XLE Weekly: Pullback Early Week Forms Higher Low, Price Discovery Higher Ensues

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week's auction was for price discovery lower within the context of an unsecured low. This week's primary expectation did not play out as key structural support held and a higher low developed early week before price discovery higher developed to 59.37s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 59.03s.

NinjaTrader

03-06 September 2019:

This week's auction saw a gap lower open in Tuesday's auction following the holiday as last Friday's late sellers held the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 56.38s, where sellers trapped amidst buying interest. Price discovery higher developed through Tuesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 57.32s, as buying interest emerged, 57.22s-57.30s, into Tuesday's close. Tuesday's late buyers held the auction as a gap higher open developed in Wednesday's auction.

Price discovery higher developed in Wednesday's trade through last week's settlement, achieving a stopping point, 58.25s, where minor sell excess developed as last week's high was challenged. Buying interest emerged, 58.01s/58.06s, into Wednesday's close. Wednesday's late buyers held the auction as a gap higher open formed in Thursday's trade, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 59.37s, within key supply overhead. Selling interest emerged, 59.17s, halting the buy-side sequence. Balance development ensued, 59.37s-58.26s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 59.03s.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw pullback early week where buying interest emerged, forming a higher low following last week's structural low development, 55.55s. Price discovery higher then ensued to 59.37s within key supply overhead. Within the larger context, this week's buy-side phase developed within a larger corrective phase from 64.66s into 2019's major support area, 55.60s-53.30s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to near-term key supply cluster, 59s-59.50s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this supply will target key demand clusters below, 56.85s-56.40s/56s-55.60s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this supply will target key supply clusters above, 60s-60.60s/61.60s-62.30s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week shifts buy-side, barring buy-side failure, at 58.20s-58s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index's decline from late July halted and balance continues. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are continuing to see declining bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral bias as sentiment diverges between the broad market and the energy sector.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.