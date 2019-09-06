Inter Pipeline: Takeover Bid Estimated To Be A 20% Premium To Current Value

Shares are either significantly undervalued or the new petrochemical project will not be as successful as management is guiding.

To the best of my knowledge, the company has still not issued a shareholder press release or discussed the bid publicly.

Company management did not issue a press release or comment publicly about a takeover bid until analysts pressed them on the issue.

It was reported today that the bid for Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) last month - that management didn't respond to until after there were news reports in the press and analysts inquired about it on the Q2 conference call - was for C$12.4 billion and made by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing.

Inter Pipeline management has been notably quiet on details of the bid. They must be feeling pretty vulnerable considering the sub-par performance of the shares despite a high-quality asset base. That under-performance is likely - in part - due to the massive capex requirements of the new Heartland Petrochemical Complex ("HPC") and the very long lead time that has given investors plenty of time to worry about the lack of dividend growth they are seeing while that project gets funded.

Management was so quiet prior to the Q2 conference call, it prompted this question from Jeremy Tonet, Energy Analyst at JP Morgan:

... just the last one if I could. And realize they don't want to talk about the media article here. Appreciate that. I don't want to belabor the point, but just procedurally if there was in a $30 cash bid that was credible that came in. Would the board have to disclose that? Just procedurally how would that work?

The response from President, CEO, and Director Christian Bayle was not informative at all:

Well, if we're speaking in hypotheticals here, the board understands very clearly what its fiduciary duties are. And the board would carefully consider any credible offer and determine if it's in the best interests of shareholders and regarding whether you need to disclose something or not. That would really depend on the circumstances, Jeremy. And the Board in consultation with legal and financial advisors would decide whether disclosure is appropriate.

We now know that the report was anything but "hypothetical", and apparently, the question about disclosure prompted IPL to issue a press release later in the day. The obvious question is, why hadn't it been disclosed sooner?

There has yet to be any management discussion of why the bid was turned down. If we go just by market cap (see above) and assume that CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd would also assume IPL's long-term debt, the C$12.4 billion bid works out to just about the C$30 that Tonet referenced in his question to management. That's about 20% higher than the stock's current trading level.

At least IPL shareholders can rely on getting takeover bid information from analysts on the conference calls.

Perhaps management believes the bid was not a material event. Looking at the stock price chart above, it clearly was. IPL was plumbing 5-year lows before the bid rumor surfaced back in July, and popped higher on a big increase in volume when management finally issued a press release saying they had indeed received a bid (note with little other information).

But, part of the stock's move on August 8 was likely also due - in part - to another solid quarterly report (net income of $260 million was a record) and news that the company was shopping for a buyer for its Bulk Liquids Storage Business in Europe.

Source: September Presentation

Note that the Bulk Storage business represented ~11% of funds from operations in Q2. If we annualize the first 6 months EBITDA generated by the Bulk Storage Segment, we get ~$100 million. Note that last year IPL spent ~9x future annual EBITDA for the NuStar bulk storage assets. Putting a typical 9-10x valuation on an estimated ~$100 million in annual EBITDA means IPL could fetch up to C$1 billion for the European Bulk Storage assets. At ~10% of current market-cap, this asset sale wouldn't be a game-changer for IPL, but it would likely improve IPL's debt metrics.

Management is probably looking for something higher considering they don't really have to sell the asset. It was likely just a way to take the pressure off management due to the terribly low stock price that led to the unsolicited bid. But the pressure won't be off until they do something to get the stock price up.

Summary & Conclusion

Inter Pipeline continues on its journey to build HPC and the effects that such a large cap-ex obligation has had on shareholders. Note that after years of strong dividend growth, shareholders can expect a whopping $0.02/share dividend increase this year:

Source: September Presentation

Meanwhile, like seemingly everything these days, the promise of a rosy future is uncertain. However, if management can pull-off a successful HPC start-up, the combination of a drastically lower cap-ex future and significantly increased incremental EBITDA-growth from Heartland (an estimated +$475 million annually) could get IPL back on the dividend growth path. Meanwhile, the 6.8% yield is safe and secure and very attractive in an era of a 2% 30-year Treasury.

It looks like shareholders will have to stay-tuned to media press reports to find out what is going on with respect to takeover activity. So, don't buy the stock based on expectations of a buyout... buy the stock because of excellent income that is safe and secure.

