Allena Pharmaceuticals: Unique Treatment For Enteric Hyperoxaluria Not Reflected In Valuation

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) is focused on rare metabolic and kidney disorders. Its lead drug, Reloxiliase, degrades oxalate in the gastrointestinal tract, and is being studied to treat enteric hyperoxaluria (EH). EH is a form of secondary hyperoxaluria that can cause nephrolithiasis (kidney stone formation) and nephrocalcinosis, and it contributes to chronic kidney disease. Reloxiliase is currently in Phase 3 clinical studies, and topline data from the URIROX-1 trial is slated to be reported before the end of the year. Topline data from the longer URIROX-2 study will be reported in 2021. EH results from increased absorption of oxalate, and can be due to intestinal diseases including Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, or following gastric bypass surgery. Current treatment involves dietary restrictions, high fluid intake (sufficient to generate 2 liters of urine per day), calcium supplementation and citrate. The prognosis is typically favorable if medical management and dietary modifications are followed, but that is frequently not the case. Foods high in oxalate include beets, rhubarb, spinach, strawberries, chocolate, tea, soy, almonds and bran. Therefore, given the limited treatment options, Reloxiliase could prove to be a valuable therapeutic, especially in the estimated 100,000 patients in the US with EH who are symptomatic. It is important to treat EH, due to its association with kidney stones (calcium oxalate, the most common type) and nephropathy.

Phase 2 results of patients who would meet the eligibility requirements for one of the two Phase 3 studies (urinary oxalate equal to or greater than 50mg/24 hours) were encouraging in that they demonstrated a greater than 20% reduction. Additionally the drug was very well tolerated.

Allena management has stated that the estimated US potential population addressable by Reloxiliase to be in the 200k-250k range, with 100k symptomatic. This latter subset, at $20,000 per patient per year, equates to a market opportunity of $2.0 billion. There have not been many studies published on compliance with diet modification and increased fluid intake in patients with hyperoxaluria. Most have small patient samples and were retrospectively analyzed, and only two compared the urinary oxalate load of compliant and non-compliant patients, with compliance measured by self reporting. In one study of 149 patients, 132 (89%) were considered compliant. In another study, 10 of 19 patients (53%) were considered compliant. Based on the lack of a well-accepted therapeutic regimen and the Phase 2 results previously presented, I am expecting that if Reloxiliase is approved by the FDA, it could achieve revenues of $400 million three years after launch. I expect the drug to be on the US market in 2023. The marketing effort will require only a small targeted sales force aimed at urologists and nephrologists. Internationally, Allena will derive royalties based on partnership agreements. On $400 million in revenues, I believe Allena would achieve fully taxed EPS greater than $5.00, which assumes two secondary offerings aggregating to 12 million shares. Allena also has an early stage compound, ALLN-346, for which an IND should be filed later this year. This oral medication is designed for gout patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease and acts by degrading urate in the gastrointestinal tract. Management, led by Dr. Lou Brenner, a nephrologist, is broadly experienced in the pharmaceutical industry.

I have discussed for the past two years that there are many small capitalization medical stocks that are priced for "non success". This is not surprising in the first leg of a bull market (which in this case began in 2009). Institutional investors initially look for large cap, liquid stocks, many of which have an excellent dividend yield. Over time, they migrate down the market cap continuum and research opportunities in less well known names. The significance of this is that, if any of these companies have favorable developments, the stock can appreciate in price a great deal. It also needs to be acknowledged that there is a higher degree of risk, as many of these companies have only one or two products. Regarding Allena, top line data on its lead compound, Reloxiliase, is expected by the end of the year. There is definitely a need for a drug to treat enteric hyperoxaluria, and the Phase 2 data was encouraging. The US market alone is sufficiently sized to enable the company to achieve earnings per share that currently exceed the price of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.