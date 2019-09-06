Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/5/19

|
Includes: ADES, COT, ELAN, LILA, PFLT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/5/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)
  • Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
  • Cott (COT)
  • Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Liberty Latin America (LILA)
  • Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC)
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)
  • At Home (HOME)
  • Veeva Systems (VEEV)
  • Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
  • Snap (SNAP)
  • Roku (ROKU)
  • Microsoft (MSFT)
  • MongoDB (MDB)
  • Estee Lauder (EL)
  • CarGurus (CARG)
  • Amazon.com (AMZN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Velan Capital

BO

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

PGNX

B

$2,317,447

2

Simmons Jeffrey N

CEO, DIR

Elanco Animal Health

ELAN

B

$2,011,163

3

Barry John F

CEO, DIR, BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$1,508,180

4

Walrath Michael

DIR

Yext

YEXT

B

$1,402,326

5

Zinterhofer Eric Louis

DIR

Liberty Latin America

LILA

B

$1,057,036

6

Harrington Thomas

CEO

Cott

COT

B

$1,004,940

7

Alta Fundamental Advisers

DIR

Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADES

B

$620,044

8

Sosin Clifford

BO

At Home

HOME

B

$556,750

9

Mackie Wayne D

DIR

Organogenesis

ORGO

B

$366,211

10

Katz Samuel L

DIR

Pennantpark FR Cap

PFLT

B

$285,408

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lal Family Partners

BO

Estee Lauder

EL

JS*

$392,000,000

2

Spiegel Evan

CEO, DIR, BO

Snap

SNAP

AS

$33,350,638

3

Hood Amy

VP, CFO

Microsoft

MSFT

S

$16,988,656

4

Nadella Satya

CEO, DIR

Microsoft

MSFT

AS

$13,697,323

5

Cabral Timothy S

CFO

Veeva Systems

VEEV

AS

$6,663,109

6

Wood Anthony J

CEO, CB, BO

Roku

ROKU

AS

$5,427,025

7

Wilke Jeffrey A

CEO

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$4,480,255

8

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$3,760,903

9

Palmer Sheryl

CB, CEO, DIR

Taylor Morrison Home

TMHC

AS

$3,646,725

10

Ittycheria Dev

CEO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,461,447

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.