to deal with the situation. However, the efficiency and synergy of Shirebrook that took years to build cannot be easily and perfectly replicated, and the company is likely to incur in operating efficiency difficulties.

Capital Structure deteriorating

The financial situation of Sports Direct has been deteriorating in the last few years, and it now stands with 40% of Equity. While the Company maintains a strong balance sheet, a reverse trend in Company’s financial leverage can also be observed.

The Group’s financial leverage has been increasing from 0.53 in April 2015 to 1.51 in April 2019. Moreover, despite a slight decrease in net debt, the Group experienced a significant increase in total liabilities, driven by a substantial increase in investments and acquisitions. The Board uses the net debt to EBITDA ratio to monitor its levels of borrowings, with the objective to keep the ratio below 2.5x. As per April 2019, this ratio stands at 1.3x.

Borrowing has increased substantially in the last year, from £757 million to £827 million, due to investment in freehold property, inventory, and the House of Frasers acquisition. However, the amount of debt is not significant, considered that the Group generates significant cash flows in the core business and has £448 million cash at hand. Additionally, the Company has available an overdraft of £913.5 million (until November 2021, and it should be extended to 2022 for £847 million) for its working capital expenses through a Revolving Credit Facility.

Strong Cash Flows

The Company operations generate substantial amount of cash, with net operating cash flow averaging £231 million in the last 5 years. Although the operating activities of the company produce significant amount of cash inflow, investing and financing activities drain the Group’s treasury. Analyzing the cash flow statement, the Company’s financing expenditures included £395 million in borrowings repaid, while investing expenditures included substantial capital expenditures justified by the expansion of the business. A positive trend is also seen in borrowings drawn down, with a decrease of 41% to £464 million. The Group maintains £448 million in cash at hand, contributing to consolidate the financial resources of the company. Net operating cash flow has decreased last year, from £326 million in 2018 to £273 million in 2019, but remains quite strong.

The liquidity situation of Sports Direct is therefore quite comfortable, as the Company maintains substantial financial resources due to the consistent cash generated by its operating activities. Nevertheless, funding and liquidity for the Group can be provided through bank loans, shareholders’ funds and overdraft facilities. In particular, as previously mentioned, the Company has a working capital facility totaling £913.5 million. This finance facility is held with 13 banks to spread the risk, and keeping debt levels low also mitigates the liquidity risk of the Group.

A Solid Operating Performance To Build On

Total revenues have increased year after year over the past 5 years, up 54% since 2015 and 10.2% since last year, totaling £3,702 million in 2019. Excluding acquisitions, two of the three divisions have incurred in marginal decreases in revenue. On the other hand, the Company is back on track in improving Group gross margin, which increased to 42.8%, reaching the highest level since 2016. The Sports retail division has seen its revenue growth slowdown for the first time in years, decreasing 2.9% since last year (increased 0.3% including acquisitions).

What was the black sheep segment of the Company, the Premium Lifestyle, has been revived and has grown year over year for the past 3 years, and as much as 26% only in the last year.

New Acquisitions, New opportunities

Overall, the operating performance of the Group is experiencing a declining phase after its peak in 2015, and further strategic challenges are likely to adversely impact the Company’s financial performance in the short term. During the year the Group has made acquisition of distressed companies, such as House of Fraser and Jack Wills which have (and will in the short term) negatively affect its performance. For FY19 in fact, the House of Fraser acquisition has been eating away the Company’s EBITDA, which has decreased by 6.0% to £287.8m, while it would have grown 10.9% to £339.4m House of Fraser excluded. This shows how bad of a pill Sports Direct have swallowed, but also what an opportunity it would be to manage to turn these businesses around.

Like previously mentioned, the Company has a solid track record of turning failing businesses into profitable ones. The last of many successes was its internal division, Premium Lifestyle. The strategy implemented consisted of shutting down non-profitable stores, increasing store portfolio and pushing online sales. The Company seems to be in fact well aware of the industry trends, which has seen an year on year online sales growth of 12.9% in textile, clothing and footwear in the UK. This strategy could work very well with House of Fraser, which now constitutes 10% of the company’s revenue. Moreover, together with the other acquisitions (i.e. Jack Wills with 320 locations) Sport Direct grows its high street empire and positions itself in a great contractual position with landlords. In fact, the Company could soon be able to negotiate lower rent prices for many of their stores. There are signs that this may be the case, as the company even managed to agree with landlords and local authorities zero rent for certain stores of the House of Fraser chain. A decrease in rent would drive margins sky-high, and possibly bring the Company to a whole new level of profitability.

Sector Comparison

JD Sports (OTC:JDSPY) (OTC:JDDSF) can be considered Sports Direct's main competitor. Similarly to Sports Direct, JD Sports has increased its revenue substantially in the past 5 years, from £1522 million to £4717 million (acquisitions included). However, contrary to Sports Direct, JD Sports’ profits have been reaching record levels in 2019 (£355 million). JD Sports recent success was driven by a strong business expansion in Europe and a better hedging strategy on currency value fluctuation than Sports Direct, that led to significant advantages in gross margin (47.5% vs Sports Direct 42.8%). In the short term, the whole sector is somewhat exposed to uncertainty and volatility caused by Brexit, reflected in both consumers’ behavior and sterling value against dollar and euro, affecting the companies’ gross margin.

Revenue in clothing retail stores has been increasing since 2014, and Sports Direct steady increase in revenue reflects this trend. Over the last financial year, both amount spent and quantity bought in clothing stores increased by 6%. Over the years the Group’s performance has shown to be correlated to trends of the wide retail sector, a sector that is currently giving positive signals. This gives another positive input for Sports Direct growth prospects.

Share performance analysis

Sports Direct share price has been very volatile. This becomes evident when compared to the FTSE250 index. While the FTSE250 has gradually increased its return since 2012, Sports Direct share price has reached its peak in 2014 at 916p per share, before coming back down to its lowest levels in years at of 166p in August 2019.

Investors sentiment towards the stock is very low, also due to several negative press reports and Company missteps, the last of which being the delayed auditing of its annual results. The Group’s main competitor, JD Sports, has widely outperformed Sports Direct over the whole 5 years’ period. Secondary competitor Next plc (NXGPF, NXGPY) has also outperformed the Group since 2014.

Sport Direct is trading at a P/E ratio of just 11.19. Compared to JD Sports P/E of 22.97, Sports Direct’s stock looks cheap. The Company fundamentals are still sound, and the stock price downside should be limited due to the Group’s share buyback plan. I expect the company stock price to suffer in the short-term ahead of FY20, while I see a bright future in the long term once the acquired businesses start to grow and margins possibly increase. The final opinion on the stock is to hold through the FY20 period, while I believe it could become a very attractive buying opportunity as soon as the new businesses show their first signs of recovery.

