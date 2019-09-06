Xiaomi Corporation: Intense Competition And 5G Replacement Cycle Are The Key Headwinds

The internet services business faces challenges from China's economic slowdown and the reduction in internet companies' marketing budgets, but the company is diversifying its advertising client base and revenue streams.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed internet company and smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Corporation (OTCPK:XIACY) (OTCPK:XIACF) [1810:HK] currently trades at 18.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 14.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$8.94 as of September 5, 2019. Xiaomi's current share price is slightly more than half of its IPO price of HK$17 when it listed in July last year. On September 3, 2019, Xiaomi announced a HK$12 billion share repurchase plan, representing approximately 5% of its current market capitalization.

While Xiaomi's share price has fallen significantly since IPO, I am uncertain if this is sufficient to compensate for the near-term headwinds and long-term structural challenges.

In the near-term, competition from Huawei and a slowdown in online advertising spend will hurt Xiaomi's smartphone and internet services business. In the mid-to-long term, Xiaomi has to work very hard to maintain its smartphone market leadership in the 5G era when consumers switch their phones. More importantly, Xiaomi needs to build up its IoT or Internet of Things platform to increase customer stickiness and diversify revenue streams away from smartphone sales.

Xiaomi's valuation re-rating will be very dependent on whether it can successfully transform itself into an internet services and IoT business with a sticky customer base and recurring revenue streams, which will be deserving of a higher valuation than electronics hardware companies and smartphone manufacturers. I prefer to wait and observe the adoption rate of Xiaomi's 5G phones and the company's growth momentum in IoT and internet services, before taking a position in the stock.

Company Description

Started in April 2000 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in July 2018, Xiaomi refers to itself as "an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core."

The Smartphones, IoT & Lifestyle products and Internet Services business segments accounted for 62%, 28% and 9% of the company's 1H2019 revenue, respectively; other revenues contributed the remaining 1% of Xiaomi's top line. Xiaomi generated 28%, 25% and 47% of its 1H2019 gross profit from Smartphones, IoT & Lifestyle products and Internet Services, respectively. Xiaomi is well-balanced geographically with 59.6% of its sales derived from its home market, Mainland China, and the other 40.4% of its revenue from international markets, primarily India, Indonesia, and Western Europe.

Smartphone Market Share Loss In China Due To Intense Competition And 5G Replacement Cycle

As of end-June 2019, Xiaomi was the fourth largest smartphone brand globally with a market share of 9.7%, trailing Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF), Huawei, and Apple (AAPL) which ranked first, second and third, respectively, according to data from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker published on July 31, 2019.

In China, Xiaomi is also the fourth largest smartphone brand in terms of shipments with a domestic market share of 11.9% in 2Q2019. The other top five China smartphone brands Huawei, vivo, OPPO, and Apple boasted market shares of 37.0%, 18.7%, 18.6%, and 6.7%. Notably, Xiaomi's China smartphone market share decreased from 13.9% in 2Q2018 to 11.9% in 2Q2019 and shipments declined -19.3% YoY. In contrast, market leader Huawei saw its market share grow from 27.4% in 2Q2018 to 37.0% in 2Q2019, and the company's shipments increased 27.0% YoY in 2Q2019.

Xiaomi's market share loss and decline in smartphone shipments in China in 2Q2019 were reflected in its most recent quarterly results. In 2Q2019, the company's smartphone revenue increased by a modest 5% YoY to RMB32 billion and global smartphone sales volumes were flat YoY at 32.1 million units.

Xiaomi's weak smartphone sales in China in 2Q2019 are largely attributable to competition from Huawei and consumers holding back purchases of new phones ahead of the 5G replacement cycle.

A June 2019 Bloomberg article quoted Huawei sales and marketing managers saying that they are expecting a decline in international smartphone sales of between 40 and 60 million units this year, due to U.S. sanctions which includes denying Huawei phones access to Android system updates. In response, Huawei has been competing more aggressively in its domestic market, China, which is evidenced by its 1,000 basis points market share gain to 37.0% for 2Q2019.

At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 26, 2019, Xiaomi acknowledged the challenges the company faces in the smartphone market and also emphasized the need to invest in research & development and keep pricing competitive:

Today, the market overall is very challenging...After 9 years of very explosive growth, Xiaomi needs a period of time of adjustment in order to elevate our core competence to a higher level. For example, we are increasing our R&D spending by a very significant amount. Last year, we spent RMB 5.8 billion in R&D. In the first half of 2019, our R&D expense has continued to grow at 30%. In a difficult macro environment, our most important thing to make sure our operations are healthy, increase our operational efficiency and increase our core competence in the key areas that matter...8.1% gross margins for smartphones is a normal number. This is something that -- this is something that's normal. In Q1, we were adjusting our product mix and optimizing our channels. Because the market is -- market conditions are tough, we are making sure that increasing operational efficiency is our key priority...Our gross margin will stay at this level for some time. We need to make sure our pricing remains extremely competitive in the market.

