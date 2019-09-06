It's Hard To See Meaningful Highs For The Rest Of The Year (Technically Speaking For September 2-6)

While the charts are still lining up for a short-term rally, the long-term trends are still lower.

International Economic Data

China/Japan/Australia

Japan

China

Australia

China/Japan/Australia conclusion: the ASEAN region is still dealing with weak manufacturing. China's PMI was barely positive for the first time in several months while Australia's is just above 50. The service sector is generally better -- save for Australia's. The region, however, is export-dependent, making the current macro-environment less than advantageous.

UK/EU

EU

UK

UK/EU Conclusion: the data here continues to cause concern. Three of the EU's biggest economies -- Germany, Spain, and Italy -- have declining manufacturing sectors. Services, however, are expanding modestly.

Canada/Mexico

Canada conclusion: after a slow start to the year, Canada's growth is gaining steam. Employment gains were strong and the Ivey PMI number indicated that the manufacturing sector has recovered from earlier-in-the-year weakness.

Central Bank Actions

Australia kept rates at 1%. Here is how they described the Australian economy (emphasis added):

Economic growth in Australia over the first half of this year has been lower than earlier expected, with household consumption weighed down by a protracted period of low income growth and declining housing prices and turnover. Looking forward, growth in Australia is expected to strengthen gradually to be around trend over the next couple of years. The outlook is being supported by the low level of interest rates, recent tax cuts, ongoing spending on infrastructure, signs of stabilisation in some established housing markets and a brighter outlook for the resources sector. The main domestic uncertainty continues to be the outlook for consumption, although a pick-up in growth in household disposable income and a stabilisation of the housing market are expected to support spending.

The Australian economy has slowed over the last four quarters, with GDP decreasing from a 3.1% annual growth rate in 2Q18 to 1.4% in the 2Q19. Unemployment has been steady at 5.2% for the last four months. Business is doing well: the manufacturing PMI has been above 50 (indicating expansion) in 10 of the last 12 months which has led to industrial production rising in 11 of the last 12 months. Services, however, have been a bit weaker, with a reading below 50 in 5 of the last 12 months. Retail sales, however, have been steadily declining from 3.5% in September 2018 to 2.5% in July 2019.

Australia is in a unique position: it's raw materials industry and geographic proximity to China mean the country has not experienced a recession in over 20 years. It also means that its economic fate is directly tied to China's.

The Bank of Canada kept rates at 1.75%. Here is how the bank described the current economic climate in Canada:

In Canada, growth in the second quarter was strong and exceeded the Bank’s July expectation, although some of this strength is expected to be temporary. The rebound was driven by stronger energy production and robust export growth, both recovering from very weak performance in the first quarter. Housing activity has regained strength more quickly than expected as resales and housing starts catch up to underlying demand, supported by lower mortgage rates. This could add to already-high household debt levels, although mortgage underwriting rules should help to contain the buildup of vulnerabilities. Wages have picked up further, boosting labour income, yet consumption spending was unexpectedly soft in the quarter. Business investment contracted sharply after a strong first quarter, amid heightened trade uncertainty. Given this composition of growth, the Bank expects economic activity to slow in the second half of the year.

Canada grew at a 1.6% annual rate in the second quarter. The unemployment rate has fluctuated between 5.4% and 6% over the last 12 months. This has supported 12 consecutive months of retail sales increases, which grew 1% Y/Y in the latest report. While the manufacturing PMI has declined in four of the last five months, industrial production has still grown in 11 of the last 12 months.

US Economic News

This week, we had a full plate of economic data, starting with the Beige Book, which contained the following description of the US economy (emphasis added):

On balance, reports from Federal Reserve Districts suggested that the economy expanded at a modest pace through the end of August. Although concerns regarding tariffs and trade policy uncertainty continued, the majority of businesses remained optimistic about the near-term outlook. Reports on consumer spending were mixed, although auto sales for most Districts grew at a modest pace. Tourism activity since the previous report remained solid in most reporting Districts. On balance, transportation activity softened, which some reporting Districts attributed to slowing global demand and heightened trade tensions. Home sales remained constrained in the majority of Districts due primarily to low inventory levels, and new home construction activity remained flat. Commercial real estate construction and sales activity were steady, while the pace of leasing increased slightly over the prior period. Overall manufacturing activity was down slightly from the previous report. Among reporting Districts, agricultural conditions remained weak as a result of unfavorable weather conditions, low commodity prices, and trade-related uncertainties. Lending volumes grew modestly across several Districts. Reports on activity in the nonfinancial services sector were positive, with reporting Districts noting similar or improved activity from the last report.

Overall, the report is positive, although there are a number of qualifiers: there was "uncertainty" about tariffs; transportation activity "softened;" manufacturing was "down slightly;" home sales were "constrained." There isn't anything deeply concerning about any of the adjectives, although combined they do show a fair amount of softness.

This week, ISM released its two business reports. For the first time since 2016, manufacturing is contracting: The headline number along with its three key components (new orders, production, and employment) are all below 50, indicating a contraction. The report's anecdotal comments contained several negative comments about the trade situation.

However, the ISM Service Index was higher:

Notice the 8.4 point increase in business activity, increasing that metric to 61.5. New orders are once again over 60 as well, indicating a very strong situation.

On Friday, the BLS released the latest employment report.

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 130,000 in August, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment in federal government rose, largely reflecting the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 Census. Notable job gains also occurred in health care and financial activities, while mining lost jobs.

Instead of looking at the monthly numbers, I use the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages to eliminate monthly noise.

Data from the St. Louis Fed; author's calculations

The 3 and 6-month moving average (in blue and gold, respectively) are both around the 150,000 level. While the 3-month average has been here twice over the last five years, this is the first time the 6-month average has reached this level. The 12-month moving average is also trending lower at a sharply stronger angle than any time since 2014. The data indicates the labor market is a bit weaker, but not cratering.

US conclusion: the trade war hit the US this month, formally sending the manufacturing sector into a contraction. But services are resilient. Although the jobs market is modestly weaker, it's still showing a steady rate of expansion.

Let's take a look a this week's performance table: Finally, a decent week for the markets. The QQQ led the way higher, adding 2.3%. It was followed by two other large-cap indexes. Smaller-cap indexes also rose. Once again, large-caps outperformed smaller stocks. The best news for the bulls is that the Treasury market sold off modestly. Not much in the bigger scheme of things but a bit.

There's a modestly bullish trend emerging in several time frames. Let's start with the two-week charts: The IEF was in an upward sloping trendline, which it broke on Thursday. Prices have moved modestly higher since, but are still below the 200-minute EMA. The SPY is in a modest uptrend. On Thursday, it broke through resistance in the mid 290s and consolidated gains for the week.

Not all is rosy, however, as smaller-cap stocks are still contained by recent highs: Mid-caps are right below highs from early August, as is ... ... the IWC.

I noted on Wednesday that the daily charts were lining up for a technical rebound. That still technically holds. Momentum is rising in the equity markets and declining in the Treasury markets. But, we're also at the mercy of some very dicey fundamental events: a trade war, Brexit, and Hong Kong protests. A fundamental news event could very easily send the market lower at any time. The charts say rally but the news cycle could hit sucker-punch the markets at any time.

Long-term, there are a number of technical issues that stand in the way of strong advances. The Treasury market is still at very high levels while mid, small, and micro-caps are still underperforming relative to the large-cap indexes. When large-caps and Treasuries outperform and the fundamentals start to get soft, it's likely we're seeing the tail end of the expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.