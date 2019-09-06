Labor Market Volatility Is Not A Sign Of Recession; The Consumer Is Stronger Than Ever

With holiday spending expected to grow 5%, consumer stocks are what you should be looking at. PS, they are really, really cheap right now.

Labor market volatility is on the rise, but it does not mean a recession is on the way. Hiring intentions and job creation more than offset rising layoffs.

Weak Labor Markets? I Don't Think So

Contraction in manufacturing and a less-than-expected NFP figure have raised the specter of weakening economic conditions once again. I am here today to tell you the labor market is not weak, far from it in fact. The NFP may have missed expectations but labor markets are tight, wages are on the rise, and the consumer is getting stronger and stronger. Yes, there is some volatility in the labor market but any spot of weakness is offset by a spot of strength that adds up to the increasing activity and net growth within the core of the U.S. economy.

The Employment Situation Report

The Employment Situation Report, a.k.a. the Non-Farm Payrolls Report, was a bit weak last month at 130,000. This weakness was compounded by -20,000 in revisions to the previous two months. These figures bring the 3-month average down to 156,000 and the 12-month average to 172,750 which is evidence of deceleration of job growth. Deceleration is a concern, but it is not a contraction, and other data suggest the labor market will remain strong even if the broader economy were to contract.

own work; data source BLS

The NFP report says the number of available workers held steady at 6 million. The JOLTs report says the number of job openings available in America top 7.3 million. That means every available worker in America could get hired today and there would still be jobs available. This fact has led to rising wages which, in turn, have led to an increasing number of labor force participants.

The Labor Force Participation Rate and the Employment To Population Ratio increased over the last month and are up YOY, evidence of Americans returning to the labor force. Unemployment is low at 3.7%. The unemployment rate remained unchanged over the last month because the number of workers entering the workforce offsets the number of new hires.

own work; data source BLS

While increasing employment is fueling consumer health, it is rising wages that are supercharging it. Wages grew 0.4% over the last month and are up 3.3% YOY where they have been trending for the last several months. Rising wages are a sign of increased competition for new hires and further compounded by an increase in hours worked. Hours worked increased by 0.1% for all employees and 0.2% for manufacturing employees (despite the decline in ISM manufacturing figures).

own work; data source BLS

The ISM Data

The ISM Manufacturing data was a bit of a surprise to me, don't get me wrong. Not only did manufacturing activity decline last month, but there was also a big contraction in employment. Employment shrank -4.3% to 47.4 showing job losses within the sector. While a concern, this data is offset by ADP which says 8,000 new jobs were created in the manufacturing sector and the NFP report which says manufacturing jobs were little changed.

Basically, job losses in manufacturing are spotty by region and sub-industry. There are 18 sub-industries tracked by the ISM and fully half of them saw expansion last month. Half. Expansion. This is echoed by the Fed's Beige Book which says, "Overall manufacturing activity was down slightly from the previous report... While employment growth varied by industry, some Districts noted manufacturing employment was flat to down", nothing about broad contraction within the manufacturing economy.

own work; data source BLS

ISM Manufacturing is also offset by ISM Services, the far larger segment of our economy. ISM Services shows a net expansion within the economy, if slower than the previous month, with continued expansion of employment. More important than a single month of contraction in one portion of the economy are the past 3+ years of expansion within the entire economy.

Job Cuts Are At Multi-Year Highs, Oh No!

Economic doomsayers may point out how job cuts are growing at the fastest pace since 2015. The latest info from Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows the number of planned layoffs jumped 38% MOM, are up 39% YOY, and 36% YTD. This is due in part to weakness in manufacturing but more so to restructuring in tech and retail, a condition that has existed since before the trade war started.

own work; data source Challenger, Gray & Christmas

Not to discount rising job cuts, many are due to the trade war and/or slowing economic conditions but even those are offset by other labor market strengths. The Challenger figures on planned hires are only one. The number of planned hires in August is just shy of 25,000. The 25,000 brings the YTD total up to 511,851 which puts us on track to challenge if not surpass the all-time high set in 2017. Don't forget, we are on the cusp of the fall holiday hiring season.

own work; data source Challenger, Gray & Christmas

This volatility, an increase in job cuts coupled with an increase in hiring, can be seen in the jobless claims figures as well. Initial and Continuing claims, the first week and the second week of unemployment show volatility but continue to trend at/near their 6-decade lows. Together, these data points show that 1) a low number of Americans are losing their jobs each week and 2) those that find themselves out of work usually find new employment within two weeks.

Source: BLS

Consumer Confidence And Spending Are Up

All this labor market strength has consumer confidence and spending up. The ISM's Consumer Confidence Index declined -0.7% in the last month but from lofty levels. The index stands at 135.1 and at its highest level in years. The Present Conditions portion of the index is at a nearly 20-year high. The BEA's Personal Income And Outlays data shows spending is growing at a steady clip. Personal Consumption Expenditures increased 0.6% in August, a tenth hotter than expected and have been averaging a 0.62% monthly increase the last five months.

Depending on the source, spending this holiday season is expected to grow modestly to moderately. Kiplinger's and the NRF are predicting sales will grow in the range of 4.5%. Based on labor market strength, rising wages, and consumer sentiment, I think those estimates are low.

Large-cap consumer stocks are already on the move. Shares of McDonald's (MCD), Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and others are trading at or near new all-time highs right now. These stocks are also trading at high multiples, in the range of 23X to 27X forward earnings, which makes them less attractive than they might be.

The good news, for me and dividend-growth investors like myself, is that most of the small- and mid-cap consumer dividend-growth names are trading at a deep discount to the broader market and a deep, deep discount compared to their large-cap counterparts. Shares of stocks like Movado Group (MOV), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Sonic Automotive (SAH), and Big Lots (BIG) are trading in the range of 6X to 12X forward earnings and yield (for the most part) more than the broad market

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. The U.S. labor market is experiencing some volatility but remains strong. That strength is lending itself to consumer health and consumer stocks, the large-caps at least, are on the move. The small- and mid-cap consumer dividend-growth stocks have been lagging the market and provide a clear opportunity for investors looking for capital gains, income, and income growth.

