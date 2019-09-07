Weekly Economic Release Summary: Construction Employment Up While Construction Spending Is In Contraction

Construction spending was particularly interesting - as it has been easing slowly since 2015 from 15% annual growth to contraction this year.

Yet the year-over-year growth of construction spending is in contraction.

This was a week of not-so-great news for the economy:

Inflation-adjusted construction spending down 9.0 % year-over-year.

The ISM manufacturing survey is now in contraction

Layoffs in August highest since 2009

Poor jobs report

There was some good news also:

Hurricane Dorian impact on the US is relatively small

Trade data coming in stronger than expected

Construction employment continues to grow year-over-year while the rate of construction growth is in contraction. Construction has one of the highest rates of employment using the contribution to GDP as the metric.

Employment by Sector Per $1 Million of GDP Sector Employment Per GDP $1 M Private industries 8.0 Mining 1.6 Utilities 2.0 Construction 11.7 Manufacturing 6.0 Wholesale trade 5.2 Retail trade 14.3 Transportation and warehousing 10.2 Information 2.3 Finance, insurance, real estate, rental, and leasing 2.5 Professional and business services 9.0 Government 10.4 Source: BEA, BLS, author calculations

The table (and source data) above does not break out big construction projects and those of handymen and small construction companies. Generally the smaller the job, the more labor intensive it is. The takeaway here is that it is likely smaller projects (which have much less automation) are increasing whilst major projects have declined. Major construction projects relatively do not generate a lot of employment,

For those who think the poor BLS jobs report is an anomaly - our economic forecast for September only forecasts job growth between 100,000 to 120,000. Our six-month forecast is for a slowing of jobs growth.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index has a long-term decline which began in July 2018 - this month (September 2019) our forecast again marginally improved for the second month but continues to predict very little growth.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a significant slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. We are currently predicting the jobs growth to be below the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week: Trade is showing signs of life

Transport continues to warn of soft growth

Employment growth rate is trending down

The PMI manufacturing survey is in contraction

Economic Release Summary For This Week Release Potential Economic Impact Comment July Construction Spending will drag down GDP The headlines say construction improved month-over-month. Our analysis shows the rolling averages declined - and this sector is now deeper in contraction. The rolling averages declined. Also note that inflation is grabbing hold, and the inflation-adjusted numbers are deep in contraction. July Trade marginal improvement Trade data headlines show the trade balance declined - and imports declined whilst imports grew. The data in this series wobbles and the 3-month rolling averages are the best way to look at this series. The 3-month averages improved for exports and imports. Headlines said Imports of goods were down month-over-month - i mport goods growth has positive implications historically to the economy. Econintersect analysis shows unadjusted goods (not including services) growth accelerated 3.4 % month-over-month (unadjusted data) - up 0.9 % year-over-year (up 2.7 % year-over-year inflation-adjusted). The rate of growth 3-month trend is accelerating (rate of change of growth declined).

My usual weekly wrap is in my instablog.

