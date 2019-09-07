No Recession In 2019; Just Slowing. China Fears Are Significantly Overblown

China's impact on the overall economy is significantly less than the media would have Americans believe.

Talks of the trade war and largely politically motivated efforts to talk down the economy are having a negative effect on consumer sentiment, a principal driver of the economy.

There are geopolitical risks and risks from a slowdown in other global economies, but the United States is in a fairly good shape.

New York (September 6th) - The August jobs report printed at 130,000 new jobs, well below the consensus estimate of 160,000. Revisions for June (-15,000) and July (-5,000) netted 20,000 fewer jobs.

The revisions resulted in average three-month job creation of 156,000 jobs and 150,000 for the six months. That compares to 133,000 average three-month and 137,000 six-month new jobs for July 2019 and 220,000 and 210,000 jobs for those same periods, respectively, for August of last year. The increases in the three- and six-month averages are mostly attributable to moving beyond the dismal May 62,000 jobs creation. Jobs creation was down 54% from the same month last year, which had printed at 220,000. It was down 18% from July, which printed at a revised 159,000 new jobs.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7%, unchanged from July, but down 1/10th of a percentage point from August 2018. The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment at 7.2%, up 2/10ths of a percentage point from July, but down 2/10ths of a percentage point since last year.

Nominal average weekly wages increased by 2.93% year on year at a rate higher than inflation. Real wages increased by just 0.93%, assuming the 12-month Trimmed Mean PCE annual inflation rate of 2.0%. However, month-on-month average weekly wages increased by $6.58 or 0.7% and average weekly hours increased slightly by 1/10th of an hour in August to 34.4 hours.

Analysis: Details And Outlook

In March, we urged investors who were in or near retirement to move toward cash. Our confidence has improved since then, but we remain circumspect, led by the decline in average GDP (discussed in our 2019Q2 GDP report). Nevertheless, we are heartened by today's increase in average jobs creation for the three and six months, cited above, as well as the increase from July in month-on-month wages and hours.

Still, we are not substantially less confident than we were in our June jobs report. The Fed's apparently more dovish stance on interest rates, including a headline 3.1% 2019Q1 (revised) GDP report that still vastly exceeded expectations, and a strong increase in (revised) labor productivity in 2019Q2 at 2.3%, supports our more optimistic view.

Nevertheless, we still have considerable concerns about the global economy and its impact on the US. Euro-area GDP increased just 0.2%, in 2019Q2, down from 0.4% in 2019Q1. China's GDP increased just 6.2%, the lowest on record. Japan's 2019Q2 GDP printed August 9th at just 0.4%.

Our concerns about the rollover of dollar-, euro-, and pound-denominated debt China owes American, European, and British banks continues, renewed by the decline in CNY in USD:CNY.

Continuing yield curve inversions

Some disconcerting recent data on housing starts

The length of the recovery

Heightened concerns about Brexit, given the this week's machinations in Boris Johnson's new government

Our overall concerns about US demographics and the aging of the population

All things considered, we are neutral for now; still at "green light" outlook, but dependent on future data. We sense a slowing of the US economy, but no longer sense a recession in 2019.

The 2019Q2 GDP originally printed at 2.1%, midway of our predicted 1.9% to 2.4%. But, as we expected, that number printed lower upon its first revision on August 29th at the 2.0 percent we had predicted in our July jobs report. We anticipate 2019Q3 to print around 1.7 to 2.2, but geopolitical concerns are troubling, and we expect that number to be volatile as circumstances change. Keep apprised of our outlook by checking our jobs reports here on Seeking Alpha.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report: July Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wage Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for July 2019.

The number of people employed in August was 157,878,000, up 590,000 from July's 157,288,000, and up 2,274,000 from the same period last year. Some 163,922,000 individuals were in the workforce, up 571,000 from last month. The labor participation rate ticked up 20 bps to 63.2% from last month and 50 bps from last year to 63.2%.

The JOLTS survey for June, the latest available data, released August 6th, showed 36,000 more job openings from April, but 9,000 fewer jobs than had been created in of June 2018. Nevertheless, the year-on-year increase in jobs creation has decreased significantly and consistently from the year-on-year change from the January 2019 JOLTS report, when 1.666 million more new jobs year-on-year had been created. It turned negative in August.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for July 2019 (which are adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes) were $523.5 billion, an increase of 0.7 percent from the previous month, and 3.4 percent above July 2018. July durable goods orders printed up 2.1% from June.

Oil Pricing And Geopolitical Concerns

Fuel prices continue below the $3 per gallon threshold at $2.823. Gasoline prices for August are 4.11% higher than last month and 7.10% higher than August of last year.

Oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude, have risen 3.05% from last month as of September 4th, but are 20.24% lower than the same day last year.

The flashpoint the Straits of Hormuz that we have been expecting for some time, since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was abandoned, escalated in mid-June, with additional attacks on shipping in the region, compounding attacks on four other ships that occurred in May that we discussed in our last report. That situation, though, seems now to be back to "simmer" from "boil" and the US and Iran seem to be posturing diplomatically for the time being. We don't expect any further aggression by Iran in the coming months.

The Iranian Republic has said several times it would cease all flow of oil through the Straits of Hormuz if Iran could not sell oil because of U.S. sanctions. The regime has engaged in more missile testing, causing the U.S. to request even stronger sanctions from the UN. In February, it announced it had developed an indigenous surface-to-surface missile, Hoveyzeh. Iran runs the risk of a catastrophic war with the US if it continues its belligerence in the region. As of July 29th, the Boxer ARG near the Straits of Hormuz and the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) CSG is posted off Oman. Clearly, the national command authority will continue to deter, if not intimidate, Iran's leadership from pursuing misadventures in the straits, particularly given that the US has now completely shut down Iranian oil exports.

Hong Kong is becoming increasingly unstable, particularly as we move to the 70th anniversary of Mao's communist revolution on October 1st. China would be well advised to avoid another Tiananmen Square disaster there as the world will not be as likely to move on from it as they were then, given the unique history.

That said, we continue to be nonplussed by the purported "trade war" between the United States and China.

We don't think China is nearly as significant to the US economy as some would have us believe (although its impact on profits is important). The total value of the US economy is about $20.5 TRILLION. The total value of US goods imports from China is about $539.5 BILLION. That works out to about 2.6% of the US economy. Our EXPORTS to China are about $120.3 BILLION. That works out to 0.58% (58/100ths of a percentage point) of the US economy. We believe that a substantial portion of what we call "Project Fear - USA" stems from a desire by some media figures and opinion makers to talk down the US economy prior to the 2020 elections to make things less favorable to incumbent candidates.

Have no doubt: the economy is slowing. But we've been seeing that since December, after the longest expansion in US history.

A Lessening Of Concerns

In earlier months, we had concerns that higher rates and a stronger dollar would impinge developing nations' ability to repay dollar- and euro-denominated debt they owe to American and European banks. Those concerns have been allayed somewhat with Wednesday's rate cut, but the dollar is still going to be European and Japanese investors' currency of choice as rates in those countries continue to be lower than the USA. While the Fed has signaled it will be more dovish, we note nevertheless that the DXY:CUR, while somewhat still volatile, still shows a relatively strong dollar compared to recent months, largely because there are so few good stable foreign economies.

With developing economies, particularly India, where the USD:INR exchange rate had ended 2018 at 1:70, we're seeing recovery, presumably because the Fed has pulled back. (The INR traded at its lowest point in history in October, 1:74. As of today, it was 1:71.7). Tensions in Kashmir are continuing, as India has moved to remove its special status under the Indian constitution.

Other Macro Data

For June, the latest available data, the TSI printed at -0.1, up from -0.3 in May and down from +0.8 last year. We are disappointed to see debt service as a percentage of household debt creeping upward. We had been heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income. But data released early last month for 2018Q4 showed a slight increase; 2019Q1 showed a continuation of that trend which is disconcerting for longer-term growth. (Debt service as a percentage of disposable income ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession; today, it is approaching 10% and slowly climbing).

M-2 velocity continues to decline as of 2019Q2. We would have liked to see the improvement in M-2 velocity that seemed to be on track in 2018. We are disheartened that it continues to fall. With the Fed likely to drop rates at least a quarter point in September, that decline will likely continue, absent either a substantial pickup in the economy or if the Fed were to stop paying interest on excess deposits, a position we have advocated for some time. We note these other developments since our last jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for June, reported August 8th, showed sales down 0.2% year-on-year and down 0.3% month-on-month. Inventories were up 7.6% from last year and unchanged month-on-month. The inventory to sales ratio was 1.36%, up from the 1.35% in May, and up from 1.26 last year.

Building permits for July, released August 16th, were up 8.4% and up 1.5% from June of last year. Housing starts declined 4% month-to-month, but up 0.6% year-on-year.

The ISM Manufacturing report for August, released September 3rd, showed contraction, at 49.1%, down from 51.2% reported for July. The ISM non-manufacturing report for August, released September 5th, printed at 56.4, up from the 53.7% in July.

