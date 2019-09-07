Semafo Inc.: After A Wona Pit Failure, This Stock Offers A Medium-Term Buying Opportunity

The company's fundamentals are very strong and a pit failure at Mana should have only marginal, short-term impact on Semafo results.

West Africa

The current bull market in precious metals is different. For example, during a typical bull cycle in gold the African mining companies outperform the broad market. However, this time the West Africa index has been lagging behind its peers represented by GDX (the panel on the right):

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: Wet Africa index is comprised of the following mining companies operating in the region: Hummingbird Resources, Teranga, Perseus, Roxgold, Endeavour Mining, Semafo and Golden Star

Semafo and the Wona pit failure

What is more, since June 20, 2019 (the day the price of gold broke above its long-term resistance level, starting a new leg up) Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), one of the best miners operating in West Africa, has been among the worst performing stocks, delivering a loss of 6.7%. What happened? I guess the answer is pretty easy – on August 5 the company notified the market of the North Wona pit failure:

Source: Semafo

The following outcome was, in my opinion, quite modest - Semafo cut its production guidance for 2019 from 390 – 430 thousand ounces of gold to 350 – 380 thousand (a drop of 10.0% - 11.6%). However, the investors became nervous, sending Semafo shares 12.1% down; since then the prices have not rebounded, trading at around $3.6 a share.

A medium-term buying opportunity

Now, in my opinion, this sad event creates a medium-term buying opportunity for investors interested in exposure to West African mining sector. Here is why:

Pit failure – is it a real issue?

First of all, I do not think that the North Wona pit failure is a big issue for Semafo. For example, the size of the rockfall is not particularly large so the company should fix the problem within the next two quarters (or even faster).

Mana mineral reserves and resources – great upside potential

Secondly, although the Wona pit is currently the largest source of ore at Mana (according to the latest mineral reserve estimate, the Wona open pit accounts for 90% of the Mana open pitable reserves), next year Semafo plans to start mining operations at the underground part of the Siou deposit. And the Siou reserves are comparable to those reported at the Wona pit (616.6t thousand ounces of gold at the Siou underground and open pit deposits vs. 807.2 thousand at Wona-Kona). However, if Semafo fixes the problem at Wona, the Mana mine should return to its full efficiency in the beginning of 2020 and the Wona pit failure will be remembered as a bad dream…

Share value using a conservative discounted cash flow model

Thirdly, according to my discounted cash flow model constructed for the Mana and Boungou mines, one share of Semafo is worth $3.21:

Source: Simple Digressions

Today these shares are trading at $3.61 (as at September 5, 2019) so they are slightly overvalued. However, my model is very conservative or even extremely conservative:

I assume that Mana and Boungou will operate for the next six years only, jointly delivering 2.5 million ounces of gold. However, apart from mineral reserves of 2.9 million ounces of gold (as at the end of 2018; however, this figure does not take into account the recovery ratio and 1H 2019 ore depletion) there are also measured and indicated resources of 3.0 million ounces of gold. I am confident that Semafo will manage to convert a large part of these resources into reserves, significantly extending the life of both mines. As a result, the value of Mana and Boungou delivered by my model seems to be strongly underestimated

Apart from Mana and Boungou, Semafo has at least one, very prospective gold project, called the Bantou / Karankasso project. Both deposits are located in the Hounde Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific gold camps in Africa. Interestingly, for the last few years Semafo was focused on Mana and Boungou, neglecting Bantou a little bit, but this year, after purchasing Savary Gold and its Karankasso deposit (neighboring to Bantou), the company started a very ambitious drilling program at both targets. According to Semafo:

“The 2019 Bantou exploration budget was originally set at $3 million and involved one drill rig. Given Bantou’s prospectivity and exploration success to date, its 2019 budget was increased to $11 million. The updated exploration program includes three rigs: i) one dedicated to follow-up drilling at the new Bantou Nord discovery; ii) a second testing the Bantou Zone along the plunge of the mineralization; and iii) a third one exploring grassroots targets over the entire property including follow-up drilling on the Bantou Proximal Zone located immediately west of the Bantou Zone”

Now, the company classifies the Bantou / Karankasso project as a development project. It means that over the next two years it plans to expand the current mineral base (currently totaling 1.2 million ounces of gold in inferred resources) and complete an economic study. As the graph below shows, the study should be ready in 2021 but...this picture seems to be a bit out of date. Simply put, the acquisition of Savary is, in my opinion, a game changer so I would not be surprised to see the Bantou / Karankasso mine commencing operations much earlier than in 2H 2024:

Source: Semafo

1H 2019 – strong results

So far the Bongou mine has been a cash flow generator for Semafo, significantly outperforming Mana. The mine delivered its first gold in 3Q 2018 and since then we saw great progress. As a result, the consolidated free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations excluding working capital issues less sustaining CAPEX) jumped from $3M in 3Q 2018 to $34M in 2Q 2019 (the panel on the right):

Source: Simple Digressions

Additionally, despite putting on line two mines (Mana in 2008 and Bongou in 2018), Semafo is a net debt free company. Definitely, Semafo has one of the strongest balance sheets in the entire industry. Additionally, its cash flow generation is very impressive.

Risk factors

Semafo operates in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The region bears a set of specific risks as, for example, a terrorist threat or pandemic risk. What is more, the legal environment in West Africa is pretty shaky, which means that any company operating in the region has to be prepared for a sudden change in the law.

Of the two mines operated by Semafo, the Boungou mine is, in my opinion, more risky than Mana – it is located in the eastern part of Burkina Faso where the terrorist risk is much higher than in the western part of the country.

Currently the company is developing the underground part of the Siou deposit. As a rule, such a process carries a set of specific risks as, for example, a construction or contractor risk. In other words, apart from typical operational risks any mining company faces during day-to-day operations, Semafo may face additional risks related to construction of the Siou underground mine.

Summary

In my opinion, Semafo is one of the best and strongest gold mining companies operating in West Africa. Unfortunately, in August the company encountered a pit failure, an event every open pit miner is vulnerable to. The immediate outcome was negative – the next day Semafo shares dived more than 12% and since then have been flat. However, in my opinion, this sad event creates a buying opportunity. Simply put, despite a pit failure, Semafo fundamentals remain sound – the company has two operating assets, of which the Boungou mine is one of the best in West Africa. Apart from that Semafo develops an interesting and prospective gold project (Bantou / Karankasso). Finally, the share value of $3.21, delivered by my discounted cash flow model, seems to be significantly underestimated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX, SAND, ARREF, DNGDF, HCHDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.