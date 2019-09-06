Okta: Strong Fundamentals May Not Keep The Stock From Declining Further

At this valuation, and with a head-and-shoulders pattern forming in the daily chart, the stock is a sell.

The stock has been delivering high returns for investors since its IPO date, but the valuation has been ballooning along.

Okta (OKTA) has been delivering high returns for investors since its IPO two years ago, and it has beaten Wall Street estimates for every reported quarter so far, and don’t get it wrong, it’s done it again this time.

OKTA reported revenues for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2020, or the one ending July 31, 2019. The results are compelling; $140.5 million in revenues (7% more than the estimated $131.19 million), and Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 (half the loss expected by analysts) are proof of this.

The actual figure for GAAP EPS was -$0.37, which missed by $0.03, but this is highly influenced by share-based expenses, which in turn are difficult to estimate. So, let’s give the company some credit for this one. Let’s say this is another double beat!

The stock sank on the news. Investors seem to be worried about declining top-line growth, profitability, and an intriguing full-year guidance. Not to mention a lofty valuation that is enough to consider this name a sell.

(Wikipedia)

Business Summary

OKTA is a top player in the identity and access management business. It provides cloud-based software (SaaS) that secures the authentication of users into applications, and helps developers manage user identity for devices and applications.

The firm is widely recognized as the leader of its market. In August, the company was named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrat for Access Management. Also Forrester Research has recently recognized OKTA as a leader in its Identity-As-A-Service for Enterprise Support. This industry-wide recognition is paving the way for further market penetration.

OKTA was founded in 2009, has its main offices in San Francisco, and is run by the CEO and chairman Todd McKinnon, who co-founded the company with the COO J. Frederic Kerrest.

Quarterly Details & Analysis

Since going public, the stock has beaten revenue and EPS estimates, but this time it was a little different (at least on the surface). Wall Street expected $131.2 million as revenue, and -$0.34 and -$0.10 as EPS on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis, respectively.

The company beat on revenues ($140.5 million, beat by 7%), but miss/beat on EPS (-$0.37 GAAP and -$0.05 Non-GAAP). Not that bad at all. Have in mind that it is hard to estimate share-based expenses on young software companies, and the Non-GAAP figure here is of great significance since annual run-rate share-based expenses for the past quarter ($125 million) represented less than 1% of the total market cap of OKTA, when the stock has been a multi-bagger since the IPO date.

For me, the reported earnings were a total beat. So, why did the stock fall on the news?

On the earnings release, the company updated its fiscal Q3 and full-year guidance. I didn’t like the sequential growth implied by the revenue figure for fiscal Q3 ($143-$144 million). With $140.5 million of revenues for Q2 and a maximum of $144 million for Q3, the growth Q/Q would be as small as 2.5%, or 10% on an annual basis.

I wouldn’t be so worried about the management guidance for revenues; it has been outpaced by actual results by a margin of 7-8%. With this in mind, it is not outrageous to expect around $155 million in revenues for Q3, and another raise in the full-year outlook.

But also, the management could be expecting an unusually-low growth quarter because of some already-witnessed affection on its operations. Notice that an estimate of a maximum of $563 million in revenues assumes a bad quarter (Q3 with $144 million or 2.5% of growth Q/Q), and then a recovery quarter of $153.5 million (7% of growth Q/Q). Still this guidance signifies weaker fundamentals and a lower revenue growth, which the market has not cared about in previous quarters.

On the other side, operational metrics from the same report are telling another story about future growth. Some could say that the growth in billings is decreasing as total and current calculated billings increased by 42% and 44% vs. Q1’s 52% and 54%, respectively, but total and current backlog (Remaining Performance Obligations) increased by 68% and 52%, respectively.

As the company uses these two metrics and their readings are so different, I think it is better to rely on customers’ growth and the retention rate to assess future revenue growth.

During the past quarter, the number of customers increased by 7% Q/Q, which represents an annual run-rate growth of 30%+. The dollar-based net retention rate was 118%, implying that current customers are generating 18% more revenue on an annual basis.

With these two figures in mind, the revenue is properly suited to grow at a maximum of 50% Y/Y, but as the retention rate is decreasing, and so the growth in the number of customers, this 50% growth is poised to decelerate over the coming years, but not as management is suggesting. If the stock price decreases any further from now on, don’t blame the fundamentals; it’s all about the sky-high valuation (more on this later).

Summarizing the quarter. The company continues to focus on adding large enterprise customers to drive growth, and brought 450 new customers (it is intriguing to see the same figure as on fiscal Q1). The number of customers generating $100,000+ in revenue per year grew 46% Y/Y to 1,200. The average contract size among the top 25 contracts booked in Q2 by contract value doubled Y/Y, and deal sizes were larger while contract term lengths were longer.

OKTA saw its revenues grow 49% Y/Y and a healthy 12.4% Q/Q, with subscription revenues growing 51% Y/Y, and international revenues growing 45% Y/Y, representing 16% of the total amount of revenues.

Subscription gross margin was 79%, and total gross margin was 72.4%. Gross profit grew by 53.3% Y/Y and 12.8% Q/Q. I expect professional services revenues to lag the growth in subscription revenues, so the total gross margin should head higher in the coming periods, and continue its uptrend.

Operating expenses were higher 34% Y/Y, driven by a 40% growth in total headcount to support sales and marketing activities.

Non-GAAP Operating loss was $10 million, a margin of -7% vs -20% Y/Y, while Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.05 vs $0.15 Y/Y (based on 115 million shares outstanding vs 107 million Y/Y)

The cash flow from operations was -$1 million (maybe one of the things that investors didn’t like, comparing with more than +$20 million in the previous quarter), a margin of -1% vs -6% Y/Y, with free cash flow being -$4.3 million or a margin of -3% vs -12% Y/Y.

The company remains highly liquid with $557 million of cash and equivalents at the end of Q2. It also has a current debt of $280 million in the form of convertible senior notes, which would be paid-off with a new issue of $1 billion in similar notes due 2025. After this transaction is completed, the company will be left with a lot of cash in hand, thus it would not be irrational to expect some M&A activity or, at least, increased international efforts and S&M expenses.

Valuation Update

From an SaaS investor view, the company is characterized by a revenue growth of 49% and decreasing, a market opportunity of nearly $18 billion, a retention rate of 118% and decreasing, a gross margin of 72.4% and increasing, and an Added Revenue/S&M Expenses of $0.58. These are some of the critical factors that influence the valuation of SaaS stocks.

With an enterprise value of $14.74 billion and estimated FY2020 revenues of $600 million (author’s bullish forecast), the stock is trading at 24.6 times forward revenues.

Comparing with other SaaS stocks with similar features as those presented above, OKTA is overvalued.

And the technical picture agrees!

(Finviz.com)

This daily chart suggests that a head-and-shoulders pattern is forming. Most of the times, this pattern marks the beginning of a bearish market, so the stock is probable to head south from this point.

You should also look at the blue support line, which has already been crossed after a failed attempt in mid-August. If the price fails to break out, consider this stock a strong sell.

Quarterly Takeaway

Investors should understand that the growth story and the overall fundamentals of OKTA remain strong. Revenue growth is decelerating but keeping a solid pace, while the added customers and the retention rate seen during the quarter add strength to the current trend of financials.

The stock may fall further because of the high valuation and the head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart.

Some would say that this is a buy because of the YTD momentum and the fact that it tends to sink on quarterly reports, just to rebound higher in a few days.

I’m bearish on OKTA!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.