Brookfield Renewable Partners And TerraForm Power: 2 Fast-Growing, Recession-Proof, High-Yield Stocks You Can Trust

So let's take a look at why both BAM led YieldCos deserve a spot on your watchlist and, at the right price, potentially in your diversified income portfolio.

NextEra and Brookfield have the operational expertise, as well as mountains of low-cost liquidity available, to support their yieldCos in all economic and market conditions.

YieldCos, renewable energy utilities, are the best way for high-yield investors to cash in on the decades-long mega-trend in solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage.

When it comes to safe dividends, nothing beats hard assets, such as real estate, utilities, infrastructure, and renewable energy. YieldCos, renewable energy utilities, are the best way for high-yield investors to cash in on the decades-long mega-trend in solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage.

Of course, you can't just buy any yieldCo - if you want to sleep well at night confident in the security of your payout, including during future recessions, when credit markets tighten and liquidity traps become a major concern.

This is why we only recommend well-managed names, backed by proven sponsors such as NextEra Energy (NEE) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and TerraForm Power (TERP) are two Brookfield Asset Management led yieldCos that have crushed the market this year (as well as most other utilities).

That's largely been due to a falling rate induced flight to safety/defensive rally in quality defensive stocks. But under the world-class management of Brookfield, the best hard asset manager in the world, BEP has not just beaten the market this year, but since its inception 20 years ago in Canada.

Besides more than doubling the market since inception, BEP has been 45% less volatile than the S&P 500, resulting in a superior reward/risk ratio.

Due to the massive 2019 rally, TERP is currently a "hold" (about 22% overvalued), but BEP remains 24% undervalued and thus a "good buy" that has the potential to deliver 13% to 21% CAGR total returns over the next five years. That's both in-line with its own historical returns and management's long-term 12% to 15% CAGR return target (the official goal for all Brookfield stocks).

So let's take a look at why both BAM-led YieldCos deserve a spot on your watchlist and, at the right price, potentially in your diversified income portfolio.

Brookfield Renewable Partners: The Grand Daddy Of YieldCos And The Best Management Team In The Industry

Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of BAM's many publicly-traded LPs/REITs, which it manages in exchange for a base management fee incentive distribution rights (like an MLP) and a performance fee.

$20 million annual base management fee

1.25% of market cap above a certain hurdle rate

15% of distributions above $0.375 per quarter

25% of distributions above $.4225 per quarter

The yieldCo is structured similar to an MLP (it uses a K-1 tax form) but as an LP whose assets are themselves LPs. This eliminates UBTI making BEP safe to own in retirement accounts.

The long-term growth plan involves a 70% FFO payout ratio, which BEP has struggled with in recent years (due to drought) but which it achieved in Q2 and came close (75%) in the first half of 2019 (85% on an annualized basis) courtesy of 35% FFO/unit growth over the past year. Cash flow available for distribution (which factors in asset sales and maintenance capital requirements) was 68% for the first half of the year.

In exchange for those management fees (BEP is effectively a publicly-traded hedge fund run by the Berkshire of hard assets), investors get to ride along with Brookfield Asset Management, the best hard asset manager in the world (and one of the best dividend stocks you can buy today).

BEP IPOd in 2005 (Canadian ticker has been around for 20 years and delivered 16% CAGR total returns), making it the oldest and largest yieldCo in America. BEP owns $47 billion in assets including:

882 power generating facilities around the globe (15 countries on four continents)

17.5 GW of total power capacity

75% of capacity is from hydroelectric dams on 82 global river systems

Owning BEP is about cashing in on green energy, and in terms of CO2 emissions per unit of energy produced, Brookfield Renewable has the greenest fleet in the industry.

BEP began with 100% hydropower focus and has steadily diversified into wind and solar as well as pumped storage energy storage (the future of renewable energy). It's also expanding internationally, with an increasing focus on Asia and Latin America.

What ultimately supports the recession-resistant payout is that 86% of cash flow is under long-term power purchase agreements or PPAs, almost all with investment-grade utilities around the world.

BEP's goal is to grow organic cash flow 6% to 11% annually and distributions 5% to 9% over the long term, and as with all Brookfield stocks, management is very good at delivering on its guidance.

And also like all Brookfield stocks, cash flow growth and distribution/dividend growth guidance is only based on organic growth (1GW of current or potential projects its planning), not the M&A that Brookfield is famous for pulling off so well. To date management estimates about 80% of its actual FFO/share growth has come from M&A, showing just how conservative this guidance is.