Personal Income & Outlays For July, released August 30th, showed disposable personal income up 0.3 % in current dollars and 0.1% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was up 0.1%.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for April were up 0.6% in current dollars. In chained 2012, PCE was up 0.1%.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, released September 5th, dropped 7.8 percentage points to just 50.8 (Anything above 50 indicates growth).

Fed Normalizing

For now, we continue to be heartened by the Fed moving away from tightening rates too much too quickly. Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE," for the Dallas Fed is at the target of 2% year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, printed at 1.6% for July.

We continue to believe that moves toward normalization should take place more slowly and only after growth had become decidedly more robust over several more quarters; at least four quarters of a consistent 2.5% to 3% GDP growth. We would also like to see increased growth in Gross Domestic Investment, aside from inventory growth (i.e., in fixed investment) with growth in that component of GDP negative in 2019Q2. The yield curve, with which we have been gravely concerned for the last year, continues inversion. The Fed rate hikes, which have their greatest effect on short-term rates (and why we use the 3Mo/10Yr curve) in 2018, were premature and outpaced the economy's growth. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3 Month/10 year yield curve two of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. As of yesterday, September 5th, the 3 Month/10 year yield curve was inverted by 40 bps.

While we agree with the Fed's John Williams that "the yield curve is not a magic oracle" of predicting recession, we believe that the Fed's tightening last year is far more likely to cause recession than President Trump's tariff policy. (Milton Friedman's Nobel Prize would seem to hold with that view, as he blamed the Great Depression on Fed policy far more than the Smoot-Hawley tariffs that have become veritable legend as conventional wisdom and four decades of propaganda promulgated in Paul Samuelson's text in Econ 101 classes at America's leading universities). That said, we're not willing to ignore the "herd instinct" of ignorant investors who buy into the grand lie that "tariffs cause (or worsen) depressions". Nevertheless, we would like to see the President engage America's Asian and European allies to step up to join a "coalition of the willing" to challenge China's decades-old unfair trade practices and thefts of intellectual property because the one-on-one dispute could simply trigger mutual retaliation.

There is more power in American dealings with Xi from a multilateral "we" than a unilateral "us". A "coalition of the willing" strategy would also lend itself to a more predictable tariff regime as our allies would, perhaps, temper the presidents sometimes seemingly impetuous "on-again, off-again" tariff threats so that businesses could operate with greater certainty. We are simply not seeing any holistic appetite among investors for increased risk, as signaled by moving away from Treasuries and into "risk-on" assets, which would tend to drive rates higher. (Treasury yields are directly proportional to risk appetite, so the higher the rate, the more the market's appetite for risk. As investors avoid market risk, they invest more in Treasuries, thereby lowering interest rates). With Asia and Europe both showing evidence of a slowdown, we think it is vitally important for the finance ministers and central bankers of major economies agree a strategy to address what we foresee as a very challenging time for their economies.

We're circumspect about the rate of GDP growth reflected in the last three reported quarters. We think the 2018Q4 GDP of 2.6% will likely presage continued lower growth for 2019. 2019Q1 was an outlier, skewed by a strong 1.03% increase in Net Exports, as we explained here. 2019Q2 GDP, while beating expectations, also signaled a decline as the average GDP growth had declined for four quarters to just 2.3%. Our doubts will continue until we see two consecutive quarters of increases in all four categories of GDP (i.e., Personal Consumption Expenditures, Net Exports, Gross Domestic Investment, and Government Consumption Expenditures). We expect 2019Q3 GDP to print at 1.7 to 2.2 percent, unchanged from our 2019Q2 report. The narrowing / inverting yield curve, concerns about China, Hong Kong, and Europe, the continuing uncertainty on Brexit, the situation with Iran, and North Korea's ongoing IRBM testing, capable of hitting Japan, all give us pause. We would not be surprised if 2019 yielded growth for the full year at 2% or less, all things being equal. We don't think there is sufficient capital growth prospect for equities to justify equity risk given the risks of a sharper market downturn or a grey or black swan event.

Investment Thesis

In equities, we're inclined to mostly stand pat with these sectors from our 2019Q2 but in less proportion, and with some modifications, as follows and to include stop loss orders or hedging on grey swan geopolitical events:

Outperform: Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition; consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment; higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017; and CHF.

Perform: Consumer discretionaries and retail across in middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; certain leisure and hospitality; and healthcare; currencies of developing nations, such as INR; and the GBP and EUR

Underperform: Financials; the asset-light hospitality sector on speculation of declining GDP, costs; and technology; lower-end, low-quality QSRs (e.g., MCD, DPZ, YUM, etc.) on greater US delivery competition and a slowing economy; lower end hospitality on a slowing economy and a decline in consumer confidence.

