Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/5/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/5/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Cott (COT)

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Liberty Latin America (LILA)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)

At Home (HOME)

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

Snap (SNAP)

Roku (ROKU)

Microsoft (MSFT)

MongoDB (MDB)

Estee Lauder (EL)

CarGurus (CARG)

Amazon.com (AMZN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Yext (YEXT).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Velan Capital BO Progenics Pharmaceuticals PGNX B $2,317,447 2 Simmons Jeffrey N CEO, DIR Elanco Animal Health ELAN B $2,011,163 3 Barry John F CEO, DIR, BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $1,508,180 4 Walrath Michael DIR Yext YEXT B $1,402,326 5 Zinterhofer Eric Louis DIR Liberty Latin America LILA B $1,057,036 6 Harrington Thomas CEO Cott COT B $1,004,940 7 Alta Fundamental Advisers DIR Advanced Emissions Solutions ADES B $620,044 8 Sosin Clifford BO At Home HOME B $556,750 9 Mackie Wayne D DIR Organogenesis ORGO B $366,211 10 Katz Samuel L DIR Pennantpark FR Cap PFLT B $285,408

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Lal Family Partners BO Estee Lauder EL JS* $392,000,000 2 Spiegel Evan CEO, DIR, BO Snap SNAP AS $33,350,638 3 Hood Amy VP, CFO Microsoft MSFT S $16,988,656 4 Nadella Satya CEO, DIR Microsoft MSFT AS $13,697,323 5 Cabral Timothy S CFO Veeva Systems VEEV AS $6,663,109 6 Wood Anthony J CEO, CB, BO Roku ROKU AS $5,427,025 7 Wilke Jeffrey A CEO Amazon.com AMZN AS $4,480,255 8 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $3,760,903 9 Palmer Sheryl CB, CEO, DIR Taylor Morrison Home TMHC AS $3,646,725 10 Ittycheria Dev CEO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,461,447

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.