But what we love about BEP is not just the stable nature of its cash flow supporting a generous, safe and steadily rising distribution, but the yieldCos massive long-term growth potential.

Management estimates that in just the 15 countries it's in now, moving to 100% renewable energy would result in an $11 trillion addressable market. In reality, clean energy targets are not close to 100% and it will take decades to even approach 30% or 50%.

But those still yield massive investment opportunities for BEP, which has invested a total of $3.5 billion over the past 5.5 years. Aiding it in its growth ambitions is the only investment-grade credit rating in the industry (BBB+ from S&P). Combined with the financial war chest that BAM wields ($49.2 billion in total liquidity) that means BEP has the best access to low-cost capital of any yieldCo you can buy.

BEP's balance sheet has $8.7 billion in debt and is well managed, with nicely staggered maturities, on its 94% long-term fixed-rate debt, which has an average maturity of 10 years. Like all Brookfield stocks (and BAM itself) it uses non-recourse, self-amortizing project-level debt (77% of the balance sheet), which Brookfield has safely used for more than 30 years.

This kind of debt is similar to a commercial mortgage, with loans being serviced and paid off by the projects themselves. If something goes wrong and the debt can't be paid, BEP hands over the assets and borrowers can't go after its other cash flow.

The corporate-level debt investors are responsible for amounts to 23% of the total, resulting in an effective debt/capital ratio of 16% and a corporate interest coverage ratio of 8.7. For comparison, the median US utility has 54% debt to capital and a 2.73 interest coverage ratio.

In other words, there's very little risk to the payout from BEP's debt (average interest rate 5.4%), which is why it enjoys that BBB+ credit rating, $2.5 billion in current liquidity and $5 billion in additional liquidity courtesy of its connection to BAM. It also periodically recycles assets at a nice profit, $780 million worth over the last two years.

In a rapidly-growing and capital intensive industry such as this, access to low-cost capital is everything and BAM has the largest war chest by far. In Q2 alone it secured $1.4 billion in non-recourse financing at a profitable 5.4% interest rate (cash yields on new projects are more than double that).

According to managing director Wyatt Hartley (provided by BAM) BEP plans to take advantage of record-low corporate borrowing rates to refinance its debt, extending its duration while lowering its overall interest rates. That will only make it easier for BEP to grow FFO/share faster over time, resulting in a steadily safe distribution courtesy of ever-larger retained cash flow.

And of course, as with all Brookfield stocks, organic growth potential is augmented by numerous profitable investment opportunities courtesy of BAM's global reach.

In Q2 alone BEP

Invested 350 million CAD in fellow Canadian utility TransAlta (TAC) convertible securities (part of a 750 million CAD total investment that's being done in tranches)

Acquired 210 MW of Indian wind power assets for $70 million

Entered into a $500 joint venture ($125 million BEP share) with KKR to invest in X-Elio, one of the world's largest solar project developers (6.5 GW growth backlog it's working on)

The X-Elio/KKR JV is for a 6.5 GW portfolio of solar projects (current and planned). That deal calls for 650 MW of capacity to be constructed over the next five years with the remainder representing a much longer growth runway.

Such projects have generally netted BEP 17% to 20% CAGR rates of returns, against a cash cost of capital of about 6%. Over the long term, BEP's CEO (also from BAM) Sachin Shah believes the yieldCo will be able to generate about 15% CAGR rates of return.

"So if you look at the bulk of the portfolio in the near term, it’s really completing the under-construction assets, which we would say we could do at low double-digit U.S. dollar returns and in the pipeline, we would expect building out at high-teems return. " BEP CEO (emphasis added)

Most utilities are lucky to earn double-digit rates of return, much less 15%, which Brookfield is able to do thanks to its value focus and global playground (higher profitability in emerging markets).

Basically, BEP is the safest yieldCo you can own, with the longest growth runway, courtesy of targeting virtually every form of renewable power all over the world. If you are looking for a high-yield way to cash in on renewable energy then BEP at today's valuation is one of the best choices in the industry.

TerraForm Power: Brookfield Has Raised This High-Yield YieldCo From The Ashes And Is Delivering The Goods

TERP is 65% owned by BEP and also run by Brookfield who bought it in late 2017 after its former sponsor, SunEdison (once the largest solar developer on earth) bankrupted itself by growing fast with too much debt (and nearly taking both its yieldCos down with it).

BAM installed managing director John Stinebaugh as CEO at TERP, a man with more than 20 years of infrastructure experience, specializing in energy generation.

