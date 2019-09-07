Meredith Corp.: Difficult Environment For Print Media Sets Up Less Glossy Outlook

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) controls a diversified media publishing portfolio and recognized as the number one magazine operator in the United States. Featured publications like "People", "InStyle", and "Better Homes and Gardens" also include the brand assets of "Martha Stewart Living". The company's local media group encompasses 17 television stations, which it claims reaches 11% of all U.S. households. The stock has been volatile over the last couple of years pressured by weak earnings and under-performing growth. In 2018, the company acquired Time, Inc. for $2.8bn, which has proven difficult to integrate and continues to raise questions on the value of the deal. Meredith just reported earnings with the market focusing on the weak forward guidance, which sent the stock sharply lower to levels from 2013. This article recaps those results and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

MDP Fiscal Q4 Earnings Recap

Meredith reported its fiscal Q4 earnings on September 5th, 2019, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 which beat consensus estimates by $0.21 and were up 36% on a year-over-year basis. This headline number is highly misleading however because in reality it's based on the exclusion of a large write-down and impairment charge of $94 million related to the Time Inc. acquisition. GAAP EPS of ($0.72) in the quarter led to a full-year loss of ($0.70) compared to a profit of $1.47 in 2018.

MDP Q4 and Fiscal 2019 Earnings. Source: Company IR

Without a doubt, the earnings were messy with multiple adjustments required to see the underlying organic performance, which was also weak. For Q4, total revenues of $785.6 million fell 1.6% year over year largely based on declining print media advertising, which remains the company's largest source of revenue. Print media advertising fell 11.3% y/y to $171.4 million, a drop of $21.7 million which outpaced smaller gains in digital and third-party sales. Newsstand consumer revenues fell a more concerning 17% y/y in Q4 to $39.6 million, highlighting the challenging environment for the legacy business. Digital subscriptions growth helped balance the losses. The Time Inc. acquisition has yielded underwhelming results, and it appears the estimates that went into the original deal were far too optimistic.

Management is looking forward and sees a reset of financial expectations as necessary to reach the brand portfolio. From the press release:

We begin fiscal 2020 at a lower profit point than originally expected. In addition, we are planning strategic investments to further strengthen our performance and maximize shareholder value over time. Both of these factors contribute to a reset of our financial expectations in the outlook we're providing. We focused on implementing Meredith's proven strategies and disciplined approach across our portfolio, which drove growth in total comparable National Media Group advertising revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 including double-digit growth in digital advertising revenues and growth in print advertising revenues at the legacy Time Inc. titles. While it has taken longer than we initially expected to elevate the print and digital performance of the Time Inc. assets, we remain confident in the long-term vision and potential of the National Media Group brand portfolio.

For fiscal 2020, the company is expecting adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640 million to $675 million, down from $705.6 million in 2019. Adjusted EPS between $5.75 and $6.20 is also lower from the $7.24 just reported for 2019. For reference, consensus earnings estimates for 2020 were previously as high as $6.96 per share back in early August, which explains the large movement lower in the share price.

MDP 2020 guidance. Source: Company IR

What's curious here is that despite the weaker-than-expected results, management actually hiked the quarterly dividend rate 5.5% to $0.575 per share, noting this was the 72nd consecutive year of dividend payments and 26th straight year of a dividend increase. By this measure, Meredith is indeed a dividend aristocrat, although long-term shareholders haven't necessarily benefited from that distinction as shares are flat on a total return basis compared to a level first reached in 2007. The dividend currently yields 6.5% (6.8% on a forward basis), the highest level for the stock since the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

MDP Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The main issue here is the growth outlook and we expect sentiment to remain weak as the core businesses are structurally challenged. There is little reason to expect a renaissance of print magazine subscriptions or newsstands sales for example while the local television media group also faces difficulties from broader trends in cord-cutting. There's an argument to be made that there could be more write-downs and restructuring charges going forward across the smaller brands beyond Time Inc.

With that said, it's important to remember that despite the massive drop in shares over the past year with the stock now down 45% from its 52-week high, the company does have some intrinsic value down here somewhere. MDP continues to generate some positive cash flow which may be supported by asset sales in the year ahead. The 6.5% yielding dividend is safe for the immediate future, but keep in mind that further stock price declines could very easily wipe away any of the capital return here.

The balance sheet position isn't pretty, but liquidity and solvency issues are not a concern in the near term. Current long-term debt of $2.3 billion is down from $3.1 billion last year, which is a positive, highlighting the commitment at repayment. Still, considering the adjusted EBITDA level in 2019 at $705 million, the company's debt to EBITDA leverage ratio at 3.3x is uncomfortably high and more disappointing considering the guidance for 2020 EBITDA is lower.

MDP is trading at a forward P/E of approximately 5.6x representative of the deep pessimism in the market over the outlook. Going forward, management will need to prove it can not only stabilize revenue numbers, but also find a way to drive profitability higher. This is either a classic value-trap or an incredible investment opportunity for those that believe in the future of magazines and this segment of publishing.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Significant uncertainty in the future direction of the core business including print magazines makes Meredith a highly speculative stock. Our take is that it's probably too late to bet on further downside while we have no reason to be invested in this business recognizing better opportunities in the market. We rate MDP as a hold, balancing the weak outlook with an already steeply discounted share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.