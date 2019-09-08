Copper Bounces From The Lows: Freeport-McMoRan And Indonesia

China is the demand side of the equation when it comes to the copper market. The red metal is an essential requirement when it comes to building infrastructure around the world. Even though economic growth in China has slowed to just more than 6%, the world’s most populous nation continues to require copper, other base metals, and industrial commodities. The slower economic growth in China is a bit of a mirage. Since GDP is far larger than it was when the Asian nation experienced double-digit percentage growth in the past years, the nominal expansion of the economy remains staggering.

Copper is a metal that has a leadership role when it comes to the other nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. Aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin prices all have individual supply and demand fundamentals that dictate the path of prices. However, the direction of the copper price can influence the overall base metals sector.

Copper declined over the past months as the trade war between the US and China escalated. Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is one of the leading copper-producing companies in the world. FCX has a significant interest in mines in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia. Recent events in the nickel market have lifted the price of the base metal to the highest level in years. At the end of August, the price of three-month nickel forwards was approaching the $18,000 per ton level. A mineral export ban in Indonesia has been responsible for the rise in the price of the nonferrous metal. The reason for the price action in the nickel market could be a significant factor that's weighing on the price of FCX shares these days.

A new low below $2.50 per pound and a bounce

On the first trading session of September, the price of copper fell to its lowest price in almost three years.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby copper futures on COMEX fell to a low at $2.4675 on the first trading day of September. The weakest ISM number in the US since January 2016 on Sept. 3 weighed on the price of the red metal. Copper dropped to its lowest level since late 2016. The base metal probed below a level of technical support at the 2017 at $2.47 per pound. Both price momentum and relative strength metrics declined into oversold territory as the price has been falling since failing to reach $3 in mid-April. Open interest at 252,339 contracts on Sept. 5 moved to the lowest level since June as September futures recently rolled to December.

Copper quickly bounced back above the $2.60 level by the end of last week as it put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart. The strength in the dollar index, the ongoing trade war between the US and China, and weakening economic data in the US have weighed on the price of the nonferrous metal as it made a lower low at the start of last week. At the same time, stockpiles of copper have been rising on the two leading exchanges in the UK and the US.

Stocks keep rising

Copper has been piling up in warehouses around the world over the past few months, putting additional pressure on the price of the red metal.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart shows, copper stocks on the London Metals Exchange have increased from under 120,000 tons in mid-March of this year to 318,675 metric tons as of Sept. 5.

Source: Kitco/COMEX

On COMEX, copper in registered warehouses has risen from under 35,000 tons in early July to 44,113 metric tons on Sept. 5.

Dominant market participants often manipulate copper stocks. However, the significant increases in both LME and COMEX inventories reflect the current environment for the red metal and other industrial commodities.

Trade is a weight around copper’s neck

In mid April, the price of copper rose to a high at $2.9955 per pound as the market was optimistic that the US and China would reach a compromise for a trade deal. The wave of protectionism has weighed heavily on China’s economy, and US President Trump needs a victory going into his bid for reelection in 2020. On the campaign trail in 2016, the US president railed against the unfair advantage that the status quo on trade affords China. The framework for trade between the nations dates back to the years when China was still an emerging market. President Trump argued that with the world’s second-leading GDP, China is no longer an economy that needs assistance and that trade protocols must be adjusted. The leader of the US was cautious not to blame China. Instead, he pointed his finger at past administrations that allowed the status quo to remain. He argued that China was benefiting at the expense of US workers and consumers. A new and improved deal that even moves the needle slightly toward a more level playing field for trade would be a victory for the president. He could claim he fulfilled a promise made during his first election campaign.

The optimism over a trade compromise between the two sides fizzled since April as the US slapped new tariffs on Chinese goods and China retaliated. To address its struggling economy, China devalued its currency. The US labeled China a currency manipulator, a symbolic but meaningful move. The escalation of the trade war that also became a currency war has weighed on the prices of many industrial commodities, and copper has been no exception. As the trade war increases the odds of a global recession, the leader of the base metals sector has declined steadily over the past five months. However, late last week, news from Beijing that the two sides are continuing to negotiate injected some optimism into the market lifting the price of copper above the $2.60 per pound level on the nearby futures contract.

Indonesian nickel nightmare

The price of FCX stock has moved lower with the price of copper.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates that when copper reached its peak for 2019 at just below the $3 per pound level, FCX traded to its peak at $14.68 per share. At the Sept. 3 low in the copper market at $2.4675, the base metal was over 17.6% lower, but FCX shares did a lot worse. FCX was trading at just under the $9.50 per share level on Sept. 6, but they reached a low at $8.58 during the final week of August, a decline of over 41.5% from the April 2019 peak.

Aside from copper, FCX’s exposure to copper production in Indonesia has weighed on the price of the company’s shares. Indonesia is the world’s second-largest exporter of nickel ores after The Philippines. The lion’s share of production goes directly to China. Indonesia recently announced it could halt exports of nickel in 2020 as the government steps up efforts to build a local smelting industry. After trading at a low at $11,650 per ton in June, the price of nickel exploded to the upside.

Source: LME

The chart shows that three-month LME nickel forwards moved to almost $18,500 per ton on Sept. 2 a rise of over 58% since June.

The Indonesian government has been making lots of noise about mineral export bans over the past years, and the latest move in the nickel market shows that they mean business. FCX has considerable exposure to the Grasberg mine in the country. They could face a renegotiation of its deal at best or the nationalization of the copper mine at the worst over the coming weeks, months or years. The Indonesian government policies have injected more than a little doubt into the future of FCX’s presence in the nation, which weighs on the price of its stock.

FCX - A bargain, but only buy and scale down gingerly

FCX also has mining properties in North and South America, and it produces copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. With a market cap of $13.222 billion, the company could become a takeover candidate if the price of the shares continues to drop over potential problems in Indonesia.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart shows that FCX shares reached a low at $3.52 in early 2016 when the price of copper reached its bottom at $1.9355 per pound. The shares were at above the $9.40 level at the end of last week. The price of the stock does have significant downside risk if copper falls or Indonesia expands a mineral export ban to include the red metal.

I continue to believe that a trade deal between the US and China is in the best interests of both nations and the world. Any agreement or even serious negotiations would likely inject some degree of optimism back into the market and lift the prices of both copper and FCX shares. Therefore, I would be a scale-down buyer of the copper producer, but I will leave plenty of room to add to long positions on further price weakness.

Copper fell to its lowest price in almost three years on the back of the trade war and the rising threat of a global recession at the start of last week. The policies of the Indonesian government have created a nearly perfect bearish storm of FCX shares. The company could become a takeover target at lower prices as falling copper could create consolidation when it comes to producers. With production in areas other than Indonesia, the stock could be overcompensating for the risk of a mineral export ban that impacts its interest in the Grasberg property.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.