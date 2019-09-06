Chiasma: The Investment Thesis Improves

On the back of this news, the company executed a secondary offering on July 26, 2019, boosting its cash reserves to over $100 million.

Since then, its first Phase 3 trial read out two months early, achieving its primary and all secondary endpoints thus setting the stage for a late-2019 NDA submission.

When we first visited all-or-nothing drug delivery concern and busted IPO Chiasma last October, it had just completed enrollment of two Phase 3 trials for the treatment of acromegaly.

Today, we revisit a 'Busted IPO' we looked at back in the second half of 2018. The company has done a good job advancing its pipeline. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) is a Waltham, Massachusetts based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical delivery company focused on improving existing treatments for rare and serious chronic disease. The company is essentially a one-trick pony, developing - if approved - the only oral somatostatin analog (octreotide) for the treatment of acromegaly. The treatment, named MYCAPSSA, is a derivative of Chiasma's Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, which was created to develop oral therapies as an alternative to injections. Chiasma went public in 2015, raising net proceeds of ~$106.4 million at $16 per share. It now trades in the just over $5.00 a share and commands a market cap of ~$215 million.

TPE Platform

The company's TPE platform enhances the absorption of drugs through the intestinal wall. Its formulation is a suspension of water-soluble particles containing a combination of medium-chain fatty acid salts and the drug substance in a fat-soluble medium. This substance induces the transient opening of the tight junctions connecting columnar epithelial cells in the intestine, allowing its macromolecules to be absorbed by the intestine and thereafter into the bloodstream, while not allowing viruses and bacteria to cross the intestinal barrier.

Acromegaly

MYCAPSSA is the first candidate generated from this platform. It is an oral octreotide capsule being evaluated in the treatment of patients with acromegaly, a disorder stemming from an overproduction of growth hormone (GH), usually due to the growth of a benign tumor in the pituitary gland. The GH induces the production of insulin like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) in the liver, which stimulates the abnormal development of bones and other tissues, resulting in significant health problems such as hypertension, cardiomyopathy, sleep apnea, type-2 diabetes, and abnormal growths in the colon and uterus. Because symptom onset is gradual, detection generally takes years, resulting in non-prompt treatment and premature death from cardiovascular disease.

There are an estimated 69,000 individuals with acromegaly worldwide and ~24,000 in the U.S, although recent studies suggest that the global prevalence may be higher, between 85 and 118 cases per million people, which would suggest a number closer to 700K.

The first line of treatment is typically surgery to remove the pituitary tumor, which is effective for ~14,000 American patients. For the other ~10,000 sufferers, approximately ~8,000 are placed on a lifetime regimen of once-monthly intramuscular or subcutaneous injections of somatostatin analogs to suppress GH and IGF-1. Somatostatin is a peptide hormone and the body's natural inhibitor of excess GH secretion. Injectable octreotide and lanreotide are the most prescribed somatostatin analogs. They have significantly longer half-lives in the blood than natural somatostatin and have proven somewhat effective in the treatment of acromegaly.

However, injectables come with all of their attendant issues such as pain, injection-site reactions, sub-optimal symptom control - which tend to worsen towards the end of the monthly dosing interval - not to mention inconvenience and loss of workdays due to the once monthly visit to a healthcare professional for administration. In a September 2018 poster presentation, 66% of patients receiving injectable somatostatin analogs reported ongoing acromegaly symptoms, of which 83% reported some symptoms "all the time." Half of the patients evaluated reported GI side effects that interfered with their daily life; thus, the opportunity for an oral alternative from Chiasma.

Worldwide sales of injectable octreotide and lanreotide totaled ~$2.7 billion in 2018, of which ~$810 million was for the treatment of acromegaly. Chiasma believes that MYCAPSSA could eventually be a standard of care not only in acromegaly, but also in other indications treated by injectable somatostatin analogs - primarily in the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, a ~$1.6 billion opportunity.

Phase 3 Trials

The company has engaged in three Phase 3 trials for its oral octreotide capsule in the treatment of acromegaly. The first one was a 155-patient single-arm, open-label study that concluded in 2014. Chiasma filed an NDA in 2015, which the FDA rejected in 2016, citing poor trial design and concerns over one of its suppliers in its CRL. Because of this outcome, the company was forced to scrap its research and commercial operations - leaving only ~18 employees in 2016 - focusing solely on the development of oral octreotide and the pursuit of regulatory approval in the U.S. and EU.

