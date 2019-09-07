EPU: A Unique Way To Bet On Higher Metals Prices

The banks in EPU have high revenue growth that will gain from renewed GDP growth as long as copper prices climb.

The Peruvian government has sound fiscal management and adequate capital reserves that will facilitate large GDP growth in years to come.

Precious metals prices have taken off while EPU has remained flat. If copper follows suit, EPU could launch much higher.

The precious metals market has been on a tear the past three months. Gold (GLD), silver (SLV), and platinum (PPLT) are all up 20% or more off their lows and investor sentiment is becoming increasingly high. Precious metal miner ETFs such as GDX and SIL have seen nearly twice that performance.

One forgotten metals miner is the nation of Peru. There is actually an ETF by iShares to invest in the emerging nation under the ticker EPU. Peru is the third-largest producer of silver and just over 70% of the country's exports are mineral products, metals, and precious metals.

The Peruvian economy is directly tied to the metal's market. If you are a bank, consumer, or property developer in the country, your well-being is ultimately tied to metals as it accounts for the vast majority of the country's primary income. Back in 2007-2012, when metals prices were much higher, the Peruvian economy was growing at nearly 10% per year. Since the metals price collapse, the Peruvian economy's GDP growth has steadily dwindled lower.

About half of the EPU ETF is directly exposed to material producers and the other half is indirectly exposed through the country's economy and banks. Despite the fact that precious metal prices have risen considerably, EPU is actually down about 2% YTD, but has also risen nearly 5% this week. Copper prices are the missing link that must go higher to push the ETF. If copper prices follow platinum (as I expect), EPU is likely to launch much higher as the country's growth engine kicks back into gear.

A Dive into the iShares Peru ETF

Before we get into the fun stuff, let's get our basic details down. The ETF is relatively old and has been trading since June of 2009, but still only has $166M in AUM. The fund has a normal expense ratio of 59 bp and has a high 3.75% distribution yield. Even better, it has an extremely low beta to the S&P 500 of 0.50, meaning it offers great diversification value.

Let's take a look at that AUM over time to see if there are any buying or selling trends among fellow investors:

For comparison purposes, I added the gold price below

These flows align well with my core thesis on Peru. Investment inflows historically are tied to metals prices. As you can see, the AUM chart and gold price are very tightly correlated until recently. Gold prices have taken off, but EPU has gone next to nowhere and few new buyers have entered the fund. We'll look deeper at this soon, but it seems that investors may be overlooking future earnings growth due to higher metals prices.

Speaking of which, here is the sector breakdown for the fund:

The fund is basically invested in two sectors: materials, and financials. The vast majority of those materials companies are copper and silver miners such as Buenaventura (BVN) and Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO). 23% of the fund is invested in Credicorp (BAP) which is indirectly exposed to the metals market as Peru's economic growth is dependent upon it.

Let's breakdown these companies to see if they have any hidden risks or value opportunities.

Most Big Names Trading at a Price to Sales Discount

Overall, EPU is at a nice discount given the improving macroeconomic fundamentals in the country. According to iShares, the ETF has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 15X and a low "P/B" ratio of 1.3X, which are far better than what are found in the U.S. (which also has lower growth rates).

Earnings are likely to rise considerably for many of the largest companies in the fund on the back of higher metals prices. Remember, the cost of producing silver is roughly $11/oz and prices rose from $14/oz to $19/oz in a matter of months, so earnings growth is likely to be very high for companies like Pan American (PAAS). Of course, that is a very rough estimate, but I just want to illustrate the immense leverage these companies have to metals prices.

Let's take a look at a few companies in the fund. It is a bit difficult to get high-quality data on stocks in the Lima Stock Exchange, so we will need to limit our scope to the ADRs. These ADRs still make up over half of the fund's total AUM as they represent the largest companies in it.

(Data Source - Unclestock)

I'd like to focus primarily on revenue growth, "P/S 5Y Dif", and debt as the other ratios aren't particularly useful for financial and mining companies.

Revenue growth rates vary widely across the companies, but it is not uncommon to see extreme YoY changes as many of these firms are less established and subject to metals prices. Still, we see high revenue growth for Credicorp and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS), which is a sign that the underlying Peruvian economy is strong.

One of my favorite and valuation metrics is "current price to sales compared to its five-year average". Typically, price-to-sales ratios do not change much unless top-line growth estimates shift dramatically or there are sweeping changes in margins. As you can see, most companies are trading at a 10-50% discount to their five-year average price-to-sales ratio. Pan American and Buenaventura are higher as their top line will likely be 30%+ higher in the coming quarters.

The miners also have lower debt ratios than what are typically found. The debt in the financial institutions is a bit high, but credit expansion in Peru has a long way to go, so the companies are probably safe.

Importantly, the Peruvian Sol is (typically) pegged to the U.S. dollar so the banks are not exposed to the major risk of dollar appreciation (unlike European banks).

An Economic Question for Dr. Copper

The Peruvian economy is dependent on two major factors: foreign investment, and commodity prices, specifically copper. Just take a look at the quarter-over-quarter GDP growth rate of Peru and the price of copper:

(Source - Trading Economics)

The country has been in and out of negative GDP growth territory so long as copper prices are below $3/oz. An increasing portion of the country's GDP is generated from metals over the past five years, so this effect is even higher today than during the past decade.

This makes the country decently exposed to the U.S-China trade war and the impact of falling copper demand from China. That said, I am long on inflation because the underlying global wage pressures are on the rise as with general monetary instability. While copper will take a hit if the global economy continues to slow, if precious metals continue to appreciate, the buying pressure will eventually be felt in the industrial metals market. We are already seeing this occur in platinum and in 2009-2011 when QE fears pushed copper prices up.

Most likely, we will not see copper prices rise until after equity global equity markets bottom. But once economic concerns can't go lower, copper is likely to go much higher and launch the Peruvian economy up along with it.

The Bottom Line

The Peruvian economy is set up to gain tremendously in the coming years. Public debt to GDP is only 26%, which is down from 50% in 2003, foreign investment flows have been trending higher, and both the unemployment and inflation rates in the country are at historical lows. Most importantly, the country's foreign exchange reserves are at an all-time-high, so it will have no problem maintaining its U.S. dollar peg in the event of a shock.

The purchasing power of Peruvian citizens has risen from US$7,000 in 2004 to nearly US$13,000 today. If foreign investment remains and metals prices continue to rally, we will most likely see that figure double again over the next decade. While commodity dependency is a risk, it seems like a risk worth taking.

We may see more downside in months to come depending on trade-related news. But EPU appears to be a great long-term buy and offers a unique way to bet on metals prices. Overall, I give EPU a "buy" rating and expect it to rise to $40 by year-end unless the global economy continues to slow.

