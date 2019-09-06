Canopy Growth: Modest Goals For An Empire

Based on current financial plans of not being EBITDA positive until FY22, avoid the stock at $25.

The company has not reset the global aspirations and irrational spending plans following the firing of the founding CEO.

When one stops and reviews the updated goals from Canopy Growth (CGC) over two months after firing the founding CEO, the company actually has very modest goals in comparison to the purported scale of operations. The stock remains headed for a tough period for the remainder of 2019 and likely until a new CEO is hired that cuts back on irrational spending to reach unproductive scale. My previous bearish investment thesis isn't altered as Canopy Growth still remains on the wild spending path of the past.

CFO Provided No Rescue

The firing of founding CEO Bruce Linton and the expected departure of interim CEO Mark Zekulin leaves Canopy Growth with new CFO Mike Lee as the highest level executive set to remain at the company. Mr. Lee took only over on June 1 after working previously as Senior Vice President & CFO for Constellation Brands (STZ).

For this reason, his attendance at the Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples conference provided an opportunity for some updated guidance following the changes as CEO. What the CFO provided though was a repeat of the previous plan and some continuation of bizarre financial goals that are very modest from an empire in the cannabis sector while still reliant on aggressive growth targets.

The CFO provided firm guidance on revenues and margins. Considering Bruce Linton has been gone for two months, Constellation Brands apparently supports these FQ4'20 (March quarter) targets.

Revenue - C$250 million ($189 million)

Gross margins - 40%

EBITDA profits - Canada FY21, company-wide FY22

The company just reported FQ1 revenues of C$90.5 million, so revenues have to surge over 150% in a time period of 3 quarters to reach the C$250 million revenue target. A prime part of the growth path is the CFOs prediction that Canada goes from 460 current retail stores to 600 stores by the March quarter. The store growth would be on a pace for 30% growth and definitely a big contributor to any growth model in the cannabis sector.

The bigger issue is a target for gross margins of only 40% long into 2020. Part of the issue is running into new categories like Cannabis 2.0 and CBD in the U.S. when having operating units only running in the 30% range at the present. Canopy Growth has no strong fundamental business to rely on due to a high cost basis all around.

Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) has the same global expansion plans and expects to maintain gross margins far above 50%. My prediction is that the company reached 70% gross margins in the June quarter to reach EBTIDA breakeven. The company even expects to generate more revenue with an operating expense base of C$70 million or nearly half the size of Canopy Growth that spent nearly C$125 million in the quarter.

Out Of Touch

At the conference, CFO Mike Lee did focus his discussion on focusing on operational improvements. What he didn't provide was any restraints in trying to capture a global market that isn't ready yet. He made the following statements about costs and investments that still suggest the company is out of touch with reality.

The CFO had the following to say about the investment in Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF):

...we entered into an agreement earlier this year to acquire 100% of Acreage's outstanding shares upon federal permissibility. So, this is a transaction that is core to our U.S. strategy, and upon federal permissibility, we will immediately become the largest player in the U.S.

This statement has massive problems and suggests that Canopy Growth still isn't being intellectually honest with the market or at least realistic. One only needs to look at the numbers presented by Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) to see that Acreage is currently no match to the future market leader. In fact, Curaleaf is technically on pace to be larger than the whole Canopy Growth until the Acreage deal is done and maybe even including Acreage.

In the June quarter, Acreage reported revenues of $36.3 million, and Curaleaf had official revenues of $55.1 million while the pro forma revenues were $110.9 million. The Acreage/Canopy Growth combination even faces other U.S. MSOs leapfrogging Acreage with Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCPK:TCNNF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) all on pace to produce much larger domestic U.S. businesses.

Canopy Growth plans to transfer intellectual property to Acreage including the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke brand names. The move comes based on a free license requiring Canopy Growth employees to work with Acreage for months and possibly years before any combination is permissible by the U.S. Federal government. It's part of the cost equation where Canopy Growth has extra costs that aren't necessary to create a strong business but are a requirement for empire building.

Another concerning part was the plans to continue with aggressive R&D spend that isn't paying off. Canopy Growth has spent aggressively on retrofitting greenhouses for improved cannabis yields amongst other areas along with reinventing the vapes market. Neither has led to higher revenues.

Again, the problem here is high-cost products not on the market while competitors are busy selling cannabis products. These same competitors are now quickly headed to low cost production by increasingly looking at outdoor operations to further lower cost. One can question whether intellectual property has any value in a fast growing and dynamic market focused on consumer products and not technology.

The CFO appeared to double down on the R&D spending that has shown no financial benefits to the company 9 months into the legalization of the recreational market in Canada. Mike Lee made this statement regarding R&D spending:

So folks that know Canopy, know that our aspirations are to be a global leader. In order to be a global leader in this space, you need to fuel R&D. And our prior leader Bruce was a big proponent of research and development because this is a category that is not well researched. It has not been well researched because it's been prohibited and in many ways there is this first mover opportunity to build this economic mode in this industry through patents that come from the research and development. And we're going to continue to invest in R&D for this foreseeable future.

He does discuss the R&D driving a pathway to ROI, but the current and future projected results don't support this statement.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth has very modest financial goals for a company of their scale and operational base. The top-line plans are no bigger than mostly unknown U.S. MSOs or Aurora Cannabis in Canada that have far smaller market caps.

With the stock back above $25 and the market cap still above $8.5 billion, my hope was for new executive leadership at Canopy Growth to pull back on some growth levers that aren't generating the margins and maybe expand further on categories where the large cannabis company could double down on revenues without expanding operations.

The company still remains too busy building an empire and not building shareholder value. Avoid the stock until a new CEO is hired to change the culture.

