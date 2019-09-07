Northview: A Thriving Apartment REIT That Pays Monthly, 5.4% Yield, No K-1

It has had a total return of 27.80% since inception in the HDS+ portfolio.

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) is one of the success stories of the HDS+ core portfolio. With owned housing affordability challenging an increasing number of buyers, certain multi-family REIT's have thrived.

It has delivered a 27.79% total return since its inception on 1/4/18, vs. 14.36% for the S&P 500. $2.07 of that return was due to reliable monthly distributions:

Profile:

We'll refer to Northview in this article as NVU, its Toronto exchange ticker, NRPUF is its US ticker. (It's listed in Toronto as NVU.UN.)

NVU is one of Canada's largest REITs. It had a large merger in 2015 in which it acquired True North Corp. It also acquired a large portfolio of 4,650 multi-family units from Starlight Investments Ltd., a company with which it still does a lot of business via acquisitions.

Daniel Strimmer, head of Starlight, sits on the board of NVU and is a major unitholder. Starlight currently receives a market fee of 1% from NVU on assets sourced, but not owned by Starlight. Management has made $626M in acquisitions in the past three years, with the overwhelming majority of them coming from Starlight. Management has grown NVU's asset value by 36% since 2016, along with a healthy 29% rise in net asset value per unit:

(Source: NVU site)

Northview owns multi-family apartment buildings and Execusuites across Canada, with more than 27,000 residential units, 344 execusuites, and 1.2M square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. The bulk of its assets are located in Ontario, Northern Canada, and Western Canada. Residential units make up ~89% of its net operating income, with the remaining ~10% coming from its commercial holdings.

(Source: NVU site)

Earnings:

NVU has had good quarterly growth in revenue, NOI, and FFO over the past four quarters, although its FFO/unit declined due to a higher unit count.

Funds from Operations - FFO - rose 7.48% over the past four quarters, but units outstanding rose 16.47%, which caused the distribution payout ratio to rise slightly to 79.49%, vs. 76.15% for the previous four quarters.

Overall occupancy rates have improved since 2016, rising to ~93.4%, vs. 90.7%. This has also come with a ~10% rise in average monthly rents, from $1,016.00 in 2016, vs. the current $1,119:

(Source: NVU site)

Segments:

The Ontario region is NVU's strongest segment, anchored by the strong Toronto market. Average monthly rents have marched steadily higher over the past two years, while occupancy rates have climbed to ~98%. NOI also has continued to climb and grew ~30% in Q1-2 '19 in the region.

Western Canada had been NVU's weakest region due to energy-related declines in 2014-2016, in addition to fires, but it has improved. Occupancy rates have floated in the ~85% - 87% range since late 2017, while average monthly rents have improved substantially. NOI is lumpy on a quarterly basis, but has been on a generally upward trajectory since Q1 '18:

(Source: NVU site)

Here's how NOI fared for each region over the past two quarters. The three top growth regions were Ontario, up 30.3%, followed by Western Canada, up 4.9%, and Atlantic Canada, up 1.3%. Northern Canada fell -3.4%, while Quebec was roughly flat:

(Source: NVU site)

Distributions:

NVU isn't a dividend growth stock - management has maintained a monthly distribution of $.1358 CAN since November 2015.

For US unitholders, the exchange rate will impact your translated monthly distribution, which currently sits at ~$.10265. In general, it's around $.10-plus per month.

NPRUF tends to go ex-dividend near the end of each month and pays in the middle of the following month. Its next ex-dividend date should be ~9/27/19. There's also a DRIP program available now.

This first table is in US dollars:

The FFO Payout ratio is lumpy on a quarterly basis, but overall, it's reasonable, at 79.49% for the most recent four quarters:

Taxes:

Northview's distributions are treated as qualified for US taxpayers. A 15% tax is withheld, but you can recoup these as a Foreign Taxes Paid credit on your US tax return. (Please verify with your accountant.)

Valuations:

At $29.69 Canadian, NVU is selling below book value, with lower valuations and a higher yield than its Canadian peers.

NVU's price/AFFO, Adjusted Funds From Operations, is much cheaper than its competitors - this lower 15X value was from August, but its 9/5/19 Price/AFFO of 16.17X is still much cheaper than its peers.

(Source: NVU site)

Financials:

NVU's ROE, ROA, and operating Margin have been relatively stable over the past four quarters and compare favorably with industry averages. As you'll see in the Debt section, management also decreased the company's debt leverage.

Debt and Liquidity:

Debt to gross book value has decreased from 60.2% in 2016, to 53.1%, as of 6/30/19. NVU has net debt/EBITDA leverage of 11.3X, which is higher than three of its peers, but considerably lower than the 13.5X figure for Boardwalk. NVU had ~$98M in available liquidity as of 6/30/19, with ~$96M undrawn on its credit facilities.

(Source: NVU site)

NVU's debt looks evenly-laddered over the next few years, with rates running between 2.75% to 3.81%.

(Source: NVU site)

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPRUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

