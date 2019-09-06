EU And U.K. Economic Status September 2019

Investors should shy away from EU and UK equity markets until their respective economies firm up.

EU Conclusion: The EU is in a precarious position. Because it's far more export-dependent, the region has been negatively affected by the global trade slowdown, which has sent the manufacturing sector into a contraction. Consumers are still spending, which is keeping growth modestly positive.

UK Conclusion: Brexit is really hurting the economy. Leading indicators are showing a slowdown. There is a split in the coincidental data, with industrial production flat while strong employment is supporting retail sales growth.

EU Leading Data

Let's begin with the OECD leading indicator: The EU leading indicator has been trending lower for the last year and is now below the reference series indicating below-trend growth.

The Markit Economics Manufacturing PMI is below 50 and is trending lower: Of the "big 4" economies (German, France, Spain, and Italy), only France is above 50, indicating expansion. The individual country reports for Germany, Italy, and Spain all state that production, new orders, and employment are down.

However, the composite index is above 50: Here, the four largest economies are above 50, indicating expansion.

The equity markets have started to move higher: ETFs that track the four biggest economies (the top four charts), the UK (bottom left), and the overall region (bottom right) started to decline at the end of July and consolidated losses in August. They have all started to move higher the last week. The Italian market (top row, second from left) has moved farther due to the formation of a new government which lowered political risk. France (top row, right) has had better economic numbers than its peers, explaining the stronger rise in its market.

Bond markets, however, tell a different story. German and French 10-year bonds are both trading at negative interest rates; Spanish 10-years are at 20 basis points. Only Italy's 10-years are trading with any "meaningful yield," and that term is relative, as Italy's bonds are right below 1%.

EU Leading Indicators Conclusion: the best spin from the above data is that things are improving thanks to the recent increase in equity markets. But the improvements are relative to a very weak economic environment. The EU is far more export-dependent, which means the contractionary manufacturing readings are potentially harmful.

EU Coincidental Data

EU GDP growth is continuing at a modest pace. From Eurostat (emphasis added):

Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 during the second quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2019, GDP had grown by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU28. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 1.2% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, after +1.3% and +1.6% respectively in the previous quarter.

Here's the key data from the report: The lower two rows contain Y/Y data. Over the last four quarters, household consumption has remained steady; government consumption has increased modestly. Investment, exports, and imports have all declined, the latter two fairly significantly.

Unemployment continues to trend lower: Which is supporting rising retail sales: However, industrial production has been stagnant with a modest downward trend over the last year in the Euro (in red). EU coincidental data conclusion: here, the data is mixed. Households continue to spend, which is supporting growth in the region. But the global trade slowdown has sent the manufacturing sector into a contraction, which means about 30% of overall EU growth is weak.

UK Leading Data

The OECD leading indicator is trending lower:

It is also below the reference series, indicating below-trend growth. The leading numbers have been declining for the last two years; the reference series has been moving lower for the last four years.

The Markit Economics manufacturing PMI is below 50: The construction number has dropped sharply while the services number is trending right above 50.

The equity market has moved modestly higher over the last few weeks (see commentary above) while the bond market is trading at low levels.

UK leading indicators conclusion: the data here is, at best, soft. Manufacturing has dropped sharply over the last few months and construction is very weak. Both of these events are due to Brexit increasing the level of economic uncertainty for British business. Services are still growing however.

UK Coincidental Indicators

All data below is from the Office of National Statistics.

UK GDP contracted in the latest month:

Industrial production has been trending sideways with a slightly downward drift for the last two years: However, like the US, UK unemployment is near multi-decade lows: Which is supporting a strong and continuing increase in retail sales: UK coincidental conclusion: the above data is strikingly similar to the US, although with a more pronounced and longer-lasting trend: manufacturing is weak, which is keeping industrial production low. But low unemployment is supporting a solid and continuing increase in retail sales. Unfortunately, for our purposes, the main cause of uncertainty - the Brexit debacle - can't be measured directly. It is surely there, however, and will probably continue to hurt growth going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.