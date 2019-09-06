RAIT Financial Trust:  More Bad News And More Good News - What's Next?

Even with the fear created by the filling, it appears to this analyst probable that both sets of Senior Notes will be ultimately taken out at face value.

The 7.125% Senior Notes were due to be redeemed on Friday, with my account showing the units had been been returned and redemption payment was pending during the day.

This is the ninth article of a series on RAIT Financial Trust securities extending back to December 15th, 2015. The central theme of all of the articles was the probable ultimate valuation for their equity securities as well as for two exchange traded "baby bonds" as listed below:

the common shares (OTCQB:RASF),

the Preferred A Series Shares (OTCQB:RASFP),

the Preferred B Series Shares (OTCQB:RASFO),

the Preferred C Series Shares (OTCQB:RASFN),

the 7.125% Senior Notes Maturing August 30th, 2019 (OTCQB:RFTA) and

the 7.625% Senior Notes Maturing April 15th, 2024 (OTCQB:RFTT).

Over the recent articles, this analyst had suggested that the "baby bonds" would be paid in full, that any of the preferred shares (selling at under $0.50 - $0.85/share, but having a face value of $25/share) was a high-risk, high-reward speculation on a better than expected recovery of RAIT from the current malaise and the common shares were unlikely to recover any value.

The basis of an expectation for full recovery on the bonds were that, after the redemption of other securities pari passu to these two bonds last fall, they are now the Senior Bonds in the capital stack. Together, they have a face value of about $122M combined against total book assets of nearly $500M as of the end of 2018, at the time of the last earnings report. This analyst has argued that these bonds would either be redeemed at maturity or would recover full face value in a re-organization process.

The Bad News.....:

It turns out that we will test the "full recovery in a re-organization" as RAIT Financial Trust filed for bankruptcy protection on August 30th, 2019. Early that morning, the RFTA Units that were in my account were "pulled" and replaced by "anticipated funds" equal to their liquidation value in total. It appeared that they were to be redeemed. Unfortunately, that was a very clever head-fake by RAIT.

Overnight and into the following morning, I saw that RAIT had paid the interest on the units, but had withdrawn the anticipated funds, returned the RFTA units (now under a new ticker to be identified, believe it will be RFTZQ) and defaulted, filing a voluntary bankruptcy petition.

From the end of 2018 to August 30th, there had been no earnings reports published about the state of the company for any period in 2019. The last information was summarized in an article published earlier in 2019 ("Impact of 2018 on the Underlying Value of RAIT's Debt and Equity Securities") as RAIT has not issued any quarterly updates since the 2018 Annual Report.

We are learning something about this need for the voluntary petition and the intent of the Debtor. Even with no quarterly reports to use, investors can now begin to see where this bankruptcy is headed by reviewing the filings related to the bankruptcy petition. More information was gleaned by the testimony offered in the "Day One" hearings, took place on September 4th, 2019 in Wilmington, DE. Judge Brendan Shannon has been assigned this case.

Starting Point:

As of the last financial report issued by RAIT, for Q4 and Full Year 2018, the company was carrying the following liabilities as reported in the earlier article cited above (from which the table, created by the author, was taken):

Based upon the "Voluntary Petition" filing (Docket #1, Case 19-11915), the unsecured claims were listed and I compare them to the most recent financial statement by RAIT:

So, what is present today lines up with what was in place at the end of 2018. The sole major difference is that one of the two junior notes does not appear in the listing. Furthermore, we find in the filing the following information about one tranche of the Junior Notes:

certain Debtors have entered into Restructuring and Plan Support Agreements with the holders of the Junior Subordinated Notes (the “RAIT RSAs”). The counterparties to the RAIT RSAs have agreed to serve as impaired accepting classes of creditors and support the restructuring of the Debtors’ indebtedness and other obligations and interests

It appears that the Junior Subordinated Notes may have also been owned by one or more of the VIEs, creating a somewhat circular situation around unwinding the assets and liabilities in a liquidation. Be that as it may, the owners of these notes accepting an impaired position in consideration for cash plus other considerations in the case of a better than expected recovery so they appear to be not considered an unsecured claim at this point. From the point of view of the Senior Notes, this matters not as they were junior to the claims of the Senior Noteholders. It may impact equity owners, however.

The Good News:

Let's start with a key section out of Docket #2, Item 7. - "DEBTORS’ MOTION FOR ORDER AUTHORIZING ((i)) JOINT ADMINISTRATION OF CHAPTER 11 CASES AND ((ii)) FILING OF A CONSOLIDATED CREDITOR MATRIX":

As set forth in the First-Day Declaration, prior to filing their bankruptcy petitions, Debtors RAIT Financial Trust, RAIT General, RAIT Limited, and Taberna (collectively, the “Sellers”), on the one hand, and CF RFP Holdings LLC, an entity owned by funds managed byaffiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC (the “Stalking Horse Purchaser”), on the other hand, entered into a certain Equity and Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Stalking Horse PurchaseAgreement”), pursuant to which the Stalking Horse Purchaser will acquire, directly or indirectly substantially all of the Sellers’ assets, for the cash purchase price of approximately $174.4 million (subject to certain adjustments set forth in the Stalking Horse Purchase Agreement), freeand clear of all liens, claims, encumbrances and interests (the “Sale Transaction”). The Sale Transaction will be subject to higher and better offers pursuant to certain bidding procedures the Debtors will present to this Court for approval by subsequent motion.

