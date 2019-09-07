Whiting Petroleum May Rely On Secured Debt To Address Upcoming Note Maturities

Leverage is projected to be around 2.5x at the end of 2020 based on strip prices, which is higher than ideal, although not exceptionally high.

It may need to utilize its credit facility and issue second-lien notes in order to deal with that debt, reducing its options to deal with its 2023 and 2026 debt.

This indicates that Whiting may not be able to use new unsecured debt to refinance its $1.436 billion in 2020 and 2021 unsecured notes.

Whiting Petroleum's (WLL) disappointing Q2 2019 report (combined with weaker oil prices) has negatively impacted the price of its stock and bonds to a significant extent. Whiting's bond prices (especially its 2023 and 2026 bonds) indicate that Whiting may need to resort to secured debt (credit facility and second-lien notes) to refinance its 2020 and 2021 unsecured bonds. This would give it fewer options to deal with its 2023 and 2026 unsecured bonds down the road. As well, Whiting's interest costs are likely to increase as its near-term notes have low interest rates.

Potential For Increased Interest Costs

Whiting has a significant amount of debt maturing in the next couple years. It has $562 million in 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes maturing in April 2020 and $874 million in 5.75% Senior Notes maturing in March 2021.

Given that Whiting is likely only to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow between now and early 2021, it will need to either refinance its notes or rely on its credit facility to repay the notes.

Refinancing the near-term maturities has become more complicated due to Whiting's disappointing Q2 2019 report combined with low-to-mid-$50s oil prices. For example, Whiting's 2026 bonds had a yield-to-maturity of around 8% prior to its Q2 2019 report. Those bonds now have a yield-to-maturity of around 13% to 14%, indicating that refinancing the 2020 or 2021 notes could be challenging and costly for Whiting.

Whiting probably needs high-$50s oil and improved operational performance in order to refinance its 2020 and 2021 notes with new unsecured notes that carry a manageable interest burden (such as 8% interest rate). Otherwise, Whiting would be forced to look at issuing second-lien notes and/or use up the majority of its credit facility capacity to deal with those 2020 and 2021 notes. I believe that Whiting will be able to deal with its 2020 and 2021 notes, but if it is forced into heavily utilizing its credit facility and issuing second-lien notes, that would reduce its options for dealing with its 2023 and 2026 notes.

The potential for Whiting to add a significant amount of secured debt ahead of the remaining unsecured debt has resulted in the 2023 notes falling to around 77 cents on the dollar now.

2020 Outlook

The strip price for oil in 2020 is around $54 now, which would result in Whiting generating around $1.687 billion in revenue after hedges if it maintained production levels at a bit over 125,000 BOEPD.

2020 Production Realised Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 29.83 $50.00 $1,492 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.69 $15.00 $115 Natural Gas (BCF) 49.41 $1.40 $69 Hedge Value $11 Total Revenue $1,687

I've modeled out higher interest costs in this scenario. If Whiting deals with its 2020 and 2021 debt with a combination of additional credit facility debt (for its 2020 notes) and 8% second-lien debt (to replace its 2021 notes), its interest costs may go up by around $35 million per year. Whiting had around $1.436 billion in 2020 and 2021 notes outstanding at the end of Q2 2019, with an average interest rate of 4.0%. The weaker-than-expected operational performance and lower commodity prices (at current strip) mean that Whiting's positive cash flow by early 2021 may be relatively modest, requiring it to refinance or use its credit facility for most of the 2020 and 2021 debt.

With another $35 million in annual interest costs, Whiting's cash expenditures would rise to $1.599 billion, leaving it with $88 million in positive cash flow at $54 WTI oil. This assumes that it maintains production with an $820 million capex budget.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $336 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $42 Cash G&A $75 Cash Interest $185 Production Taxes $141 CapEx $820 Total $1,599

Conclusion

Despite disappointing Q2 results and weaker commodity prices, Whiting still appears able to deliver some positive cash flow in 2019 and 2020. However, it also has $1.436 billion in unsecured notes maturing in April 2020 and March 2021, and it may need to use its credit facility and issue second-lien notes in order to deal with those unsecured notes.

With oil in the low-to-mid $50s, Whiting's near-term restructuring risk remains low. It does need higher commodity prices (or better operational performance) in order to deleverage significantly though. The risk for Whiting is that without those improvements, it will need to increasingly rely on secured debt to deal with its unsecured debt maturities.

That being said, Whiting is an interesting proposition at $7 per share as it is trading for around 3.1x 2020 EBITDAX at $54 WTI oil now. It is also likely has a few years (assuming oil at $50+) to wait for better commodity prices and/or improve its operational performance before restructuring becomes a serious concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.