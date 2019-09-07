Genel Energy Is Still Astoundingly Undervalued

Genel Energy is still drastically undervalued (e.g., EV/EBITDA of 1.79x) despite a plethora of improvements in 1H19; the stock is the cheapest among peers.

In April 2019, I covered Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF) (OTCPK:GEGYY), a London-listed and Iraqi Kurdistan-focused exploration and production company, for the first time. Back then, my sentiment was cautiously bullish given an astounding 55% free cash flow margin of the firm combined with reasonable revenue and EPS growth prospects backed by the Sarta and Qara Dagh PSCs and its eye-catching low valuation; e.g., at the moment, EV/EBITDA equals 1.79x, while P/B stands at 0.5x (it was 0.6x in April). So, there is no doubt that this is staggering undervaluation, which is barely justifiable even with Kurdistan-specific risks factored in.

Importantly, in 2019, the company introduced a dividend (the stock yields ~5.5%) sending an unambiguous message that the days of gloom (governance issues, exploration failures, etc.) are far behind. FCF-rich Genel Energy even initiated a share repurchase program, which is entirely reasonable and timely, as the stock trades at bargain-level multiples, while the market, to investor chagrin, still overlooks apparent merits of this FCF champion.

Unfortunately, the thesis has not materialized yet. Since January 2019, the stock has failed to outperform the UK market benchmark (EWU) and the S&P 500 (SPY). It by no means denotes that financials of Genel are poor, revenue growth is lackluster, and the thesis is broken.

The chart reflects the YTD share price performance on the London Stock Exchange. Source: Yahoo Finance

Since April, the oil market has been hammered by demand concerns which had been not fully offset by renewed OPEC+ production curbs and a few issues in the Persian Gulf and current state of affairs in oil-rich Venezuela; the bulk of oil stocks have not emerged unscathed, Genel was no exception even despite its prodigious results (I will take a more in-depth look at them below). Except for Brent gyrations, LTM loss is still likely a concern that hinders investors from buying Genel's equity. If so, they make a terrible mistake, as IFRS net income distorted by non-cash impairment by no means reflects the company's free cash flow and its ability to create shareholder value while maintaining healthy leverage.

So, I suppose it is worth looking at the presented 1H19 financials and most recent developments to figure out if the thesis is still valid or not.

H1 2019 at a glance

Inside Genel's 1H19 results, there were a plethora of achievements worth meriting, from higher revenue even despite weaker Brent price to bigger EBITDAX and operating cash flow. The top-line growth was spurred by higher working interest production, which averaged 37,400 barrels of oil per day, 17% higher than in 1H18. The company produces only liquids, the share of natural gas in the mix is zero, and that is one of the reasons why its margins are so high (e.g., a 1H19 operating margin of 47.2%). Higher output was backed by eight wells completed during the period at the Tawke (25% working interest) and Taq Taq PSCs (44% working interest, joint operator) in Iraqi Kurdistan. As a reminder, despite a vast portfolio that includes stakes in licenses in the KRI, Somaliland, and Morocco, only Kurdistan brings it revenue and cash flow.

1H19 operating costs were slightly up (by $6 million) while G&A (excluding depreciation) dipped 23.2%. So, thanks to higher revenue, gross profit, and G&A cut, half-year EBITDAX, one of the principal performance indicators of a growing E&P company, jumped 21%. Also, the reported total debt has not changed at all and equaled $300 million, while cash & cash equivalents increased by 5.6% amid higher production and strict cost management. However, the company remains loss-making on IFRS basis; yet, investors should not overlook that in 2018, Genel reported a non-cash impairment related to the undeveloped Miran gas field that took a toll on the bottom line.

I reckon 2019 IFRS profit is achievable given production growth, higher revenue, small interest expense thanks to healthy leverage and continuous cost optimization which lowers pressure on margins.

Free cash flow

A whopping 81.4% operating cash flow margin is still Genel's principal merit, as working capital does not weigh on cash flow margins while operating expenses are low. As 1H19 net margin was only 39.1%, its earnings quality is excellent. I always appreciate companies that are able to convert the bulk of revenue into cash flow; such firms have no shortage of funds to cover their sustaining and growth capex, while also returning cash to shareholders. And Genel is a champion here.

