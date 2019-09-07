Silver Blows Through The 2017 Peak: Endeavour Silver Is Still A Leveraged Play

In late May, the price of nearby COMEX silver futures fell to a low at $14.245 per ounce. A few days over three short months later, the price was over $5 higher. That’s silver - when the price begins to move, few other markets can rival the speculative precious metal.

Real estate in Florida and Las Vegas have long histories as boom and bust markets. When it comes to booms and busts, only Bitcoin could rival the precious metal that can tarnish. However, the polish is out once again in the silver market as the price approached $20 per ounce, a level not seen since 2016.

Gold is a far more attractive metal in every way. Silver is bulky and has a different feel than the yellow metal. Gold captures the light in a memorizing way. When silver sits for an extended period, the tarnish that builds can make it indistinguishable from a brick of worthless metal.

When I began my career at Philipp Brothers, I worked in the precious metals operations area. One of my tasks was to keep track of the inventories of gold and silver in vaults around the world. Each month, I would account for each bar matching serial numbers with bar lists. On one particular month, I was short one bar of silver. I could not find the thing anywhere. I spent hours in the vaults counting and recounting, and the bar remained elusive. After more than a few frustrating days, it turned up. The 1,000-ounce silver bar had tarnished so severely it was in another room in the vault, as a doorstop, holding a door open. The bar looked like a worthless brick, but at $10 per ounce at the time, it was the world’s most expensive door stopper valued at more than $10,000.

Since late May, the price action in silver has been explosive. Meanwhile, shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) have outperformed the percentage gain in the silver futures market.

Silver makes up for lost time

Gold rose above its July 2016 and level of critical technical resistance at $1,377.50 during the week of June 17. The news from the US Fed that short-term interest rates would move lower by the end of 2019 lit a bullish fuse under the yellow metal. Silver followed gold on the upside, but it came nowhere near its July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce during that week in mid June. The price of gold’s little brother struggled to make it to a high at $15.555. While gold consolidated around the breakout level over the following weeks, silver fell back below the $15 level on the nearby COMEX futures contract to a low at $14.885 per ounce. Silver did not even challenge the early 2019 high at $16.20 during the early days of the next leg to the upside in the gold market.

The week of July 8 was the last time silver fell below $15, and during the following week, it finally made its way to a new high for the year.

The next target on the upside was $17.705, the high from 2018. It was not until the final week of August when silver finally conquered the 2018 high. The next technical resistance level did not take very long as the silver futures market climbed above the 2017 high at $18.655 during the first week of September.

$19 gives way on the upside

The move above the 2017 high added some fuel to the silver market as the price continued to move to the upside above $19 per ounce for the first time since November 2016.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the precious metal logged three consecutive months of gains at the end of August, and a close above $18.315 at the end of September will be the fourth. As of Sept. 6, silver traded to a high at $19.54 per ounce, before pulling back to under $19 at the end of last week.

Both price momentum and relative strength indicators continue to rise in overbought territory. While open interest moved close to a record high at just under 240,000 contracts in mid August, it had increased with the price since June. The metric dropped to the 216,682-contract level at the end of last week as the price peaked and then corrected. Meanwhile, rising price and increasing open interest tend to be a validation in a futures market. At the same time, the open interest metric is not an extreme level that would signal the market is overcrowded on the long side in the futures market. Monthly historical volatility at under the 20% level tells us that the rally has been steady without any significant price spikes.

The next level of technical resistance is the most crucial

While the monthly chart displays an overbought condition after a better than $5 rally since June, the quarterly chart remains bullish.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates that momentum and strength remain in neutral territory with a bias to the upside, meaning silver has more room to run on the upside. The next target for the silver futures market is now the July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce. Gold already has conquered that level, and a break above the critical level of resistance in the silver market could unleash waves of technical and speculative buying. A herd of buying could be ready to flock to the silver market if it follows gold’s lead and rises to the highest price since 2014. In 2011, the silver futures market rose to a peak at $49.82 per ounce, the second-highest level in history, which was just 54 cents below the 1980 record high.

The herd could gallop into the silver market

Everyone loves a bull market, and silver bulls have only had two opportunities to enjoy a gold old-fashion run on the upside over the past four decades. A move above the $21.095 level would open the upside wide open from a technical standpoint.

Silver has every reason to rally - gold traded to a high at almost $1,560 per ounce on the continuous contract, the highest price since 2013. Palladium and rhodium have been in a bullish trend since 2016, and even platinum has been moving higher as it was flirting with the $1,000 per ounce level last week.

Falling interest rates around the world have set the stage for a continuation of the bull market in precious metals. When it comes to gold, the yellow metal is trading at record highs in almost all global currencies except for the Swiss franc and US dollar. While the next level on the upside could present a challenge for the silver market, a move above the $21.10 per ounce level would add a new dimension of excitement to silver and the rest of the precious metals sector.

The silver gold-ratio rose to its highest level ever in June when it traded above the 1990 peak at 93.19:1. The ratio reached 93.73 on the weekly chart when it reversed. The long-term average for the ratio dating back to the 1970s is around the 55:1 level. A price of $1,520 in gold implies silver at more than $27.60 per ounce. During past bull markets, the ratio has dipped below the average. In 1979/1980 it fell to a low at 15.47:1, and in 2011, to 38:1. At $1,520 in gold, a move back to the 2011 low in the price relationship would put silver at $40 per ounce. The current state of the gold and silver markets could drive plenty of speculative money into silver, which has a history of outperforming gold on a percentage basis.

An update on EXK - A silver producer that has been golden since June

In an article for Seeking Alpha on July 12, I opined that Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) at under $1.84 per share was a leveraged play on the silver market. I also wrote that if the gold rally was for real, it was just a matter of time until silver exploded. On that day, the December silver futures contract settled at $15.37 per ounce and EXK shares at $1.75 per share. December silver moved to a high at $19.75 on Sept. 4, a rise of 28.5%. On the same day, EXK shares moved to a high at $3.20 as they appreciated by more than 82%.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that EXK hit a high at $5.95 per share in 2011 when silver peaked at $21.095 and $13.10 in 2011 when silver moved to just shy of $50 per ounce. I continue to believe that EXK will outperform silver on the upside if the rally is for real. Silver needs to move above its 2016 high to catch up up with gold and prove itself. My guess is that it will do just that.

