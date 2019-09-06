CareDx Acquires XynManagement For Pre-Transplant Tech

With the deal, CDNA continues to build out its integrated software offerings for all aspects of transplant patient management.

XynManagement has developed a suite of software tools to intelligently manage and track patients waitlisted for organ transplants.

CareDx has announced a deal to acquire XynManagement for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

CareDx (CDNA) announced it has acquired XynManagement for an undisclosed amount.

XynManagement operates as a transplant quality tracking and waitlist management.

With the deal, CDNA is continuing to build out its integrated system for the full lifecycle of transplant management processing.

Target Company

Boerne, Texas-based XynManagement was founded in 2012 to simplify transplant quality tracking and Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients [SRTR] reporting.

Management is headed by CEO David Axelrod, who has been with the firm since its inception and currently also serves as Chairman of the Business Practice Committee for ASTS and creator of the ASTS' Leadership Development Program.

Below is an overview video of the company's offerings:

Source: Jay Milton

XynManagement's primary offerings include:

XynPlot

XynTrack

XynChart

Waitlist Management

The company's major customers include:

The Henry Ford Health System

University of Utah Healthcare

HCA Virginia

Carolinas HealthCare System

Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global transplantation market was valued at $23.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $51 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 9.1% between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing incidence of organ failure, the need for better tissue products, immunosuppressants, and organ preservation solutions, as well as various technological advancements.

Additionally, the development of computerized support solutions with advanced systems and software that enable seamless and effective maintenance of tissues are also anticipated to propel the market during the period.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing research on stem cells to develop in-vitro tissue and organs as well as the developing healthcare infrastructures in developing countries, such as India, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia.

Major vendors that provide organ transplantation solutions include:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Arthrex

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Medtronic (MDT)

Novartis (NVS)

Stryker (SYK)

21st Century Medicine

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals (OTC:VOXPY)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

CDNA didn't disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn't file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the transaction was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicates that as of June 30, 2019, it had $43.5 million in cash and equivalents and $49.7 million in total liabilities. There was no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($2.9 million).

In the past 12 months, CDNA's stock price has fallen 10.2% vs. the U.S. Biotech industry's drop of 11.2% and the broader overall U.S. market's rise of 1.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive versus consensus estimates in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has rebounded markedly since a low in early 2019, as a linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

CDNA has acquired XynManagement to expand into the pre-transplant market space.

As CareDx stated in the deal announcement:

XynManagement provides two unique solutions, XynQAPI and Waitlist Management. XynQAPI simplifies transplant quality tracking and Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR) reporting. Waitlist Management includes a team of transplant assistants who maintain regular contact with patients on the waitlist to help prepare for their transplant and maintain eligibility. XynManagement products will be added to the CareDx Digital Solutions portfolio and integrate with current offerings including OTTR and patient care managers.

Additionally, the technologies will 'bring additional analytics to drive our leadership in transplant artificial intelligence.'

CareDx has been busy integrating the OTTR organ transplant patient tracking and management software technology, which it agreed to acquire in April 2019. OTTR manages patient information once they are in the transplant pipeline.

For that deal, CDNA said it 'marks the beginning of CareDx's leadership in transplant artificial intelligence as we integrate surveillance management tools and provide a solution for individualized patient outcomes.'

So, in that light, the XynManagement is the acquisition of another piece for the ongoing initiative of developing a complete solution for organ transplant processing.

While we don't know the price CDNA paid for XynManagement, the deal provides some insight into where CDNA management is prioritizing its acquisition capital as it seeks to further build out its integrated offering that connects to major EMR (Electronic Medical Record) systems nationwide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.