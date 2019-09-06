Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Uncertainty Abounds

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Construction Spending

Ugly! Where is the building? Construction spending managed to increase just 0.1% in July, which resulted in a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. That is the ninth consecutive drop. The weakness is being led by a 6.6% decline in residential construction, while non-residential is flat. The only segment of strength is public construction, which is up 4% on the year, led by federal spending, rising at a 9.8% annual rate.

Factory Orders

Factory orders rose a welcomed 1.4% in July with a 2% increase for durables and a 08% increase for nondurables. Yet when we exclude the big swings in transportation equipment orders, the overall increase drops to 0.3%. That's the good news.

What continues to be troubling is the lack of business investment that was supposed to result from the huge corporate tax cut in 2018. Orders for nondefense capital goods (excluding aircraft), which tracks this figure, was revised down to a gain of 0.2% from 0.4% for July. The growth rate for the year is just 1.5%, and the shipment of goods, which is used to calculate GDP, declined 0.6%. That isn't a good start to third-quarter growth.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

IHS Markit's manufacturing index fell to 50.3 for August, which is a 10-year low that marks the line of demarcation between expansion and contraction. This index will surely move into contraction next month with the recent escalation of the trade war and implementation of new tariffs. This is a situation that can't be rectified with easier monetary policy.

The most troubling aspect of this report is that employment is now falling for only the second time in 10 years, which has yet to show up in the Bureau of Labor's estimates. This will eventually weigh on the consumption that is the primary fuel for our growth.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index is now contracting, with every category falling below 50 with exception to deliveries.

This is the price our manufacturing sector must pay for current trade and tariff policies. The new export orders index fell to 43.3, which marks its lowest level since April 2009.

PMI and ISM Service Indices

IHS Markit's Service index fell to 50.7 in August from 53.0 in July, which signals a miniscule level of expansion. We are at the lowest levels for this index since March 2016. Export orders decreased at the sharpest rate in three years, and the rate of job creation was the softest since 2010.

The Institute for Supply Management's service (non-manufacturing) index is pointing in a different direction, but it has historically lagged the PMI survey when it comes to inflation points. This index rose from 53.7 to 56.4 in August in what looks to be a very strong number. I will note that this report was the focal point of the market as stocks rose on Thursday, paying no attention to the Markit report.

What is mystifying here is that new orders and business activity surged to levels over 60, which runs completely counter to what other surveys suggest. I suspect that this survey will fall in line with the more tempered ones in the coming months.

August Jobs Report

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, payrolls increased a disappointing 130,000 in August, and 25,000 of those were temporary census workers. There were downward revisions to the prior two months that totaled 30,000, which has been a growing trend and indicates the BLS is overestimating new business formation. The rate of job creation has slowed from 223,000 per month in 2018 to 158,000 so far in 2019, but it takes approximately 165,000 each month to keep up with population growth. That suggests to me that the unemployment rate has bottomed at 3.7%.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.4%, resulting in the same 3.2% increase year-over-year that we have seen the past three months. Wage growth has stalled.

Conclusion

Forecasting a direction for the economy and the rate of inflation is always difficult, but the situation today is beyond any previous challenge. The Fed is likely to follow the most conservative path possible next week when it meets, and I expect the result to be another 25 basis-point cut in short-term rates. The market wants 50, while the President wants 100, but several governors (including myself) want the Fed to sit tight and be patient. I don't think lower interest rates are going to address the headwinds we face.

When so many of the economic headwinds are self-imposed, as in trade and tariff policies, it is very easy to make a monetary policy mistake. If the Fed eases too much in advance of a trade deal that boosts global growth, we could see the rate of inflation rise well above the Fed's target, which has already been achieved. If the Fed wastes what ammo it has left with small and incremental reductions in rates that have no impact, it will be toothless in the next significant downturn.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Portfolio Architect is published as an information service. Lawrence Fuller, the publisher, is also the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, which is unaffiliated with this Marketplace service. While this service includes opinions about buying, selling and holding a wide range of securities, the publisher is not acting as an investment adviser or providing advice or recommendations to any particular subscriber. Any investment recommended should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor or completing your own due diligence. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Mr. Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals or the strategies discussed by will be met.