After huddling with the FDA and resolving deficiencies at the supplier in question, Chiasma initiated a 56-patient Phase 3 trial (CHIASMA OPTIMAL) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the FDA in September 2017. Top line data, initially expected in September 2019, was readout in July 2019 with MYCAPSSA achieving its primary endpoint as 58% of patients maintained their IGF-1 response on therapy versus 19% on placebo (p = 0.008). All secondary endpoints were achieved with 78% of patients on MYCAPSSA maintaining their GH levels versus 30% on placebo (p = 0.001). Only 25% of patients required rescue medication (injectable octreotide long-acting release or lanreotide depot) at any point during the study compared to 68% on placebo (p = 0.003). Possibly most encouraging was the fact that 90% of the patients who completed the trial elected to continue on into the optional open label extension phase. Armed with these results, the company plans to submit an NDA for MYCAPSSA by YE19 with a six-month FDA review anticipated.

To support the anticipated approval of MYCAPSSA, the board hired Raj Kannan as Chiasma's new CEO. He has commercial launch experience with Merck (MRK) and Boehringer Ingelheim. Former CEO Mark Fitzpatrick is now serving as President.

Chiasma's other Phase 3 trial for MYCAPSSA, name MPOWERED, initiated back in March 2016. It is a fifteen-month international study designed around achieving approval for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with acromegaly in Europe. The trial has an initial six-month run-in phase, where each patient initially receives a daily dose of 40 mg of octreotide capsules, which can be increased up to a maximum of 80 mg daily dose if lower doses are not effective. Patients identified as responders are subsequently randomized (2:3) to either a long-acting injectable somatostatin analog or octreotide capsules at the appropriate dose identified during the run-in phase and followed for nine months. After completion of this randomized controlled phase, all eligible patients will have the option of entering an extension phase during which period they would receive octreotide capsules at the dose identified during the run-in phase.

Enrollment completed in July 2018 as the minimum required 80 responders (of 135) was reached. Responders were randomized in October 2018. Also, Chiasma elected to resume enrollment of up to 15 additional patients exclusively in the U.S. to gain further safety data which should have completed in 2Q19. The primary efficacy endpoint will be non-inferiority versus injectable somatostatin as measured by patients who achieve an IGF-1 level less than 1.3 times the upper limit of normal adjusted for age. Delays in achieving the 80 responder minimum has pushed the expected release of top-line data from early 2020 to late 2020.

MYCAPSSA's formulation patent expires in 2029 and its dosing patent expires in 2036.

It should be noted that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) initiated two Phase 2 trials in late 2018 for its oral somatostatin analog with enrollment expected to complete by YE19.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

On the back of the positive news concerning the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial, the company executed its second secondary offering in under four months. In April 2019, Chiasma raised net proceeds of $32.2 million at $4.75 per share. Then, on July 26, 2019, the company returned to the capital markets, picking up another ~$58 million. The first financing was designed to fund operations into late 2020, whereas the second raise was used to build a specialty sales force to market MYCAPSSA. The company has just over $100 million currently on the balance sheet after the secondary raise.

When we first looked at Chiasma in October 2018, the company had no institutional sell side sponsorship. Over the past two months, Cantor Fitzgerald called Chiasma a 'top idea' and placed a $18 price target on the stock. Both H.C. Wainwright and Piper Jaffray have reissued Buy ratings with identical $11 price targets. Finally, Brookline Capital Markets initiated the shares with a new Buy rating and $12 price target.

This recent analyst support has spurred institutional ownership. After trading with a $3 handle on sub-100,000 share volume for the opening months of 2019, shares of CHMA traded to $7 in mid-March as Chiasma participated in three investor conferences. Management exploited this pop in institutional interest and share price to execute its first secondary of 2019. Since then, Chiasma has drawn the interest of notorious and notoriously successful investor Steven Cohen, who purchased 1.65 million shares on the company's July secondary.

Verdict

The net effect of these offerings has diluted shareholders by ~77%, but the per share price has also appreciated 50% since October 2018, resulting in Chiasma's market cap increasing from ~$90 million to ~$215 million. There are excellent reasons for this dynamic. First, the company has de-risked its only asset by achieving its primary endpoint in the CHIASMA OPTIMAL SPA trial. Second, thanks to Street sponsorship, Chiasma is now on institutional radars. With a disruptive oral alternative for an $810 million (and ultimately a $2.7 billion) market opportunity, plenty of cash to fund operations and commercial activities, and an NDA filing by YE19 with approval expected in mid-2020, this busted IPO and binary outcome company has more room to run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.