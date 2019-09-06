Transocean: Readers' Request - My View On Recent Conference

Readers asked me to share my views on the recent Transocean (RIG) presentation (read the transcript here) at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. I selected what I believe are the most interesting quotes and will discuss them. Before we proceed, I would like to remind that Transocean's management team has been the most optimistic for several years now. For example, talk about "early signs of recovery" can be found in Q4 2016 earnings call transcript. Not all management teams have been sharing such increased levels of optimism during last years. In short, recent Transocean forecast performance has been sub-par vs. industry average, and, while past performance never guarantees future results, this is an important factor to keep in mind when reading Transocean's statements regarding the future of the industry and the company. With this in mind, we proceed to what I believe were the most interesting moments:

On Ocean Rig acquisition:

They had 10 of the top rated ultra-deepwater drillships in our database, eight of which were in the market that already taken delivery, two of which are still in the shipyard".

Let's see where these rigs are right now. Deepwater Orion (former Ocean Rig Poseidon) and Deepwater Skyros are drilling in Angola. Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Mykonos are warm stacked in Brazil waiting for the beginning of their contracts. Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Mylos, and Ocean Rig Olympia are stacked. Ocean Rig Crete and Ocean Rig Santorini are under construction. Ocean Rig Paros has already been scrapped. Semi-sub Leiv Eiriksson is contracted until March 2020 and seems to be in demand due to the market situation in the North Sea. So, 4 drillships are working, 4 are cold stacked, 2 newbuilds are waiting for their fate without contracts, and one semi-sub is in demand in the North Sea. The key question is whether this was worth $2.7 billion which was the value of the cash and stock transaction in which Transocean acquired Ocean Rig. My opinion is - no, this was absolutely not worth it, the decision was a very serious mistake by Transocean's management. I had this view right from the start, and my view has not changed.

On reactivation costs:

If you look at the cold stacked assets out there today, it could cost anywhere between $50 million and $100 million to reactivate the asset. You look at the idle and warm stacked rigs, you're looking anywhere from $25 million to $50 million".

In my view, this was the most alarming moment in the presentation. Straight after the Ocean Rig purchase was announced, Transocean management stated that bringing Ocean Rig's drillships out of the cold stacked position will cost $25 million. I wrote at that time:

Analysts pressed the management on the number during the earnings call. The answer was that the number is based upon a fairly high-level review of the reactivation and that Transocean will update the market over time when it gets into more details. I'm skeptical of this low number".

In the Q1 2019 earnings call (I wrote about it here), Transocean stated that getting Ocean Rig drillships back to work will cost $45-50 million without upgrades and mobilization. Apparently, the company has now done some more homework and the cost jumped to $50-100 million. The original estimate presented to investors back when the transaction was announced was $25 million, but now the company believes that $25 million will be barely enough to bring a warm stacked rig back to work! This is simply very poor performance which shows that Ocean Rig acquisition was based on wishful thinking rather than careful calculations. Such methods of work are bad for the health of the balance sheet, and indeed…

On liquidity:

And so you get to the end of 2021 and you're looking at between $1 billion and $1.2 billion in liquidity which obviously means that we're tapping into our revolver at that point in time, but we've got some levers we can pull. So, once we take delivery of the Deepwater Titan […], we can secure what we believe is probably up to $400 million and secured financing against that asset and that contract".

Current undrawn revolver is $1.4 billion as per management's remarks in this conference. Put simply, Transocean is set to run out of money, and only the revolver will protect the company from pushing its cash position to zero. The "solution" is to use the revolver, then use the newbuild rig to get more debt, then probably use the second newbuild rig to get even more debt (but this second rig will also demand capex which will be a problem). Obviously, there's absolutely no place for these additional $50-100 million needed to bring cold stacked Ocean Rig drillships to work anytime soon. Transocean mentioned a dayrate of $325,000 per day for the reactivation investment to make sense. Recent Seadrill (SDRL) fixtures for top tier rigs (here and here) indicate that current dayrates are slightly above $200,000. Put simply, neither Transocean has the funds to deal with its cold stacked drillships nor dayrates are close to the levels that justify the investment. As time goes by, reactivation cost increases and reactivation risks increase as well. Given the new data on reactivation cost estimates and Transocean's financial position, all four Ocean Rig drillships are at risk.

As usual, Transocean's management sounded very optimistic. The key talking point was the backlog, the biggest in the industry. However, with this great backlog, Transocean plans to run out of money in a few years and rely on creditors' mercy, using revolver and then using newbuild rigs (hopefully) to get even more debt. I'd note that years 2020-2022 are rather light in terms of debt maturities, the real "fun" starts in 2023:

Source: Transocean 2Q 2019 10-Q report

Obviously, Transocean will need a very material recovery to convince its creditors to kick the can down the road in 2023-2024 as it currently expects to enter 2022 relying on the revolver credit facility. This is a very dangerous strategy, but there's already little that the company can do because the big move with the Ocean Rig acquisition has been made and now Transocean has to live with it.

Conclusion: Transocean shares are very liquid and are used by many players to bet on the offshore drilling recovery or against it. Therefore, investors and traders should expect continued wild swings in the stock based on oil price, general sentiment towards offshore drillers, etc. Meanwhile, the longer-term situation remains fundamentally challenging, and the company's fate depends on the speed and the size of the offshore drilling recovery. I do not share the optimism of Transocean's management. With reckless Ocean Rig acquisition, they have painted the company into the corner and made it dependent on recovery timing.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.