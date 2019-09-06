Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher

We wrote about Adobe Inc. (ADBE) last October and stated that we would wait for a weekly swing in the share price before getting long this stock most likely for a swing trade to the upside. Well, we never got that convincing weekly swing as Adobe, along with equity markets, in general, fell into a multi-year low last December.

Eleven months on and Adobe is now trading 14%+ above ($289) the $252 price which we were attracted to last October. The question now is whether we are still attracted to the stock at its present share price and whether there may be a trade at hand.

Although revenues are expected to rise by almost 24% this year, analysts who follow this stock expect 18% top-line growth next year, which is slightly lower than average. Earnings projections for the current year remain steady at about $7.81 a share, whereas fiscal 2020 is expected to bring in $9.75 a share.

Gross margins come in at 85.6% over a trailing-twelve-month average, which is slightly down on last year. Furthermore, we are dealing with a higher valuation at present (compared to last October) as earnings per share over the past four quarters only come in $0.15 per share higher than the number in 2018 ($5.20).

To help us decide on where Adobe is in its cycle, we like to go to the technical charts to see how shares have been trending.

If we first go to the monthly chart, we can see that shares have been in a strong bull trend since 2012. The steepness of the curve has been relentless as shares continued to make higher highs at a rapid rate. The 50-month moving average as well as the long-term upward trend-line both offer strong support for shares at the $174 mark. The problem here, though, is that number is well over $100 below where the share price is trading at present. Therefore, all we can take from the long-term monthly chart at present is that the long-term trend is most definitely up.

If we go to the weekly chart, we can see that Adobe like the market in general rallied aggressively out of its December lows last year. However, because the 4-week moving average is trading below the 9 and 18 weeks, we actually have a sell signal in play here. This signal has been confirmed by the breach of that intermediate trend-line plus the crossover on the MACD indicator.

So, up to this point, we have a long-term bullish trend on the monthly chart. The intermediate chart looks like it is turning over. With trend lines, in order to confirm a successful breach, we usually go as far as having a 3% tolerance on each side. As the chart shows above, we have not had much downside movement since the trend-line breach. Furthermore, swing traders looking to possibly short Adobe here should be aware that the S&P (with its recent rally) has moved above its 10-week moving average once more. The S&P appears to be on the thirteenth week of its intermediate cycle. The index looks like it is not ready just yet to drop down into its intermediate cycle low. This obviously would have ramifications for a possible swing play to the downside in Adobe.

Suffice it to say, the coil that is currently in play on the Adobe daily chart looks like it will break to the upside if the S&P continues to rally. Irrespective of the weekly sell signals discussed above, we do not envisage Adobe´s shares trading against the broader equity indexes if they indeed continue to rally.

Therefore, to conclude, when swing trading either to downside or upside, we always try to make sure that our trade is aligned with the underlying long-term trend. Although we have an intermediate sell signal in Adobe at present, not enough of the other important info such as cycles and trends follow suit. We will take a pass on this trade at this stage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.