Cracker Barrel's 5% Yield Is Too Good To Pass Up

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) is famous for its retail/restaurant hybrid model that is quite unique. In addition, the company pays not only a nice regular dividend but also significant special dividends as well. The company’s unique model, as well as its hefty special dividends, drives the total yield significantly higher than the headline yield from the quarterly payout. Shares of Cracker Barrel have performed well this year, and I think the stock is around a fair value today. However, with the quarterly payout, the prospect of continued special dividends, and the momentum the chain has today, I still think Cracker Barrel is a buy, even if you have to pay a fair value for it.

A history of growth

Cracker Barrel was founded fifty years ago, and in the time since, it has grown to ~659 stores in 45 states across the US. The company tries to bring southern hospitality to various parts of the country, with its stores generally located next to major highways for easy access for travelers. The concept obviously works, as anyone that has driven past or visited a Cracker Barrel on a weekend has probably seen significant queues of guests waiting for a seat.

Source: Investor presentation, page 12

As you can see, Cracker Barrel’s footprint is very heavily centered on the southeast US. That makes sense, given the company’s general store atmosphere and food with a southern tilt. However, the concept has been proven to work in all sorts of locales, so Cracker Barrel is expanding west. It has a handful of stores in California and the Pacific Northwest, as well as more stores across the Midwest US. The point is that while Cracker Barrel has a very large footprint already, it is highly concentrated. The continued expansion westward is a key growth catalyst, and diversifying mechanism, in the years to come.

Speaking of growth, Cracker Barrel has outperformed the industry as a whole for several years.

Source: Investor presentation, page 13

Cracker Barrel reckons its cumulative outperformance of the industry comparable sales benchmark has hit ~15% since fiscal 2012, an impressive feat for any company. Cracker Barrel has achieved this growth through continued menu innovation, with the recent launch of the fried chicken platform as an example. Cracker Barrel isn’t a red-hot growth story, but it does produce steadily better results over time.

It also achieves, on average, nearly a million dollars of annual revenue per store, just from the retail operation. Highest sales come from apparel and accessories, two categories with generally high gross margins, and stores produce $434 per square foot in annual revenue. Investors may overlook the retail side of the business because it is only ~20% of revenue, but that is done at the investor’s own peril. A key differentiator for Cracker Barrel is the very successful retail stores and they help provide valuable earnings and free cash flow over time.

All of this has added up to robust earnings-per-share growth in recent times, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation, page 14

Cracker Barrel should earn $9.09 this year, according to analysts, which is well in excess of twice what it earned six years ago. That’s good for a low-teens average EPS growth rate, which is impressive by any standard. It has achieved this despite a slightly-increasing share count over time, meaning this growth is actual dollar earnings growth that is derived from business operations, not financial engineering. While growth may be a bit lower in the future, simply due to the already-high base of earnings, I still think Cracker Barrel has a bright future in front of it.

A fair, but not great price

Shares trade for 18.2 times this year’s earnings as I write this, which is generally in line with a fragmented and highly competitive restaurant industry. I’ve charted the company’s historical PE and yield information below for our discussion.

Source: Author’s chart using company data

We can see that while 18.2 times earnings is well in excess of the company’s 10-year average PE ratio of ~15, it is right in line with is most recent five years of valuation at 17.9 times earnings. Cracker Barrel struggled somewhat after the financial crisis, and its valuation suffered commensurately. Thus, it is my view that the most recent five years are a better representation of what we can reasonably expect moving forward for the valuation. For that reason, I see ~18 times earnings as fair value. Mind you, the stock isn’t cheap today, but I do think it is reasonably priced.

The bottom line

In total, I think shareholders that pick up Cracker Barrel today have the potential to be handsomely rewarded. The valuation should remain more or less constant in the coming years because, as mentioned, I see the stock at a fair value today. However, I think we’ll continue to see mid-single-digit EPS growth at a minimum, driven by comparable sales increases and gradual margin expansion. This is nothing new, as Cracker Barrel has achieved this growth for many years; I’m just expecting it to continue.

In addition, the yield of the stock is obviously a big draw. During the Q2 report, Cracker Barrel boosted the regular quarterly dividend to $5.20 annually, while also declaring a $3 special dividend. The total of $8.20 per share that will be distributed on an annualized basis is good for a total yield of right at 5%. Where else can one get access to a 5% yield, a differentiated business with a moat, a strong history of growth, and a robust outlook? Cracker Barrel offers all of these things and for that reason, I think it is a buy, even at fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.