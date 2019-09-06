Natural Gas: Price Squeeze Continues With Much Warmer Than Normal Forecast For September

If EOS moves lower to 3.65 Tcf going forward, then January fair value would reach $3/MMBtu.

At the moment, the recent bullish weather outlook has narrowed EOS by ~30 Bcf, so the resulting increase was for January contracts to trade up to ~$2.8/MMBtu.

With positioning massively skewed to the bear side, the price squeeze this week coupled with weather models turning warmer surprised a lot of traders.

For the week ending 9/6, we have +80 Bcf. EOS is now 3.69 Tcf.

This week saw EIA report +84 Bcf for the week ending Aug. 30. This was higher than our forecast of +75 Bcf and higher than the consensus average of +78.

Welcome to the squeeze the shorts edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This week saw the EIA report +84 Bcf for the week ending Aug. 30. This was higher than our forecast of +75 Bcf and higher than the consensus average of +78 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending 9/6, we have +80 Bcf. EOS is now 3.69 Tcf.

Price Squeeze Continues With Much Warmer Than Normal Forecast For September

What a short squeeze this week!

With positioning massively skewed to the bear side, the price squeeze this week coupled with weather models turning warmer and warmer surprised a lot of traders. The traders we surveyed took the opportunity this week to materially lower long exposure.

And if we look at the weather outlook, GFS-ENS suggests that the weather outlook is expected to remain warmer than normal going into the end of September.

Source: hfirweather.com

But if we look at the 16-day outlook, GFS-ENS has a more or less mixed outlook for the East coast, while the central US is where the warmer than normal weather is expected to be.

Source: hfirweather.com

This outlook, in our view, suggests that the much warmer than normal weather outlook we are seeing today will start to moderate toward the end of September. While overall CDDs will remain higher than normal, the much warmer than normal outlook is not expected to last.

But also keep in mind that by early October, a very warm outlook is not outright bullish anymore. We are now approaching shoulder season where CDDs become less important and early read on HDDs become the driver of price action.

At the moment, the recent bullish weather outlook has narrowed EOS by ~30 Bcf, so the resulting increase was for January contracts to trade up to ~$2.8/MMBtu.

If EOS moves lower to 3.65 Tcf going forward, then January fair value would reach $3/MMBtu.

So the next two months will be very important for the winter gas trading set-up. If the weather outlook remains supportive, then the bearish traders will need to keep covering their shorts into winter as price volatility massively increases. We will be looking at weather models closely for that trade set-up.

Lastly, on the fundamental side, lower 48 production has struggled in the last week.

We had assumed the average for September to be ~93 Bcf/d, but the average so far is around ~92.3 Bcf/d. Gulf Coast Express is going to be online soon and we are already seeing gas flow through the pipe. Permian gas production may not be able to fill the pipeline right away. If Permian oil production slows down, we don't see it being fully filled until the middle of next year. This would be bullish for natural gas balances over the winter as production would stagnate between ~92 and ~93 Bcf/d.

For readers that have found our natural gas articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. We are now offering a two-week free trial, and we have the largest natural gas trading community on Seeking Alpha. Come and see for yourself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.