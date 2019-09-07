Put Under Armour On Your Watchlist

Nonetheless, this stock should be on everyone's watchlist as the next economic upswing will very likely push this stock to new highs.

I am a huge fan of Under Armour (UAA) shoes, and I have traded shares of both Under Armour and the German giant adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). Unfortunately, liking a product is not a reason to buy a stock. Despite being a hot consumer product, Under Armour's stock is underperforming the S&P 500 by 8 full points and is down 23% over the past quarter. The company continues to suffer from low sales as the current transformation to full-price items and higher customer service are taking their toll. Nonetheless, margins are improving, and the long-term looks promising. Given the valuation, one should be careful at this point, but the next consumer sentiment rebound should lead to a much higher stock price in my opinion. In this article, I will tell you why.

Valuation, Strategy, and Growth

I absolutely love the Under Armour stock price. It contains everything ranging from massive euphoria when the brand started to gain momentum between 2012 and 2015, followed by a massive downtrend that erased most of the gains. At this point, we are in a volatile uptrend backed by a returning focus on the company's business fundamentals and long-term potential. Even after the most recent decline, the stock is still trading at 104.6x earnings and 39.8x next year's earnings. This company with a market cap of $8.5 billion also has a PEG ratio of 2.9 and does not pay a dividend.

This valuation does not mean that the company is doing poorly. It means that expectations continue to be high, and I believe that's a good thing. Unfortunately, it also means that the company has to deliver on the long-term as expectations go far beyond the next few years.

For what it's worth, I believe that founder and CEO Kevin Plan will succeed in making this brand much, much larger than it currently is. However, that's my opinion, which is why I will continue with a few important facts.

First of all, the most recent second quarter results were not at all what one would expect from a growing international brand like Under Armour. Sales growth was just 1% to $1.19 billion while adjusted EPS rose from a loss of $0.08 to a loss of $0.03. To be fair, on a constant currency basis, sales are up 3%. Total wholesale business was down 1% to $707 million. Direct-to-customer sales were up 2% to $423 million, which is lower than expected. Licensing was up 20% to $25 million, driven by a settlement with one of the company's North American partners. Apparel sales were down 1% to $740 million, while footwear sales were up 5% to $284 million. Accessory sales were unchanged at $106 million. The connected fitness business was up 10% to $32 million.

These numbers are not impressive. However, when digging a bit deeper, there is actually a reason that justifies slow sales growth and even adds to the company's longer term potential.

The company is working on a strategy containing 5 'elements'. The first one being the company's DNA of being a powerful athletic performance company. The second element is built around sharpening the customer-centric approach with a deep body of research, data and analysis to target consumers more efficiently. This also includes deepening the connection with international athletes. The third point aims to enhance productivity through better managed inventory, less airfreight, and higher service levels. This has already begun to show positive results as I will show you in this article.

The fourth point is about marketplace management which for Under Armour is about inventory and channel optimization. The last point aims to drive shareholder value boosted by higher margins, cost reduction and return-focused investments.

All of this includes the focus on better prices. The company aims to reduce off-price sales. This is expected to boost the company's brand image and margins while the short-term impact is negative. North American sales were down 3% as both wholesale and direct-to-customer sales were down. These effects are expected to last throughout the remainder of the year and maybe even beyond.

Other than that, the company is already seeing higher margins. Gross margin was up 170 basis points to 46.5% as a result of supply chain initiatives, favorable product cost and lower airfreight. Also, 23% higher sales in Asia boosted the company's top line.

SG&A expenses were up 2% to $556 million which is better than expected and a result of cost management efforts, a shift in marketing spend and a lower than planned depreciation from capital expenditures.

The graph below pretty much contains everything I have mentioned so far. Sales growth has pretty much gone flat which would be a worst-case scenario for stocks with a valuation like Under Armour. Fortunately, the company was able to support margins, which has boosted the bottom line.

The only thing the company needs at this point is higher sales growth. Once this is achieved, I am very sure that the stock price will rapidly go higher.

Unfortunately, this might take a bit longer as the company's focus on full-price items is getting headwinds from rapidly declining consumer sentiment as you can see below. Most recent University of Michigan consumer confidence numbers were down 6.7% year-on-year.

I am not using falling consumer sentiment as an argument to prepare you for a massive sales slump, but it will be a factor going forward as it pressures general expectations regarding consumer items with a somewhat high price tag.

Regardless, the company expects sales to grow between 3% and 4% on a full-year basis. International sales growth will be up significantly, but negative North American growth will partially offset these gains. This is expected to be the case starting in the third quarter as the focus on higher priced items will continue to take its toll.

The Bottom Line

Under Armour is in an interesting place. The stock is in a very choppy uptrend, including two major sell-offs. The most recent happened after the company's Q2 results that showed slow sales but higher margins. The company continues to invest in value-enhancing measures like improving supply chain efficiencies, brand awareness and customer experiences. I have no doubt this will continue to boost sales on the long term. For now, we are in a somewhat tricky place as a high valuation is meeting falling consumer sentiment and the company's measures to reduce off-price merchandise. I don't like to be long under these circumstances, but I will place this stock on my watchlist for sure. If we get lucky, we get to buy the stock once consumer sentiment starts to bottom. Hopefully, this happens in a time when the company's growth measures are boosting the top line as well. That would be a massive bull case and more than likely send the stock to a new all-time high. All things considered, stay cautious, but put this stock on your watchlist!

