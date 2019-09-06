Micron: Assessing The Direction Of Memory Prices

5G smartphones and a rebound in data center spend will be catalysts for improved NAND and DRAM prices.

In the past few days, two banks raised price targets for Micron Technology (MU) based in memory price stabilizations. Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho wrote Q4 DRAM price action suggests a trough, and he thinks the Japan-Korea trade issues are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on supplies. Deutsche has a Buy rating and $55 price target on Micron. The company has an Outperform average.

Mizuho says supply chain checks suggest positive trends for memory chips with improving NAND pricing trends and stabilizing DRAM pricing. Analyst Vijay Rakesh raised MU’s target from $44 to $50.

A recovery in the DRAM market in second half 2019 has been anticipated based Micron Technology's guidance given at its December 2018 earnings call. In its Q2 2019 earnings call on March 20, 2019, CEO Mehrotra provided an update in his guidance for DRAM bit growth, noting:

“we still expect DRAM bit shipments to begin increasing in our fiscal Q3, with demand growth strengthening in the second half of calendar 2019 as most customer inventories are likely to normalize by mid-year.”

In several articles I wrote recently in Seeking Alpha, I attempted to find some driving forces to support CEO Mehrotra’s contention that a recovery would take place, despite falling memory prices, a huge inventory overhang, and a China-U.S. trade war that morphed into a technology war with China’s Huawei as the catalyst.

My most recent Aug. 21, 2019 Seeking Alpha article, entitled “Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver,” discussed the growth in 5G headphones and the increased utilization of memory chips as a strong driver.

In this article, I wanted to take a deep dive into memory prices and illustrate the changes in memory prices between Q1 2016 and Q2 2019 and extend an analysis through Q4 2019, according to data from our report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips.”

Chart 1 shows DRAM ASPs converted to 1Gb equivalents for the three memory companies MU, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF). The variation in prices is due to the DRAM mix of individual companies, but the trend is consistent for all three. One reason is the oligopoly structure of the DRAM companies, adjusting output and prices in tandem.

A comparable plot of NAND ASPs is not as consistent among the three companies, primarily because there's no NAND oligopoly due to the larger number of NAND suppliers. This plot will be available to subscribers in our Marketplace newsletter, which should go online within a week.

Most importantly, while ASPs continue to erode through the Q2 2019 period reported by suppliers (FY Q3 for MU), there's evidence ASPs will stop dropping in Q4.

Chart 1

In Chart 2 I’ve plotted QoQ ASP changes for the DRAM chips by supplier for the same period. ASP growth increased substantially until Q1 2017 for all three companies, followed by a period of smaller growth until Q3 2018 when changes went negative and ASPs started dropping, as correlated in Chart 1.

Chart 2

Chart 3 presents MU’s DRAM ASP changes in a different format, showing the peak in DRAM. However, note that Chart 3 is for MU’s FY instead of CY for Charts 1 and 2. In chart 3, we see that NAND ASPs reached their peak in FY Q4 2017, three quarters earlier than the FY Q3 2017 pea in DRAMs.

Most importantly, ASPs changes for MU’s DRAM and NAND already have begun. Chart 4 shows a similar trend for SSNLF.

Chart 3

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

Data in this article confirm the two upgrades by Deutsche Bank and Mizuho that memory prices have begun stabilizing and QoQ price changes, particularly for NAND, should become positive and improve by year-end 2019. Positive drivers are 5G smartphones and data centers. NAND, which started dropping sooner than DRAM, appears to be recovering sooner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.