In plain English as I understand this paragraph, RAIT is planning to re-organize to consolidate the VIE's (as had been described earlier in the filing) into a smaller number of entities (perhaps one), then sell them through an auction process, with the "Stalking Horse" bid representing a floor for the auction prices. The reference to a "Stalking Horse" is that Fortress and RAIT have agreed to a sale at $174.4M, pending an attempt to sell these same assets to another bidder at a higher price (with a minimum difference established by RAIT and Fortress); in addition, if another bidder makes a higher bid, the "Stalking Horse" will receive compensation for the loss of ability to secure the assets at the negotiated price. Therefore, either the assets will be sold at $174.4M or at a higher price, so $174.4M represents the minimum that RAIT should garner from this process for the assets. For the purposes of the remaining portion of this article, the author assumes that the assets will indeed go out at $174.4M.

The filing continues:

which, subject to the consummation of the Sale Transaction (as described above) and confirmation of a chapter 11 plan consistent with the RAIT RSAs (which converts the Junior Debt to a combination of cash and other securities), would result in all other creditors of the Debtors, including the holders of the 7.125% Senior Notes, the holders of the 7.625% Senior Notes, and all administrative, priority and general unsecured claims, receiving payment in full, in cash of their allowed claims. The Debtors intend to pursue a chapter 11 plan process consistent with the RAIT RSAs on parallel track with their sale process, so as to minimize the time and expense associated with the chapter 11 process.

So, let's add in three additional pieces of information learned at the "First Day" Hearing:

RAIT currently holds $31M in cash (was $42M at the end of 2018, but we had essentially no idea where they stood post December 31st, 2018) as of the filing date (August 30th, 2019), The company "currently has NO secured debt" which was not the case at the end of 2018. At that time, there was about $100M in real estate against which about $80-90M in secured debt was carried. In the interim, even as we do not know how this has been resolved, it appears to have been resolved, removing the secured debt from the capital stack, and The plan articulated by RAIT is to complete the "Sale Transaction" by year-end 2019, then get the claims resolved after that point "within a reasonable period" (if I understood the comment correctly). This would set up a reasonable expectation to see the claims resolved by end Q1'20 or early in Q2'20, if there are few unexpected problems.

The last point may be a "Big If" as representatives of the Preferred Shareholders are suggesting alternative solutions, such as reinstating the 7.625% Senior Notes. I was unsure just how this would help them, leaving in place the same claim, senior to them, representing very expensive financing for an unprofitable venture. Be that as it may, there is likely to be discussion about alternative plans. In turn, this may or may not impact timing of the consummation of the Sale Transaction which would impact timing of recovery for the Senior Notes holders.

The Bottom Line:

Here is how the unsecured claims "stack" up (pardon the pun) versus assets that will become available reasonably after the Sale Transaction:

So we see that RAIT has clearly stated an intent to satisfy all of the unsecured claims, which will include claims not listed here. What appears to be clear is that there are sufficient resources to secure a full recovery of face value for at the Senior Notes, at a minimum. In addition, as we have seen above, exchanging of the Notes for cash should take place Q1-Q2 next year.

The RSA Junior Note Cash demand was based off of an off-hand comment that the RSA included terms that the ca. $19M in Junior Notes would receive a ca. $12M cash payment, if all other conditions were met as a part of the Chapter 11 solution, then be dropped to the bottom of the stack. If the recovery were better than expected, the owners of these notes would receive some consideration beyond the cash payment; otherwise, they secure a sure $12M instead of a very unsure $19M.

While it appears that there may substantial assets left over, there are some additional claims that were discussed that are not identified. Therefore, this table may not fully include all the claims senior to the equity (i.e., the Preferred Shares) and the full $36M may not be available for the equity holders.

Indeed, a representative of the company indicated that "they did not see any value in the Preferred Shares" (I hope I am quoting correctly as the comment came and went very quickly as an off-hand comment). There was a representative of some of the major Preferred Shareholders who disagreed, so there does appear to be upcoming conflict on how much of the assets will flow to the equity holders.

Indeed, Judge Shannon noted that he expected to see "a lot of activity related to that case" which is his code for conflict and disagreement. This could potentially delay a completion of the Sale Transaction; however, the bottom line is that the Senior Notes represent the senior claims representing about 60% of the assets that can be reasonably collected for recovery at a minimum. The Senior Notes are two capital tiers higher than the Preferred shares, so it is highly likely that the Senior Notes will prevail in a contest for recovery.

Both Notes continue to trade. The 7.125% Notes had apparently been pulled from trading (with the head fake on the redemption), but appear to have started trading again today. Unsurprisingly, given that both Notes now have the same apparent "maturity", they are trading at a nearly identical price at the close of trading on September 5th ($22.01 for RFTTQ versus $21.85 for the 7.125% notes).

What Is The Owl Doing Now?:

Based upon the information available at this moment, this analyst is continuing to hold both the 7.125% Notes (still searching for the ticker even as they are trading) and 7.625% Notes (now RFTTQ) through to maturity or until they are redeemed in this process for cash. This is not a casual decision as the sum total of these notes at face value represent about 7.5% of total Retirement Funds (and are NOT in the Risk Account). IMO, the Notes will recover significantly higher sums than that at which they are trading at this time.

At some point, I may put on a limit order at a price between $24 and $25 for the RFTTQ. If I can get a recovery close to $25 for these Notes bought at a $17 handle, I will be satisfied with the gain and move on. There is a chance that they could be reinstated and the terms of that reinstatement may not be positive for the note-holder.

The 7.125% Notes have gone past their maturity date, so reinstatement looks unlikely for those Notes. Therefore, I am likely to simply hold them to the exchange to secure full value on these Notes.

It remains a reasonable probability (better than 70:30or higher IMO) that both sets of Notes will be taken out at face value. It remains to be seen if any interest is included in the recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFTA. RFTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

