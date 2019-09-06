Overstock.com: Already 2 Months In The Black And Likely To Surprise

SEC inquiry is likely to come to an end soon opening the door to a sale of the retail operation.

Overstock.com is likely to beat earnings estimates, surprise most and show much higher profitability in Q3 and Q4.

Google's Diversity update has had a negative impact on competitors like Wayfair and even Amazon.

There was a large scale increase in traffic and associated revenue starting at the beginning of Q3 with long-term implications for Overstock.com.

Large Scale Increase in Traffic to Overstock.com beginning in July

Unbeknownst to most investors following Overstock.com (OSTK), the retailer has seen a very large increase in retail web traffic starting at the beginning of the present fiscal quarter (Q3).

The increase coincides with updates to Google's search algorithm. The updates in question are the June core update and another one called Google's Diversity Update.

One of the objectives of the update was to limit the number of times a domain can appear in a single search engine result page (SERP). While Wayfair (W) and Amazon (AMZN), as examples, enjoyed many positions on the same SERP for many years now, Overstock.com did not.

As a result, Wayfair and Amazon lost traffic while Overstock.com saw a net gain from the update.

While the update seemed to have a minor impact in many categories of search traffic and associated site categories, this was not the case in the Home Goods and Home Furnishings categories where the amount of traffic that shifted between retailers was dramatic.

The impact of this shift was felt only minimally in Q2 but will have a large impact on the top and bottom line for all of the aforementioned retailers in Q3.

The retailer most heavily impacted in this category was Overstock.com.

The difference in search traffic being funneled into Overstock.com when comparing the full month prior to the change, May 2019, vs. the full month following the change, July 2019, represents a full 50% increase.

The difference in mobile search traffic being funneled into Overstock.com when comparing the full month prior to the change, May 2019, vs. the full month following the change, July 2019, represents a full 30% increase.

It is important to note that it is very unlikely that these changes will be undone and that there would be a reversion to less diverse Google SERPs. What is more likely is that the effect will be compounded, and pages positively impacted by the update will rise further as they attract more interactions from users.

Based on the distribution of traffic coming to Overstock.com from various sources including organic search, paid search, PLAs (product listing ads), social, referral, direct, and Email, the combined result of increases in organic search represents a 20% increase in overall traffic.

Traffic types convert at different rates: search traffic has an above-average conversion rate while, as an example, social media traffic has a below-average conversion rate. As a result, one can conservatively say that such an increase in search traffic will yield a 20% increase in sales. The increase in question comes free of any charge to the Overstock.com.

The company has achieved a 20% gross profit margin:

In Q2, Overstock.com saw a free cash flow (FCF) of ($20.86M). The shortfall was mostly due to expenses associated with Medici Ventures including tZERO and other blockchain technology ventures which had a Pre-tax loss of ($19.2M) for a diluted net loss per share of ($.69).

The breakdown of EBITDA was as follows in Q2 of 2019:

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure): ($13.1M) Adjusted EBITDA - Overstock.com Retail: $1.6M Adjusted EBITDA - tZERO and other Subsidiaries: ($14.7M)



According to my estimates, the revenue generated by the additional search traffic should yield a Q3 2019 upside surprise of a minimum of $.32 per share. What I believe to be a more likely outcome, based on many years of digital marketing and Ecommerce experience in the home furnishings space, is that this traffic is more valuable than that and the upside surprise will be closer to my median estimate of $.55 per share from an additional $20M in retail profits.

One measurement that strongly supports the higher number of $.55 per share is a 32% increase in traffic from Overstock.com to one of their main payment processors, namely PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). No more than 7% of that increase would be explained by seasonality.

Large scale increases in organic search, at the top of the digital marketing funnel, tend to improve conversion rates across many other channels.

During the same time frame, Overstock.com has moved up 658 positions in Alexa's global website ranking. This is primarily a result of increases in organic or free search traffic and the site now ranks 326th in the US.

The competition lost business to Overstock.com

The same update affected Wayfair adversely. Heavy losses incurred by Wayfair in the pursuit of market share acquisition will be compounded by the loss of free search traffic.

Mobile search traffic was impacted even more adversely than desktop search results. Mobile search is where the customer starts the shopping process:

The overlap between Overstock.com and Wayfair in terms of traffic sources is roughly 50%, but Wayfair is four times the size in terms of visitors to the site. It is safe to say that much of the traffic gained by Overstock.com was lost by Wayfair.

Keep in mind that the summer months and early fall typically bring a seasonal increase in traffic to Wayfair.

Amazon was also affected negatively by the change. Some of this traffic in the home goods category will be absorbed by Overstock.com, as well, due to the overlap in SERPs.

Growth concerns which have recently plagued Amazon in the markets will likely worsen as Google moves the algorithm in a direction that favors a broader number of retailers.

All of these results are corroborated by other sources including Ahrefs.com and Similarweb.com.

Profitability improvements and wrapping up the SEC inquiry will have a positive impact on the sale of Overstock.com

As stated by Charles Gasparino in this video on Fox Business, Guggenheim Partners is working on the sale of Overstock.com. One of the main hindrances to the sale has been the SEC inquiry dealing with one of Overstock.com's Medici Ventures subsidiaries, tZERO.

In an interview with Fox Business, Overstock.com interim CEO Jonathan Johnson stated:

We haven't had requests for information for almost a year," he also characterized the SEC inquiry as "almost dormant."

Due to the end of the SEC's fiscal year in September, I believe that this inquiry will likely be wrapped up in the next few weeks rather than carrying over into 2020.

An end to the SEC inquiry, combined with improved profitability from free traffic yielding a second earnings surprise (following the Q2 surprise), will greatly improve not only the chances of selling the retail arm but also improve its valuation.

Much of the thesis highlighted by short sellers of Overstock.com has to do with the company burning through cash reserves. These new developments will eliminate those concerns.

Finally, the drama revolving around the recently departed CEO of Overstock.com, Patric Byrne, has created a 40% dip in the stock price following a surprise beat in earnings. As stated previously, those earnings did not benefit from the increase in free traffic discussed here, which will impact Q3 and Q4.

Interestingly, as of this writing, there are only 2,500 shares of Overstock.com remaining for short sellers to borrow, while the valuation of the company is quite attractive. Short sellers of Overstock.com may not be aware of this 50% increase in organic search traffic.

Following the cost-cutting measures that were taken early this year, Overstock.com's retail arm is a cash machine. Cash flow at Overstock.com has likely improved much further thanks to the increased diversity in search results.

A possible challenge to this thesis could come from an unforeseen increase in expenses incurred by Medici Ventures, the company's blockchain technology arm. This is, however, unlikely, as Overstock.com's Interim CEO Jonathan Johnson recently stated in an interview with DeseretNews, "Overstock has put a little bit over $200 million into blockchain, but that amount will slow now that the companies are more mature."