Xiaomi's gross profit for its smartphone segment improved significantly from 3.3% in 1Q2019 to 8.1% in 2Q2019. But further margin expansion in the smartphone segment is unlikely, considering that Xiaomi needs to keep pricing attractive and invest in R&D to remain competitive in the market.

Besides more intense competition from Huawei and limited margin expansion opportunities in the near term, Xiaomi's biggest challenge in the smartphone business is the 5G replacement cycle.

The lack of economic moats in the smartphone business is validated by the fact that there is no market share stability in the smartphone business historically. Former market leaders like Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) have been displaced in the past, and the 5G replacement cycle could see a new round of musical chairs. There is no guarantee that Xiaomi or any of its competitors are able to retain their leading market shares in the smartphone market when 5G deployment starts and consumers buy new smartphones to replace their existing ones.

Xiaomi highlighted the actions it is taking to prepare for the 5G replacement cycle while acknowledging the risk that there could be significant market share gains and losses among the various smartphone brands at its 2Q2019 results briefing on August 26, 2019:

The 5G opportunity is an opportunity and a challenge for every single smartphone maker in the world today...The opportunity for Xiaomi greatly outweighs the challenges. We started investing in 5G R&D starting from 2016. We launched our first 5G phone in Europe in February this year. All the carriers have a -- are using our device in Europe. In September this year, we will launch our second 5G phone and the first 5G phone for the Chinese market. We are very confident in our ability to compete in the 5G era. 5G will bring about a whole new replacement cycle in China..Well, what is difficult to gauge accurately is exactly when will 5G be greatly proliferated. Every time there is a change, such a major change in technology, some device makers will fall behind. This is the challenge that we face. Our management is very aware of this challenge. We talk about this at almost every single of our senior meetings. At this point in time, we are very optimistic and confident. In order to make sure that we are well-equipped to handle the 5G war, 3 months ago, he (founder and CEO Lei Jun) personally became the President of our Chinese business. He personally is now reorganizing our talent pool, including recruiting top talent to join in preparation for the 5G battle. Today, he spends 2/3 of his time in the China region.

Also, Xiaomi is reliant on the supply of chipsets from third party suppliers such as Qualcomm (QCOM). Without the ability to design and develop its own key components, Xiaomi could find it difficult to accelerate product innovation and compete in the premium smartphone segment.

Internet Services Business Faces Slowdown In Online Advertising Spend

The internet services business segment's +15.7% YoY revenue growth for 2Q2019 was below market expectations, and future revenue growth for the segment could slow if the Chinese economy continues to weaken.

In particular, advertising revenue, which accounts for more half of the internet services business segment's top line, saw a -0.6% YoY decline to RMB2.5 billion in 2Q2019, as China's economy and internet companies reduce their advertising spend. Examples include Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and NetEase (NTES) which slashed their respective marketing budgets by -26% and -22%, respectively, YoY in 2Q2019. Xiaomi has made efforts to diversify its advertising client base beyond internet companies by targeting banks and small to medium enterprises.

Xiaomi also explained at its 2Q2019 earnings call how it is leveraging on searches and news feed to increase its number of monthly active users to make itself more attractive to a wider base of advertising clients:

We have built a very significant news feed business within our Internet services. Our news feed business has over 71 million monthly active users on our phones today, and this number has a year-on-year growth of 31%. Our news feed products are ranked #1 in terms of monthly active users on our smartphones. We are also #1 in terms of search queries on our smartphones. We have a few entry points for searches to take place on our smartphone, including our launcher search box, our browser and our negative one screen and our AI assistant. We believe that our leading position in news feed and in search -- the search queries allows us to better diversify our advertiser base in the future. This will allow us to build a more robust Internet advertising business in mainland China, and this will allow us to capture even more growth when market conditions recover.

Also, Xiaomi is also diversifying the revenue mix for its internet services business to be less reliant on advertising spend. Revenue for Xiaomi's Youpin e-commerce platform, fintech business, TV internet services and overseas internet services more than doubled YoY in 2Q19 to account for 36% of the internet services business segment's top line.

