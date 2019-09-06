WeedMD: The Outperformer Among Small-Cap LPs

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) has outperformed most of the small-cap Canadian LPs in 2019 so far with its stock up 22%. We think its non-dilutive bank debt financing was the key to its success, and its current strategy of focusing on outdoor grow and in-house extraction capability could potentially serve as its differentiating factor down the road. We remain neutral on the stock due to its lack of revenue and profitability at this point, which makes its current valuation highly speculative. More importantly, we believe the small-cap space is a risky way of investing in Canadian LPs at this point.

(All amounts in C$)

2019 Q2 Review

WeedMD reported 2019 Q2 results and its net revenue grew to $8 million, and gross margin was 46%. The company grew its revenue by 139% from Q1 driven by sales to other LPs. The company's medical business remains stable and small, while wholesale to provinces and LPs skyrocketed last quarter. The main greenhouse in Strathroy harvested 3,562 kg during Q2, which increased 788% from the last quarter. The sale to other LPs comprised mainly of extract-grade (lower grade) cannabis due to the temporary shutdown of its Aylmer facility as WeedMD converts it into an extraction center. The company generated $3.7 million of gross profit, and EBITDA was negative $0.7 million. The company has a clear path to profitability as its facilities continue to ramp up and cost control remains effective. We expect the company to benefit from its investment in specialized extraction capabilities and undergoing outdoor cultivation.

(Source: Press Release)

The strategy of WeedMD evolves around its two main facilities. The Strathroy greenhouse recently received approval for additional growing and processing rooms, which brought its total licensed size to 215,000 sq ft of cultivation and processing and annual run-rate capacity to 50,000 kg per year. There are two additional greenhouses that could be used for additional extraction supply. The company also became the first group of Canadian LPs that began outdoor cultivation in May 2019. The company is currently planting in 27 acres and could potentially expand into 100 acres on the same property. Complementary to the outdoor grow, the company is converting the Alymer facility into a 200,000 kg per year extraction lab. The outdoor grow will be used to supply for the extraction lab and the company will need to rely less on third-party extractors such as MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) or Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF).

(Source: IR Deck)

Valuation

WeedMD currently has a market cap of $180 million and trades at EV/Sales of 6.5x based on the annualized Q2 sales. The company does not have meaningful EBITDA or net income, so traditional valuation metrics do not apply. The stock has held up relatively well compared to its peers. The stock is up 22% in 2019 and is the best performer among a group of small-cap cannabis companies in Canada. The worst performers are Zenabis (OTCPK:ZBISF) which is down a whopping 83% and FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) which has lost 65% this year so far. We think the reason for WeedMD's relative outperformance is that the stock has a stable operation and has avoided penalizing financings. The company has successfully signed up BMO to lend $39 million in a credit facility that charges around 5% per year without onerous terms. Compared to companies like Zenabis which had to borrow money from hedge funds and private lenders, WeedMD secured a large Canadian bank to provide stable and non-dilutive debt financing, which is an undeniable feat in itself. We think WeedMD will continue to benefit from its stable capital structure, and its valuation remains highly speculative given the lack of revenue and profitability at this stage.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Looking Ahead

WeedMD is executing on a clearly defined strategy that involves completing its greenhouse licensing, outdoor harvest and the unfinished extraction center. We think the company has managed to outperform most of its small-cap peers in Canada by securing non-dilutive bank financing to fund its capital expenditures. Its early focus on building in-house extraction capability will potentially serve as a differentiating factor for the company later on. We would view WeedMD as one of the higher-quality small-cap LPs in Canada, but our overall preference for larger and diversified players limits our outlook to Neutral. We believe the Canadian market is overvalued as a whole, and the country likely only needs a small number of large LPs in the long-run. We estimate the majority of today's small LPs will either go out of business, get acquired for little premium, or remain independent, but continue to suffer valuation contraction to the point where it does not make sense to stay as a public company anymore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.