Unfortunately, FCF dipped to $56.7 million from $70.1 million in H1 2018, as Genel stepped up investing activity at Sarta and Qara Dagh, which underpins its medium-term production growth prospects. On September 6, the firm announced that Chevron Sarta (a subsidiary of Chevron (CVX)), an operator of the license, has signed "a contract with OILSERV for the construction, installation, operation, and maintenance of a 20,000 bopd central processing facility." It was also confirmed that production start-up remains on track in the mid-2020. This announcement sends a clear message for investors that development is going on schedule and with no delays, so the firm delivers on its promises, which is vital not to lose shareholder trust. After all, I am fairly certain that Genel does not squander its funds on nugatory capital expenditures, thus pumping oil at all costs and jeopardizing value creation. Instead, it invests in ultra-low-cost oil-prolific fields, which bolsters its intrinsic value based on discounted future cash flows.

Genel defines its FCF as operating cash flow minus producing asset cost recovered capex, development capex, exploration and appraisal capex, and interest and other. This definition is very close to the one I typically use while calculating levered FCF. More specifically, I use operating cash flow, working capital change, capital expenditure (often comprised of additions to PP&E, oil & gas properties, tangibles, and intangibles, etc.), and, surely, interest paid. Genel's definition is fair, transparent, and reliable, as it includes interest paid in the computations. Sometimes companies that report results under IFRS classify interest paid as cash used in financing activities (as it is allowed to do so), thus boosting FCF. In these cases, investors have to carefully examine the CFS to calculate a more reliable debt-adjusted figure.

Genel expects to generate $100 million in 2019 FCF (see p.10 of the presentation). On p. 11 of the 1H19 presentation, the firm shared its sensitivities regarding Brent price and cash generation. As comes from the guidance, with Brent of $47 per barrel, the firm can invest $50 million in growth, pay a dividend of $40 million per annum, and still generate free cash. $36 per barrel is a milestone when DPS is fully covered. Ultimately, corporate breakeven stands at $30 per barrel. For broader context, as of September 6, the crude oil benchmark traded at $59.71, while the 52-week low was $49.93.

I also reckon it is worth calculating Levered Free Cash Flow Return on Equity, an analog of traditional ROE, to answer the question if the firm effectively uses shareholder equity or not. In some cases, poor valuation could be justified by an incompetent and ineffective usage of shareholder funds, so, the market applies a discount. Genel's LTM FCF Return on Shareholder Equity equals 9.9%, and I suppose the company's low valuation is not justified at all.

Capital structure

Genel Energy finances its growth initiatives within cash flow, and, expectedly, its leverage is safe, and capital structure is flexible. More specifically, its Total debt/EBITDA ratio stands at 0.9x, while Debt/Equity equals 0.22. As Genel seeks to farm out its interest in acreage in Somaliland (the process is scheduled to begin in late Q3 2019), it will likely receive additional cash flow and fortify the balance sheet further, making it even easier to finance growth initiatives in Kurdistan.

A brief update on peer comparison

Genel's closest Kurdistan-focused peers are Norwegian DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF) and the LSE-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF). Assuming the market values of equity calculated using share prices on the London and Oslo Stock Exchanges, Genel Energy is the cheapest in the group of the KRI-focused E&P companies with EV/EBITDA of 1.79x, while DNO ASA trades at 2.7x, and GKP at 3.2x.

Conclusion

There is no shortage of reasons why Genel is drastically and unjustifiably undervalued. Undoubtedly, the market is exceptionally cautious on an oil Kurdistan-focused stock, but even with a risk discount, it is considerably undervalued given its phenomenally low breakeven and free cash flow.

I still stick to a contrarian's point of view that Genel's equity deserves much bigger EV/EBITDA, and the market overlooks its merits. Compared to the US shale-focused players like Concho Resources (CXO) or SM Energy (SM), Genel is a clear outperformer with its high dividend yield, impressive margins, and robust FCF even despite increased investments in medium-term growth. I reiterate my bullish outlook and hope the stock will receive the investor appreciation it deserves.

Note: Due to unsatisfying liquidity, ADRs do not follow share price movements precisely. The ticker on the LSE is GENL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.