As CFO BAM sent over Michael Tebbutt, a senior Brookfield exec who was the former CFO of Brookfield Properties (one of BAM's earlier LPs specializing in US real estate). Before that Mr. Tebbutt was the vice president of finance and chief financial officer of Brookfield Infrastructure Asia Pacific’s operations. In other words, this man knows how to manage complex hard asset finances well, including safe uses of self-amortizing non-recourse debt for which Brookfield is famous for.

Valerie Hannah is a former exec from BEP Brookfield installed as COO in charge of daily operations and cost-cutting efficiency policies (more on that in a second).

The bottom line is that Brookfield is a master value investor and turnaround artist, consistently buying quality income-producing assets that have been mismanaged at a discount and then fixing them up through superior management and operational execution.

Today TERP owns $8.6 billion in assets comprised of 3.75 GW of solar (36%) and wind power (64%) projects in North America, South America, and Europe.

BEP has helped to clean up TERP's finances including with $1.6 billion in corporate financing and getting it a revolving credit facility with LIBOR +2% (much lower than it had under SunEdison).

It also helped TERP return to growth via a $650 million investment in TERP that allowed it to acquire Saeta Yield, a European yieldCo with wind and solar assets in Spain, Portugal, and Uruguay. That BEP investment was part of the total $1.2 billion TERP acquisition of 1GW of assets which boosted its total renewable energy capacity by a whopping 40%.

Better yet, the structure of that deal (which included a $550 million loan guarantee from BEP) is designed to allow TERP to eventually lower its leverage ratio to 4.0 to 5.0 the industry norm. At the end of Q2 2019, TERP had $840 million in corporate liquidity, total liquidity of $1.1 billion and its leverage ratio was 7.5, down from about 13 before Brookfield rescued it in 2017.

Thanks to Brookfield's mastery of non-recourse debt (85% at TERP) and ample access to low-cost borrowing, TERP enjoys an average interest rate of 4.9%, which it plans to lower over time via refinancing debt at record low corporate rates. Zero debt is maturing until 2022, eliminating refinancing risk when recession risk will be highest (2020 and 2021).

Thanks to that Saeta acquisition, TERP saw its cash flow explode in Q2, up a staggering 57%, which resulted in its CAFD payout ratio (yieldCo equivalent of AFFO) falling to 91%.

Further helping boost cash flow was the major cost-cutting initiative BEP undertook at TERP, including switching 15 of its 16 North American wind farms to a new long-term GE service agreement, which alone boosts CAFD by $5 million per year.

Management (provided by BEP via BAM) plans to ultimately outsource all wind farm services under such long-term contracts, which it says can double those cost savings, and in addition to other efficiency-boosting moves, boost CAFD by $53 million per year. For context, that means cost savings alone, courtesy of Brookfield's legendary operating prowess, could drive 25% cash flow growth for TERP.

Speaking of cash flow, TERP's is highly stable courtesy of 96% of future capacity being under long-term PPAs, averaging 13-year remaining maturity.

56% with public utilities

26% with government institutions

13% with financial institutions

6% commercial and industrial customers

93% of contracts are with investment-grade counterparties.

That growth was especially impressive given that North American wind production was 8% below historical norms, highlighting the benefits to global diversification which is another Brookfield hallmark.

TERP plans to completely self fund its growth (zero equity issuances required) purely with retained cash flow (80% to 85% payout ratio is the long-term target, also the standard for the industry) and asset sales.

"These investments should be fundable through internally generated cash flow. As a result, TerraForm Power should not need to issue any debt or equity capital to meet its growth target over the next four years." - Chad Greene, TERP head of IR, Q1 2019 conference call

That long-term self-funding plan calls for delivering dividend lovers 5% to 8% payout growth through at least 2022. But if TERP shares keep on roaring higher, it's possible accretive equity issuances could speed up TERP's timetable for achieving a safe payout and leverage ratio, and earning it an upgrade to a level 9/11 blue chip on my three-factor quality scale.

Per Brookfield's proven ability at hyper-accretive M&A (it has averaged 19% CAGR returns over the past 17 years on its investments), TerraForm is now rumored, according to Bloomberg, to be considering buying Pattern Energy (PEGI), a high-quality wind focused yieldCo that has been bedeviled by a liquidity trap. PEGI has confirmed that it's in negotiations to sell itself, though obviously there's no guarantee that such a deal will actually occur, nor that TERP would be the winning bidder (BAM, like Buffett, never overpays for an asset).