Youpin's Gross Merchandise Value or GMV increased 113.9% YoY to RMB3.8 billion for 1H2019. Notably, close to two-thirds of Youpin's GMV was generated from non-Xiaomi smartphone users, implying that Xiaomi has managed to successfully position Youpin as a platform for all Internet users, which is not limited to Xiaomi smartphone users. The fintech business, which provides consumer loans to Xiaomi smartphone users and supply chain financing to the company's suppliers and vendors, delivered a 79.1% YoY growth in revenue to RMB1.4 billion for 1H2019.

Xiaomi's TV internet services had 22.6 million active users in June 2019, and it has more than 3 million paid subscribers as of end-1H2019 representing a YoY increase of 83.1%. With respect to overseas internet services, Xiaomi's internet browser is ranked first in India in terms of monthly active users and overseas internet services ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) grew 133% YoY in 2Q2019.

Nevertheless, an economic slowdown in China is likely to affect all companies and lead to a reduction in advertising spend; advertising revenue is still the largest revenue contributor for the internet services business accounting for over half of the top line. Furthermore, the user base for most of Xiaomi's internet services is still largely made up of Xiaomi smartphone users, so if Xiaomi loses market share in the smartphone business, it could also adversely impact the company's internet service revenue.

IoT Was Fastest Growing Segment In 2Q2019 But Could Slow Down Due To Competition

Xiaomi's IoT business was the best performing segment of the three businesses for 2Q2019. The IoT business saw revenue grow 44.0% YoY to RMB14.9 billion in 2Q2019, which was driven by a 41.1% increase in smart TV shipments to 2.7 million units. For 1H2019, Xiaomi was ranked first in China and fifth globally for smart TV shipments. Other IoT products that Xiaomi sells includes home appliances, laptops, wearable devices and AI (Artificial Intelligence) speakers.

Overall, Xiaomi's IoT business has 196 million connected devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of end-June 2019, and three million users having five or more IoT devices on Xiaomi's IoT platform. The IoT business is crucial to Xiaomi, as it allows the company to increase customer stickiness across its business segments. However, given that IoT is at an early stage of development both in China and international markets, there are many internet companies larger than Xiaomi that are building their own IoT ecosystems by leverage on their respective customer bases. These competitors in China include fellow smartphone manufacturers like Huawei, home appliance company Midea and internet giant Alibaba (BABA) among others. It is too early to conclude who will succeed in this winner-takes-all market where one or a few IoT ecosystems will eventually dominate to become the industry standard.

Xiaomi elaborated on its IoT and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) strategies at the company's 2Q2019 earnings call:

For AIoT, we started building this business 6 years ago, and we have built such a big lead that we think this is the basis of our competitive advantage today. We have a few really key milestones we want to share. First of all, our AI assistant is at 49.9 million MAUs. This is a very big lead across our industry. We have spent a lot of R&D resources on our AI capabilities, a lot of which we are monetizing today. Second, one of the most important IoT devices, televisions, we are #1 in terms of shipment in China and #5 in terms of shipment globally. Our laptop market share is also at more than 8% today. So in terms of this strategy, we started early, and our execution has been very resolute. In order to compete with our peers, we did 3 things last year. First thing is we elevated Smartphone + AIoT dual-engine strategy as our key strategy over the next 2 years. We are also going to devote more than RMB 10 billion of investment to support this strategy. Second, we established the AIoT committee within our company in order to push ahead with the AIoT strategy. Third, we established the IoT platform technical team and have 300 engineers working on it today. Although we don't make our own chipset today, but we were the first company to create our own module many years ago. Our module includes a chipset inside, and we can work with any chipset manufacturer in the world to push ahead for AIoT strategy.

Valuation

Xiaomi trades at 18.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 14.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$8.94 as of September 5, 2019. Xiaomi does not pay a dividend. Xiaomi's current share price is slightly more than half of its IPO price of HK$17.

On September 3, 2019, Xiaomi announced a HK$12 billion share repurchase plan, representing approximately 5% of its current market capitalization. In the announcement, Xiaomi explained why it is doing share buybacks:

The Board believes that a share repurchase in the present conditions will demonstrate the Company's confidence in its own business outlook and prospects and would, ultimately, benefit the Company and create value to the Shareholders. The Board believes that the current financial resources of the Company would enable it to implement the share repurchase while maintaining a solid financial position. The Company considers that a share repurchase reflects the Company's confidence in its current and long term business outlook driven by its internet business model and the execution of the smartphone + AIoT strategy. The Company will continue to provide amazing products with honest prices and is confident that such value proposition will be even more compelling in the current market conditions.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Xiaomi are further market share loss in the China smartphone market, weak advertising spend negatively impacting its internet services revenue and competition from Huawei in the IOT business.

