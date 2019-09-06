Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop

Zendesk (ZEN), a leader in enterprise software for customer support services, reported a decent quarter with revenue ahead of expectations but provided full year guidance that was below what consensus expected. Shares were down ~20% at the post-earnings low, though they have rebounded 10% since the low point. I believe part of this recent rebound is overall better performance in the stock market, especially among some tech names, though the stock is a name investors should continue to own.

However, not much has changed in the underlying business over the past few weeks, and investors should question whether the stock was beaten up too much post-earnings, or if this 10% rebound is actually worth it. In my opinion, valuation remains attractive at 7.8x 2020 revenue, and we could see some beat-and-raise quarters with guidance appearing somewhat conservative.

Revenue grew 37% during the quarter, slightly ahead of consensus expectations for 36% growth, though it decelerated from the 40% growth seen in the previous two quarters. The company has a good history of consistently beating and raising their guidance. However, their Q3 and revised full year guidance seems to imply little upside for the remainder of the year. Yes, revenue is growing nearly 40%. However, guidance implies Q3 decelerating to ~33-34%, and a decelerating revenue never bodes well for valuation.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 37% to $194.6 million and was ahead of consensus expectations for ~36% growth, or ~$192.5 million. Despite the slight revenue beat, revenue did decelerate from the 40% level seen in the past two quarters. Investors should not place a lot of emphasis on the decelerating revenues because the law of large numbers makes consistent revenue growth more challenging as the revenue base becomes bigger. Thus, deceleration is a natural occurrence for larger companies.

Management did note that the global economic slowdown played a role in the revenue deceleration, as areas such as EMEA and APAC grew at sub-optimal rates (33% and 31%, respectively). While over 50% of revenue comes from the US, ZEN remains highly exposed to the global economy, and the recent signs of weakness, coupled with Brexit and potential trade wars with China, can impact revenue.

Gross margins during the quarter increased to 75%, compared to 72% in the year ago period. I believe, over time, gross margins will continue to come in around the 75% level due to the software aspect of the business model.

Operating margins showed some improvement as well, expanding to 2% during the quarter, compared to -1% in the year ago period. The 300bps improvement in gross margins flowed directly through the operating margin, and while we are not likely to continue to see gross margins expand at that rate, the company has some leverage with their operating margin. Over time, as the company expands and gains scale, they will not need to spend 41% of the revenue on S&M, 19% on R&D, and 13% on G&A. These operating expenses are likely to come down over time, thus leading to greater profitability.

Q3 guidance includes revenue of $206-208 million, which represents 33-34% growth, a rather large deceleration from the 37% growth during Q2 and 40% growth during the prior two quarters. Q3 revenue guidance was about in line with consensus expectations for $207 million during the quarter, though guidance seems to be a little soft, given their history of beating and raising. Q3 guidance could have some conservatism baked in, given the company’s high exposure to international revenues, thus management being a little more cautious in front of uncertain times.

Full year guidance includes revenue of $807-811 million, an increase of ~$3 million at the midpoint from the previous guidance range of $802-810 million. However, the full year guidance range was similar to the revenue beat seen in Q2, thus indicating management is not currently seeing a lot of upside to revenue for the remainder of the year. I believe there could be a little conservatism in the revised full year guidance as well, and we could see some upside after Q3 earnings.

Valuation

Even though ZEN’s updated guidance did not reflect their typical beat-and-raise pattern, they could be including some level of conservatism given the heightened concerns over the global economy. We have seen several companies talk about global economic headwinds for the remainder of the year as management teams seem to be uncertain about Brexit, trade wars with China, and Latin America economies.

ZEN is known as being one of the leaders of enterprise software for customer support services, an area of IT where spending is not likely to drastically slowdown in the coming years due to enterprises placing more emphasis on the customer experience. I believe over the long term, ZEN is a great name to own, even though valuation has approached 10x forward revenue.

While the chart above depicts some of the leading software names in the market, it is a good indication of where forward revenue multiple could expand to. Given the fact revenue growth is still 35-40% and operating margins are floating around the positive territory, ZEN has many years left of continued improved financials which could lead to a higher multiple.

ZEN has a current market cap of ~$8.9 billion and with ~$800 million of cash and ~$470 million of debt, the company has an enterprise value of ~$8.6 billion. Using management’s revised revenue guidance of $807-811 million, this implies a 2019 revenue multiple of ~10.6x. However, if we assume the company continues to grow at a fast rate and only sees a slight deceleration in 2020 revenue growth to ~35%, we could see 2020 revenue reach nearly $1.1 billion. This would reflect a 2020 revenue multiple of only ~7.8x.

“Only” 7.8x is still very expensive compared to non-technology and non-software names, but as the chart indicates above, investors are willing to place mid-teens revenue multiples for the best of breed software names. It could be challenging to find a lot of companies that are able to consistently grow revenue above 35% with 75% gross margins and operating margins expanding.

If we were to use a 10x forward revenue multiple on 2020 revenue, we could see the stock trade closer to $92, a nice 15% upside from the current price.

Risks to ZEN include continued global economic uncertainties which could impact the company’s revenue growth and consistency. In addition, along with many other software names, the company trades off a high forward revenue multiple, which could contract quickly if we were to experience a market correction, much like what we saw during the latter half of 2018.

However, over the long term, I believe ZEN will continue to post strong revenue growth and reward investors who stick with the name.