If this acquisition were to take place TERP would combine its portfolio with PEGI's 2.8 GW of North American and Japanese wind farms. More importantly, Brookfield has proven it's very good at lowering costs through synergistic scale benefits in an effort to boost TERP's profitability (including via cleaning up the balance sheet to reduce interest expenses). If TERP acquires PEGI, via a BEP led deal, then its 5% to 8% dividend growth guidance could extend far beyond 2022.

But even if the PEGI deal never happens, Brookfield doesn't want to wait for large scale accretive investment opportunities for TERP.

In Q2 TerraForm, courtesy of BAM, was able to strike a $720 million deal to acquire 320 MW of distributed generation (small scale solar) capacity in the US from Altagas, including 17-year PPAs with investment-grade utilities. The deal will be mostly financed with the revolving credit facility provided by BEP, and then converted to non-recourse debt later. This deal doubles TERP's distributed generation business and extends its average DG contracts to 14-year in duration and is expected to generate long-term annual returns on investment of about 10%.

TERP, like all Brookfield stocks, uses opportunistic asset sales to reinvest profits into higher-yielding investments. It's planning on selling eight solar projects in South Africa this year, plus some in Thailand and Malaysia (acquired when BAM bought TerraForm Global out of bankruptcy) for total proceeds of $180 million.

Basically, if you are looking for a generous source of safe and steadily growing yield that benefits from the global gold rush into renewable energy, and don't want to deal with K-1 tax forms (TRP uses a 1099 and pays qualified dividends) TERP is a great choice, at the right price.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Generous, Safe And Growing Yields And Double-Digit Return Potential For Decades To Come (If You Buy At The Right Price)

Our valuation model is based on two fundamental principles. The first is Ben Graham's maxim that over the long term the market is a weighing machine that properly "weighs the substance of a company." The other is that a company is only worth what investors are willing to pay for it (over the long term).

The basic template of my valuation model looks like this.

5-year average yield

10-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average P/OCF (P/FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow (P/AFFO for REITs)

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

We use a combination of historical metric analysis including dividend yield theory (beating the market with blue chip dividend stocks alone since 1966) and important fundamental metrics that look at earnings and cash flow.

Not all these metrics are appropriate for all industries (yieldCo PEs are meaningless for example) and sometimes consensus estimates for a particular year are not available.

Next, we line up a company's fundamentals and expected growth rates with time periods in which similar conditions were present, thus minimizing the chance that "this time is different" and a company's valuation multiples not mean reverting to expected levels.

The range of all fair values likely includes the true worth of a stock based on this year's expected results and dividend. The average of all of them is our reasonable approximation of what it's worth today.

Company Quality Score Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) Brookfield Renewable Partners 9/11 (Blue Chip) 5.5% $38 $50 24% 12% to 18% TerraForm Power 8/11 (above-average quality) 4.7% $17 $13.5 -22% 7% to 9%

With BEP my model estimates the yieldCo is worth about $50 today, which means it's currently trading at a 24% discount, which makes it a good buy under my quality-based classification system.

Dividend Sensei Quality-Based Valuation Classifications

Quality Score Example What It Means Good Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 CVS Health(CVS) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens(WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 Philip Morris International(PM) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments(TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

My quality scoring system is calibrated so that level 7/11 is equal to the average dividend-paying US corporation, which tend to avoid cutting dividends during recessions. The modern era, since 1980, and excluding the Financial Crisis, has seen average quality companies cut their dividends by 2% or less during economic downturns.

The higher the quality of a company the smaller the margin of safety I require to upgrade it from a "reasonable buy" (fair value) to a good buy, strong buy or very strong buy.

BEP's fundamentals give it blue-chip quality and thus a 24% discount to fair value makes it a good buy.

Now TERP is trickier to value because its historical valuations are a mess, owing to nearly going bankrupt due to SunEdison's horrible management. It's level 8 quality is due to average dividend safety owing to the greater uncertainty surrounding PPA renewals once existing contracts expire (see risk section).

BEP is dominated by hydro power, for which prices are far more stable, and thus there's less uncertainty about future cash flow. As for valuing TERP (whose average yield has been 7% due to the SunEdison era), we're using our analysis of its fundamentals in the future to assign it a fair value yield of 6%, based on what other yieldCos have historically traded at.

This means that TERP is currently richly priced and a "hold." You aren't likely to lose money if you buy TERP today, as long as you can wait 5 years-plus. Management's long-term 5% to 8% dividend growth guidance for TERP means that at fair value (6% yield) it would likely deliver 13% to 14% CAGR long-term returns. That's right in-line with BAM's 12% to 15% CAGR total return targets for all its LPs, yieldCos, and REITs.

