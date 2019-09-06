IPO Update: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Readies IPO Effort

STSA has shown promising Phase 2 trial results, and the IPO appears reasonably valued, given the potential market opportunity and product differentiation.

The firm is developing a dry powder treatment for moderate to acute migraine headaches.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has filed proposed terms for its $75 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) intends to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company is developing a drug-device combination for the treatment of migraine headaches.

STSA has had promising Phase 2 trial results, favorable demand growth projections, and a reasonable IPO valuation.

For life science investors with at least a 12- to 24-month hold time frame, the IPO may be worth considering.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2016 to develop and commercialize a treatment for acute migraine headaches.

Management is headed by co-founder, CEO and Director John Kollins, who was previously Chief Business Officer and Senior Vice President at Transcept Pharmaceuticals.

Satsuma’s drug candidate STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate [DHE] that can be self-administered via a proprietary single-use nasal delivery device designed to overcome the limitations associated with DHE administration.

According to management, DHE products have a long history as a first-line therapeutic option for acute migraine treatment due to its significant advantages over other therapeutics. However, their broad use is limited by invasive administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance of available injectable and liquid nasal spray formulations.

The firm initiated Phase 3 efficacy clinical trial of STS101 named ‘EMERGE’ while management anticipates to ‘report topline data’ in H2 2018.

Investors in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals include Osage University Partners, Surveyor Capital, Cormorant Capital, TBG Biotech, Wellington Management, Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Lumira Ventures, CAM Capital, RA Capital Management, CDK Associates, Citadel, and Eventide Asset Management among others.

Source: Crunchbase, company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global migraine drug market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $7.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the high unmet clinical needs, the development of new therapies, lifestyle changes, and hormonal medications as well as the rise in disease prevalence.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) [TSE:BHC]

Impel NeuroPharma

Promius Pharma (DRREDDY)

Allergan (AGN)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Biohaven (BHVN)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

Satsuma’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms; there have been no revenues and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with moving through clinical trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $55 million in cash and $8.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

STSA intends to sell 5.0 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $25.0 million in common stock at the IPO price. This investor ‘support’ is a positive signal regarding the proposed valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $197.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 31.05%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently expect to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund our Phase 3 EMERGE efficacy trial for STS101, our Phase 3 safety trial for STS101, manufacturing activities relating to STS101, and any remaining amounts to prepare for the commercial launch of STS101 and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, SVB Leerink, and Evercore.

Commentary

STSA is seeking public investment to advance its program through Phase 3 trials and presumed commercial launch.

Management said it expects to report initial top-line data in the second half of 2020, so interested IPO investors will need to hold until then at the very earliest before a potentially positive catalyst appears.

The market for migraine treatments is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 18% through 2025, so the firm has a positive industry growth dynamic in its favor.

STSA has a significant collaboration partner and investor in SNBL, from whom it has licensed certain nasal drug delivery technologies that it will owe low single-digit royalties on over the life of the agreement, reducing the upside accordingly.

The company faces competition which is difficult to quantify, especially given the potential of its dry-powder delivery technology to reduce negative aspects of existing delivery systems.

As to valuation, at nearly $200 million, STSA appears to be on the lower end of biopharma valuations, although the company is essentially focused on one product rather than a pipeline of treatments which is more common with biopharma firms at IPO.

Given the firm’s promising trial results, industry growth environment, differentiation, and reasonable valuation expectations, the IPO appears intriguing for life science investors with a long-term hold time frame.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 12, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.