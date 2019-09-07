Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Dorian fallout

Hurricane Dorian skirted the Carolinas and flooded coastal towns a couple of days after it reduced parts of the Bahamas to rubble. According to Planalytics, Southeast U.S. retailers can expect Dorian to threaten the typical boosts they see from shoppers on the tails of Labor Day weekend and the back-to-school season. Consumer spending is expected to decline as much as $1.5B, with foot traffic at apparel stores, outlet centers and restaurants falling between 14%-32%.

Brexit mess

Currency controls

A spiraling economic crisis in Argentina prompted the central bank to slap capital controls on businesses as the peso lost more than a quarter of its value since primary elections last month. Exporters now face limits of five days to repatriate foreign currency, while institutions need authorization of the bank to buy dollars in the forex market, except in the case of foreign trade. The decision reverses one of the first big achievements of President Macri, who removed strict capital controls after taking power in December 2015 (the restrictions had prompted the MSCI index to strip Argentina of its status as an emerging market, demoting it to a frontier market).

Extradition bill withdrawal

The Hang Seng index soared nearly 4% during Wednesday afternoon trade after leader Carrie Lam announced the withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill. The measure sparked a nearly three-month-long protest crisis that has roiled the city's economy, with last weekend seeing some of the fiercest battles between police and protesters. Railway operator MTR (MTRJY), which has been hit by disruptions in its operations and damage to its infrastructure, jumped 6.4% , while embattled airliner Cathay Pacific's (OTCPK:CPCAY) shares surged 7.2% .

Walmart reacts to shootings

The big-box retailer said it will discontinue all sales of handgun ammunition and sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with military-style weapons following two "horrific" shootings at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stores this summer. The company is also stopping all handgun sales in Alaska, marking its complete exit from the handguns category. Kroger (NYSE:KR) separately said it will join Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores unless they are authorized law enforcement officers.

Who's paying for tariffs?

Shortly before fresh U.S. duties on $112B of Chinese goods went into effect last weekend, Target (NYSE:TGT) sent a memo to hundreds of its suppliers, warning them that it would refuse to "accept any cost increases related to tariffs." "Our expectation is that you will develop the appropriate contingency plans so that we don't have to pass price increases along" to customers, wrote Mark Tritton, chief merchandising officer. Target shares are trading just shy of an all-time high, giving the S&P 500 company a $54.9B market capitalization.

Problems not over at Nissan

Another scandal over executive pay is brewing at Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) after CEO Hiroto Saikawa admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures under a scheme designed by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Saikawa apologized and vowed to return any improperly paid funds, including tens of millions of yen received through a stock appreciation rights program. Nissan has been trying to strengthen governance, slash costs and boost flagging profitability amid persistent allegations of financial misconduct stemming from Ghosn's 20-year reign at Japan's second-biggest automaker.

Apple returns to bond market

Taking advantage of the steep decline in benchmark interest rates, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) joined U.S. companies including Deere (NYSE:DE) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) by launching its first bond deal since 2017 and selling $7B of debt. All three companies issued 30-year bonds with yields below 3%, a first for the corporate debt market. Bonds issued by big-name corporations give investors a relatively safe alternative that still pays more than government bonds.

Facebook launches Dating in U.S.

"Finding a romantic partner is deeply personal, which is why we built Dating to be safe, inclusive and opt-in," the company announced at a live event on Thursday. While the experience is centered on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), users can connect Instagram accounts to show Instagram stories on their dating profile and connect with their followers there. The news weighed on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), which both closed the session down more than 4% .

Housing finance overhaul

The Trump administration released a formal plan to return Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) - which back more than half of U.S. home mortgages - to private hands after more than 11 years in government conservatorship. It represents a major reversal from promises long held by leaders of both political parties to abolish the companies, and would mark an important win for investors who have been betting politicians would not follow through on those promises.

