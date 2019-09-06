Sentiment Toward Broadcom Has Become More Bearish Ahead Of Earnings

The stock has been trending higher over the past year, and there is a trend line that connects the lows.

Chip manufacturer Broadcom (AVGO) is set to release fiscal third quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company is expected to earn $5.13 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion. If these expectations are accurate, it would mean an earnings increase of 3.2% and a revenue increase of 9.5%.

Any type of earnings growth is good, but the current estimate is below the average annual growth rate of the past three years. Broadcom has averaged annual earnings growth of 33% over the last three years and second quarter earnings showed an increase of 7%.

Revenue has averaged annual growth of 30% over the last three years and it increased by 10% in the second quarter. Analysts expect revenue growth of 8.3% for 2019 as a whole.

One area where Broadcom really stands out is in the management efficiency measurements. The company sports a return on equity of 40% and a profit margin of 47.8%.

The overall fundamental picture for Broadcom is really good. Earnings have been growing at a nice clip in recent years and so has revenue. The ROE and profit margin are both well above average. From a fundamental perspective, Broadcom looks like a buy.

The Stock has Been Hovering Just Above an Important Trend Line

Looking at the weekly chart for Broadcom, we see a trend line that connects all the lows from the past year. The stock has been hovering just above that trend line for the past month or so, and the jump last week put some space between the current price and the trend line.

It is worth noting that the 52-week moving average is just below the trend line and that could mean two layers of support on any pullback. We see that the stock just moved back above the 13-week moving average and that is a positive sign.

The weekly overbought/oversold indicators are just above the middle of their respective ranges. The 10-week RSI is at 56.48 at this time and hasn't been in overbought territory since April. The stock hasn't been in oversold territory in the last three and a half years based on the RSI.

The weekly stochastic readings are also just above 50 and they just made a bullish crossover in the last few weeks. We saw a bullish crossover from a similar level last November and it came just as the stock was starting a really nice rally.

Overall, the technical picture looks just as good as the fundamental side. The stock has been trending higher, there are a couple of potential support levels that should help, and the oscillators aren't in overbought territory.

Sentiment Indicators Toward Broadcom are Average, Except One Extreme Bearish Reading

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Broadcom, there are two readings that are in the average range while one is at an extremely bearish reading. There are 33 analysts following the stock with 22 "buy" ratings and 11 "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 66.7% and that falls in the average range. Given the solid fundamental performance and technical performance, I would have expected the buy percentage to be higher than average.

The short interest ratio is at 2.37 currently and that is slightly lower than average, but it is average for Broadcom in the past year. The ratio was below 2.0 for part of May and all of June. The number of shares sold short was higher at that time, but the average daily trading volume dropped sharply in the second half of July and in the first half of August. The drop in volume is what caused the ratio to move up. If the ratio was increasing due to an increase in shares sold short, that would be more of a sign that bearish sentiment was increasing.

The one sentiment indicator that shows extreme pessimism toward Broadcom is the put/call ratio. The current reading is at 2.07 and that is extremely high. There are 53,572 puts open at this time and 25,773 calls. The put/call ratio was at 0.83 when the company announced back in June. This means that the pessimism is higher than most stocks and the pessimism has been growing over the last three months.

This is the second put/call ratio over 2.0 that I have seen in recent weeks. The other one was Momo (MOMO) and the stock performed well immediately following earnings.

My Overall Take on Broadcom

There is a lot to like about Broadcom. The fundamentals are good, especially the ROE and the profit margin. Earnings and sales have been growing at a great pace over the last three years, but the growth rate has slowed a little of late and that is a small concern.

The chart for Broadcom looks good. The stock has been trending higher, and there are several layers of support that should help the stock on any pullbacks. Recent selling has the overbought/oversold indicators down near the middle of the range and that leaves the stock some room to move up before entering overbought territory.

Something to keep in mind about the sentiment is that you should consider it on a relative basis. When you see extreme bullish sentiment that is on a stock that has outperformed and a company that has great fundamentals, it is expected that investors are bullish. Seeing average sentiment on Broadcom, at least from analysts and short sellers, it is a little surprising that these two groups aren't more bullish. The put/call ratio is extremely high and indicates that option traders are either hedging their positions or they are extremely bearish. Either way, it could help push the stock higher as long as the earnings don't disappoint.

As far as past earnings reports, Broadcom has beaten estimates in each of the last seven quarters. The stock has gapped lower on a couple of occasions after the earnings reports, but even when it did gap lower, it rallied back. If you look back at where the stock was one month after each of the earnings reports, in the majority of cases, the stock was higher.

I am bullish on Broadcom and can see the stock moving higher after the earnings report. The company has performed well and has a history of beating estimates. With the sentiment growing more bearish in recent months, it looks like the expectations are lower. Any time we get lower expectations ahead of an earnings report, it makes it easier for the stock to move higher afterwards.

