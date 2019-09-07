WTI Weekly: Last Week's Key Support Holds, Rotation Higher To 57.76s Within Major Supply Overhead

This week’s auction saw a failed probe of key support early week before price discovery higher developed to 57.76s to test key supply overhead.

Sellers trap there amidst buy excess, price discovery higher to 57.76s into Thursday’s auction, and sell excess and balance into week’s close.

Balance development in Monday’s auction below last week’s settlement, sell-side breakdown attempt in Tuesday’s auction to 52.84s of key support.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower. This expectation did not play out as key demand was tested and held into Tuesday's auction. Price discovery higher then developed through mid-week to 57.76s within key supply ahead of Friday's auction, settling at 56.52s.

02-06 September 2019

This week's auction saw balance development, 55.24s-54.34s, in Monday's auction around last week's settlement. Price discovery lower ensued early in Tuesday's trade, driving price lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 52.84s, as last week's key demand was tested. Structural buy excess developed there as sellers trapped, 53.11s/53.20s, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery higher developed to 54.14s into Tuesday's NY close.

Price discovery higher developed into Wednesday's early trade, achieving a stopping point, 56.78s. Selling interest emerged there, developing balance, 56.58s-55.97s, into Wednesday's NY close. Two-sided trade continued early into Thursday's auction before a buy-side breakout ensued into Thursday's NY open. Buying interest emerged, 56.82s/57s, into the EIA release (-4.7mil v -2.4mil expected). Price discovery higher continued modestly, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 57.76s. Structural sell excess developed, 57.75s-57.40s, within key supply, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed into Friday's auction achieving a retracement low, 54.83s. Structural buy excess developed there, developing balance, 54.83s-56.95s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 56.52s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery lower. This probability path did not play out as key demand was tested and held early week, driving price higher to 57.76s, near key supply ahead of week's end. This week's rotation (492 ticks) was above the average weekly range expectancy (395 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's key supply cluster, 57s-57.75s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply cluster will target key supply clusters overhead, 58s-58.75s/60s-61s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key supply will target key demand clusters below, 53.50s-52.80s/51.75s-50.50s, respectively. The broader contextual question is whether the buy-side phase (June-July 2019) completed at 60.94s will continue. Near-term bias shifted buy-side, barring failure of 54.83s as support.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week's report reflects an increase in MM short posture (63k contracts) as the short posture trend higher has halted. It generally requires a large quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows. Despite that, MM net long posture is now also declining as Open Interest declines, implying a mixed leveraged capital picture. In all, MM posture is neither at bullish nor bearish extreme, implying no asymmetric opportunity is currently present.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

