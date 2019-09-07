Simply Good Foods: Big Bucks Selling Protein Bars

Strong sales growth likely to continue following the Quest acquisition, unless low-carb eaters fall in love w/ baguettes and bananas again. Shares are rich, but recent growth is impressive.

SMPL recently loaded up on debt and will issue new stock to buy Quest Nutrition, which makes snack products similar to those of Atkins.

The company sells protein bars and shakes that cater to the carb-conscious consumer. The company owns the Atkins brand.

The anti-carb movement shows no signs of dying, and Simply Good Foods continues to capitalize on it, witnessing strong revenue growth this year.

Thesis

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) has been on an impressive growth run this year. The company, which primarily sells protein bars and shakes, went public in 2018. Until just last month, the company consisted of snacks under two brands: Atkins and SimplyProtein.

For those of you who remember, Atkins came to prominence years ago under the fad Atkins diet, which essentially called for eating a lot of meat and fat and limited carbs. But the primary focus of the Atkins brand now appears to be protein bars and shakes.

This year, the company has crushed its own revenue growth expectations with revenue growth in the teens vs. expectations of 4-6% growth when the year began. Last month, the company doubled down on low-carb snacks by acquiring Quest Nutrition for $1 billion. The acquisition will nearly double Simply Good Foods' revenue total this year. Like Simply, Quest has been growing revenue in the teens.

While shares look overvalued, the price may be justified if strong revenue growth continues. That said, I am not an investor. I don't like the company's products, and it faces risks, notably competition, which will remain intense.

People Really Love Protein Bars

Simply Good Foods reported a strong quarter. Revenue growth eclipsed 30% as the company caught up to surging demand for its products from Q1 and Q2. The 30% growth is a one-time occurrence, and the company expects revenue growth for the year to level out to the teens.

Still, the stunning growth this year has defied the company's initial expectations. The company noted on the Q3-19 call that the nutritional snacking category continues to grow and outperforms many other packaged food categories. In short, people keep eating more protein bars and drinking more protein shakes. With the nutritional snacking household penetration rate at 50%, the company believes there is a lot more room for both the healthy snacks industry and the company to grow.

This is why SMPL used the remainder of its cash and took on debt to buy Quest Nutrition for $1 billion last month. The company will also issue new stock to fund the deal.

The acquisition of Quest builds upon the Atkins philosophy of low-carb eating. Quest bars do not contain sugar (Stevia instead) and are high in fiber. I've eaten my fair share of protein bars, including those by both Atkins and Quest. Personally, the bars always left me wanting more, and I've never had a problem consuming carbs in moderation.

But some people view carbs as the biggest enemy to keeping the lbs. off, and brands like Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Quest have found a niche as a result. The appeal of protein bars and shakes is understandable. Bars and shakes can serve as meal replacements for those with a hectic schedule. Bars and shakes are convenient. So is McDonald's (MCD), but bars and shakes are probably the healthier option, though all are processed foods and depending on what you read, some are worse than others from a health standpoint.

Like Simply Good Foods, Quest has seen strong revenue growth. Quest is a private company that was founded in 2010.

Impressive Growth In 2019

Simply Good Foods is a relatively new company. It went public in 2017 after the Atkins brand merged with the SimplyProtein brand. Before 2019 began, the company anticipated 4-6% revenue growth for the year. Last year, the revenue grew 8%.

So far, the company has underestimated 2019's growth potential by a wide margin. Revenue growth was in the low teens in both Q1 and Q2 and eclipsed 30% in Q3.

The story each quarter has largely been the same: a strong consumer demand for convenience, meal replacement, and low carb/low sugar/protein-rich snacking.

In fact, in Q1, the marketing promotions worked so well, the company couldn't keep up with demand and had to stop promoting its product. And a lot of the revenue growth in Q3 consisted of the company finally catching up to order demand.

Growth for the company has been strong across all product lines.

Valuation

The company's forward and trailing P/E ratios look extreme relative to the overall market and to the average P/E ratios of snack food competitors, but it is seeing growth this year that is quadruple that of the typical publicly traded snack foods competitor. If this mid-teens growth is a new normal for the company, shares are likely to continue their upward trajectory.

However, the company will also issue new stock to help pay for the Quest acquisition. Share dilution could pressure the stock price downward. A deceleration in revenue growth could hammer the share price.

Will revenue growth continue at recent rates? When the year began, the company wasn't expecting this surge in demand. And, frankly, as somebody who has eaten five lifetimes' worth of protein bars in the last decade, I'm a little surprised that the Atkins protein bars and shakes are still relevant. I always viewed the Atkins bars as the bars on the bottom shelf - below several other new brands that people were more interested in - that most people had simply forgotten about and moved on from.

Clearly, I was wrong about consumer perception of Atkins bars before researching this company. And with the continual pursuit of slimmer bodies via dieting - keto has been the recent rage and sounds similar to what the Atkins diet used to promote - low-carb snack options will likely always be in demand.

Risks

The company had a strong balance sheet before the Quest acquisition. It has since exhausted its cash supply and taken on hundreds of millions in debt to buy Quest. The company will also sell more stock to fund the deal. If eating trends continue as is, the deal will likely ultimately pay for itself. But if the keto craze and low-carb focus overall shifts to another craze, or if a better low-carb protein mousetrap drowns out the company's products in an already crowded market, it could face headwinds.

Conclusion

Simply Good Foods looks like a growth story with some traction. As an outsider looking in on the low-carb craze, I will continue to follow the stock, but don't plan on investing anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.