Today, the overvaluation means that TERP is likely to see 2% to 4% CAGR valuation contraction that will result in about 7% to 9% CAGR total returns. JPMorgan Asset Management estimates 5.3% CAGR total returns for the S&P 500 over the next 10 to 15 years (which I consider reasonable). Thus TERP might still beat the market, but I can only recommend BEP today due to its far more attractive valuation.

That valuation means that the 12% total returns generated by 5.5% yield plus about 6.5% long-term distribution growth will likely also be augmented by multiple expansion potentially boosting total returns to 13% to 21% CAGR.

The conservative end of our total return forecast is created using just 5% cash flow growth and assumes a return to the yieldCos low historical 4.3 P/EBITDA ratio. Management is guiding for 6% to 11% organic growth (doesn't include M&A) and analysts expect 8% cash flow growth. But even these conservative estimates show BEP likely to deliver 13% CAGR total returns.

If BEP delivers on the upper end of guidance (11% growth) then a reversion to its historical 4.3 P/EBITDA would deliver about 21% CAGR total returns, when factoring in the potential for BEP to become overvalued and grow slightly faster through M&A. That's about three times what JPM expects from the S&P 500 over the next 10 to 15 years.

But before you buy any stock, you first need to consider its risk profile and whether or not you're comfortable with it.

Risks To Keep In Mind

There are three kinds of risks all investors need to keep in mind.

Fundamental risk : Permanent impairment of the business model, can result in dividend cuts or a stock going to zero (Buffett's definition of risk)

Valuation risk : Overpaying for a quality company that grows as expected, but multiple contraction results in disappointing returns that don't meet your needs

Volatility risk: Poor planning/asset allocation/emotional angst causes you to sell a quality company, bought at a good to great price, at a loss (usually during a short-term downturn)

TERP's biggest fundamental risk stems from three sources. First, it requires access to ample amounts of low-cost capital (mostly debt) to fund its ambitious growth plans. TERP has a BB- junk bond credit rating from S&P (most yieldCos are junk bond rated due to high leverage ratios).

Now it should be pointed out that BAM has over 30 years of experience with self-amortizing, non-recourse, project-level debt. This kind of mortgage like debt is used in all of its private equity funds and LPs/YieldCos/REITs, and BAM was able to safely navigate the Financial Crisis with zero payout cuts either for itself or any of its publicly traded equities.

According to Moody's, corporate bond yields are at their lowest level in 63 years (3.77% recent average for all investment-grade debt). TERP has a BB- rating, meaning its current borrowing costs as closer to 4%. That's still very low compared to 9%-plus cash yields on new solar projects.

And BEP's BBB+ credit rating means that its current borrowing costs are closer to 3%. What this means is that the world is awash in low-cost liquidity right now and bond investors are not worried about recession causing much higher default rates. But note that during periods of high economic fear, such as 2012, 2016 and the Financial Crisis, bond spreads (yields minus risk-free 10-year US treasury yields) blow out, resulting in periods of much higher interest rates.

Junk bonds (blue line) see the largest spikes in risk-premia, which means that, in the event of a severe recession, TERP might find it harder to borrow at profitable rates to achieve its 5% to 9% long-term cash flow growth rate.

Another fundamental risk for TERP (and to a rising extent for BEP as it moves into solar and wind projects) is PPA rollover risk. Long-term contracts eventually expire and most are for 20 to 25 years initially. But solar assets are generally good for 30 years and wind turbines can last even longer.

When PPAs expire falling solar/wind power costs (one of the big reasons for their rapid growth) can serve as a significant headwind for growth. BEP's large hydro base means it will never likely experience a significant cash flow disruption from PPA rollovers (though droughts can hurt cash flow and raise the payout ratio). TERP, being solar and wind focused, will need to keep growing rapidly so that PPA resets at lower power prices don't significantly impact its cash flow and payout safety.

Right now TERP's asset base is relatively new, highly diversified (minimizing risk from black swan events like PG&E's bankruptcy) and its access to low-cost equity and debt capital is firmly intact.

We're less worried about TERP's future during a recession than we are for some other yieldCos (like AY or PEGI) due to Brookfield's massive war chest ($49.2 billion in total liquidity at BAM). But just be aware that TERP's weaker balance sheet and less diversified business model makes it a riskier stock than BEP.

