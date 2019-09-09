Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge

In a previous report, we had a look at our estimated costs of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX grounding. What we found is that the costs match reasonably well with the costs added to the accounting quantity and the charge recognition in the second quarter of 2019.

Given that contract prices for aircraft as well as program-specific margins are proprietary, being able to accurately estimate grounding costs is unique. Our main objective was to research whether there was any clear connection between the announced costs and our estimate. For that, we needed the grounding duration as assumed by Boeing to see what our model calculates and compare that to the costs that Boeing has announced. Doing it any differently (by varying the grounding duration), we would add another input variable which makes it harder to assess the accuracy of the model. Based on those costs we also looked at any upside or downside for Boeing share prices.

In the report, we also added that if duration of the grounding materially differs from the base “assumption” of a grounding duration of seven months, which combines a September submission, extendable credit deadlines and a report from The Air Current that starting in October airlines could start walking away from their Boeing 737 MAX orders:

…additional costs and delay (if they occur) will cloud even the longer-term picture for Boeing. While the aim is to have a consensus among regulators for the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX, at this time it's no given that the approval will happen at the same time and regulators are likely to clear the MAX for commercial service when they deem it fit, which could slow down the overall process of a global return.

My view has been that Boeing is still aiming for the September submission, but it's increasingly more difficult to get the aircraft flying by October. In fact, we believe that at the earliest a November or December return is possible. So, I also wanted to look at what the impact is when there's a prolonged grounding duration. We have seen airlines such as American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL) removing the Boeing 737 MAX from their schedule until early December coinciding with a time point we previously marked as important. We’re also seeing that there's no consensus on a global return-to-service for the MAX, making a return-to-service by October increasingly unlikely.

In this report, we will quickly revisit the seven-month grounding costs and have a look at what happens when the grounding lasts nine months.

Estimate grounding costs seven months

Figure 1: Cost components Boeing 737 MAX crisis (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In case the grounding lasts seven months, we are estimating the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to cost Boeing $8.3B. Roughly $1.75B is related to lower production and associated margin contraction, $1B is related to initial costs to lower production and $6.06B is related to airlines missing out on capacity as well as growth and fuel burn savings and cost components such as storage, depreciation, and maintenance partially offset by $500 million in insurance coverage.

Boeing has loaded production costs for the Boeing 737 program in the amount $1B in Q1 and $1.75B in Q2. What's worth noting is that the cost Boeing added in Q2 to the accounting quantity fully covers the lower production throughout the year and early next year when the company plans to start increasing the rates again. The second thing worth noting is the cost estimate of $5.564B for the grounding and profit reduction at airline side.

This coincides with the $5.61B charge Boeing recognized in its Q2 earnings:

In the second quarter, we recorded an earnings charge of $5,610 (million), net of estimated insurance recoveries of $500 (million), in connection with estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding and associated delivery delays.

The cost associated with the lower production and grounding that we estimated differs just $40 million from the cost recognized by Boeing, so we actually have an extremely accurate estimate for the cost associated with the current schedule.

Translated to share price level using a forward multiple of 23, which is not uncommon for Boeing, the price of Boeing shares should head toward $450 which includes $2.7B in costs that are incurred now but are spread over 3,000 future deliveries. From the current level of $360 per share there seems to be upside of $90 per share or 25% for the patient investor.

Estimate grounding costs nine months

The problem Boeing is facing is that while it does aim for a Q4 return to service, there's a lot of uncertainty and that uncertainty can have big financial implications for the costs of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. I don’t expect the costs to scale in linear fashion, but more in a compounding fashion as X months of additional delays means that production rate increases are postponed X months and missed profits increase by X months for every grounded aircraft.

Figure 2: Cost components Boeing 737 MAX crisis (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In case the grounding lasts nine months, we are estimating the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to cost Boeing $12.4B. Roughly $2B is related to lower production and associated margin contraction, $1B is related to initial costs to lower production and $9.9B is related to airlines missing out on capacity as well as growth and fuel burn savings and cost components such as storage, depreciation, and maintenance partially offset by $500 million in insurance coverage.

According to my estimate, two months of additional delays will result in almost $4.1B in added costs. That is a cost increase that materially affects Boeing’s forward valuation from $450 to $282, which totally removes any upside and in fact implies 22% downside.

Conclusion

In the previous report where I dealt with a seven-month grounding duration, I already placed question marks behind the risk-reward profile. The seven-month grounding functioned as a base to see whether our model is doing a good job estimating costs (which it does) and from there we assess the impact of further delays. In this report we showed how sensitive the costs are to additional delays. Airlines have started removing the Boeing 737 MAX from their schedule until December while EASA has already said it will not follow the FAA blindly and conduct its own test before allowing the MAX back in the air, which is exactly what we pointed out earlier:

While the aim is to have a consensus among regulators for the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX, at this time it's no given that the approval will happen at the same time and regulators are likely to clear the MAX for commercial service when they deem it fit which could slow down the overall process of a global return.

Airlines removing the MAX until December is not necessarily indicative of the Boeing 737 MAX being grounded until at least December, because airlines will need some time in between regulators lifting the grounding and commercial service to perform all required work on the Boeing 737 MAX, train crews and fly the aircraft toward convenient locations to be added to active service. That’s a process that could take some time. What is known is that the longer it takes for Boeing to present the fix to the FAA and other regulators, the more likely it will become that the MAX will not return to service in the current calendar year.

While Boeing still aims for an early Q4 return-to-service for the Boeing 737 MAX, I’d think it is unlikely to happen. Currently it seems that a certification flight will occur somewhere in October 2019. Assuming that regulators will need anywhere from four to six weeks to study the data and certify the aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX could be certified again by November 2019 or mid-December 2019 after which airlines have to take steps to bring the MAX back into their schedules. So, at this point, not counting on the MAX for the remainder of the year is the most realistic scenario. For Boeing it's highly likely that additional costs will occur.

Currently things are depending on when Boeing will exactly present the proposed fixes to regulators, the certification flight and time needed to study flight data. Adding airline schedules and crew trainings to that, a return-to-service for the MAX in early Q4 is not what I’d call realistic. If it does happen it will be extremely good news for Boeing and shareholders, but at this point I'm not liking the tight schedule and the associated risk and expect a mid-November recertification at the earliest. If there's no consensus among regulators on the certification of the MAX, it might take until Q1 2020 for the MAX ban to be lifted globally.