One final risk for both TERP and BEP over the long-term is the downside of super-low or negative interest rates, which is asset bubbles in hard assets. Here's what TERP's CEO wrote in the most recent investor letter:

Amid slowing economic growth and the specter of a prolonged trade war, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut in more than a decade, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond yield has declined to below 2%. Similarly, in Europe, the ECB is considering new measures, including forms of quantitative easing, to stimulate growth as industrial production decelerates rapidly. In light of this, we anticipate a low-interest-rate environment in our target markets of North America and Western Europe for the foreseeable future. With investor appetite for yield, we believe renewable power assets with long-term contracts will continue to be bid at high valuations, resulting in downward pressure on rates of return." - TERP CEO (emphasis added)

The good news is Brookfield has several levers to pull to counteract such headwinds, including cost savings via economies of scale (as it's already done at TERP) plus contrarian value investing, for which it's already legendarily good at. But should negative yields drive a large enough asset bubble, future returns might prove lower than Brookfield has delivered over the last 17 years.

TERP also faces significant valuation risk, given its 52% rally this year. Remember that this has mostly been induced by crashing bond yields sending investors flocking into quality defensive dividend stocks like utilities. In August, long-duration US treasuries (20 years-plus) rallied 10.5%, the fourth-best monthly gain in 46 years.

BEP has also benefited from this phenomenon, but it's discount to fair value means it has lower short-term volatility risk and buying today is a reasonable and prudent proposition.

In terms of volatility risk, all stocks, even defensive utilities like these, can be volatile when market fear peaks.

BEP, TERP, Dividend Aristocrats And Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

BEP is the higher quality yieldCo, with the stronger balance sheet, and longest track record, yet fell 22% during the late 2018 correction. TERP fell just 13%, proving more defensive than even the legendary dividend aristocrats (16% decline).

But note that even utilities, which had been up 7% in mid December (due to crashing yields) ended up plunging 10% in the final few weeks of the correction.

We highlight this to remind you that, despite what the media says, no dividend stock is a true bond alternative. MINT, SCHZ, SPTL, the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings owns in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio, went up 1.8% during the worst correction in a decade. Bonds are negatively correlated to stocks over the last 20 years, and those three ETFs have a -.25 beta (equally weighted) over the past 10 years.

In other words, if you want a hedge against falling stock prices (such as retirees needing to sell assets to fund expenses) you can't rely on any stock to go up in a falling market.

Bonds can be volatile at times as well, especially long-duration US Treasuries which have twice fallen as much as 20% in a year since 1926. But that's nothing compared to the peak 57% decline in the S&P 500 during the Great Recession. And since 1945 bonds have remained stable or gone up in 94% of years the S&P 500 has closed negative.

Now contrast that performance with how BEP has done during corrections and bear markets.

BEP held up relatively well during the Great Recession but has been more volatile in corrections since then. Over the past 12 years, it has suffered two bear markets, three corrections, and three pullbacks of 5% to 9.9%.

And like any stock BEP (and TERP for which we have little useful data since BAM took over) can experience significant monthly declines, including outright monthly corrections:

September 2008: -11.8% (market -8.9%)

October 2008: -14.8% (market -16.8%)

October 2018: -9.9% (market -6.9%)

December 2018: -9.5% (market -6.5%)

We don't present this historical volatility data to scare you out of owning BEP (or TERP, whose valuation exposes it to larger corrections than BEP right now). We just want to emphasize the importance of owning any dividend stock in a properly constructed portfolio that uses the right asset allocation and risk management for equities (sector, industry and position weighting) for your personal risk tolerance.

Bottom Line: BEP and TERP Are Two of The Best YieldCos You Can Own Over The Long-Term

When it comes to cashing in on renewable energy yieldCos are a great choice for high-yield seeking investors.

BUT due to the danger of liquidity traps, we recommend sticking with just those sponsored by proven industry champions like NextEra Energy Partners, TerraForm Power and Brookfield Renewable Partners.

NextEra and Brookfield have the operational expertise, as well as mountains of low-cost liquidity available to support their yieldCos in all economic and market conditions.

Better yet, both also have proven to always deliver on guidance, which means safe payouts (NEP and TERP don't use K1s, BEP does), that grow like clockwork for many years or likely decades, backed up by recession-resistant cash flow.

Today TERP is overvalued and a "hold" that's likely to deliver disappointing 7% to 9% CAGR total returns from today's elevated levels. But BEP is significantly undervalued and thus possibly capable of delivering 13% to 21% CAGR total returns earning it a good buy classification.

